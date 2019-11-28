STM Lady Cougar Classic
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Cecilia 48, Hanson 41
Fairview 58, Lafayette High 50
Northwest 47, Pineville 43
Lake Arthur 66, Barbe 30
Midland 47, Southside 30
Fairview 90, New Iberia 51
Albany 61, Vermilion Catholic 26
Acadiana 42, St. Thomas More 41
Tuesday’s Games
Albany 65, Hanson 14
Northwest 58, West Monroe 34
Fairview 75, Barbe 33
LaGrange 63, Lafayette High 45
Fairview 76, Acadiana 36
Lake Arthur 53, New Iberia 23
St. Thomas More 65, Cecilia 25
Southside 28, Vermilion Catholic 23
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette 55, Albany 53
Walker 53, Vermilion Catholic 26
Pineville 31, New Iberia 27
Acadiana 42, Cecilia 27
St. Thomas 49, Barbe 40
Northwest 60, Midland 33
Walker 45, Southside 11
Lafayette High 55, Albany 53
LAFAYETTE (55) Dacia Jones 5, Chrysta Narcisse 18, Breyionce George 8, Caitlyn Simpson 8, Jasmine Christopher 2, Faithlyn Frank 1, Jahniya Brown 10, Reese Grossie 3. Totals
ALBANY (53) Kellie Landry 6, Brooklyn Saxon 4, Haley Meyers 14, Shelby Martin 6, Devyn Hoyt 2, Maddie Oubre 10, Cassie Baggents 11. Totals
Lafayette 10 14 22 11
Albany 7 13 9 24
3-pt Goals; LAF: Chrysta Narcisse 1. ALB: Shelby Martin 2. Total Fouls: LAF 22, ALB 21.
Walker 53, Vermilion Catholic 26
WALKER (53) Delaney Anderson 9, Caitlin Travis 13, Trinity Harold 4, Keaira Gross 6, Lanie Miller 13, Shaylan Cummings 8. Totals.
VERMILION CATHOLIC (26) Ava Hebert 3, Sam Dupree 3, Whitney Bourque 1, Emily Boudreaux 3, Kelli Frith 10, Julie Bertrand 6. Totals.
Walker 10 15 19 9
Vermilion Catholic 8 9 3 6
3-pt Goals; WALK: Delaney Anderson 1, Caitlin Travis 1, Lanie Miller 1. VC: Emily Boudreaux 1. Total Fouls: VC 6, WALK 17.
Pineville 31, New Iberia 27
NEW IBERIA (27) Treniya Jacob 4, Imari Miller 6, Laila Sigure 3, Karlyn Butler 3, Bralazjae Butts 9, Davinique Hardin 2. Totals
PINEVILLE (31) Shaye Benjamin 7, Jaslyn Smith 2, Aylanna Winn 6, Morgan Kendricks 3, Morgan Elie 2, Indiya Smith 9, Elazia Washington 2. Totals
New Iberia 3 12 9 3
Pineville 9 8 8 6
3-pt Goals; NISH: Treniya Jacob 1, Iamri Miller 2, Laila Sigure 1, Karlyn Butler 1, Bralazjae Butts 3. PINE: Cheyanne Jones 1, Morgan Kendricks 1, Indiya Smith 1. Total Fouls: NISH 12, PINE 9.
Walker 45, Southside 11
St. Thomas More 49, Barbe 40
Walker 45, Southside 11
WALKER (45) Delaney Anderson 4, Caitlin Travis 4, Trinity Harold 10, Karleigh Atol 9, Keaira Gross 6, Lanie Miller 4, Chania Watson 2, Shaylan Cummings 4, Nia Robertson 2, Aneace Scott 2. Totals: 20 (1) 2-4.
SOUTHSIDE (11) McKenzie Singleton 6, Chynna Compton 3. Totals: 5 1-5.
Walker 14 16 6 9 – 45
Southside 0 4 4 3 – 11
3-pointers – WALK: Atol 1. Total Fouls: WALK 12, SOUTH 1.
Northwest 60, Midland 33
NORTHWEST (60) Tashianna Fontenot 22, Jala Thierry 1, Kaylee Malone 8, Kaitlyn Manuel 5, Kinsley Batiste 1, Mary Leday 21, Makalyn Savoy 2. Totals: 19 (3) 10-21.
MIDLAND (33) Lizzy Habetz 6, Marlie Boudreaux 2, Myra Carlson 2, Emma Boudreaux 6, Catilyn Boudreaux 5, Hailey Seaux 6, Sage Wimberly 6. Totals: 11 (3) 2-5.
Northwest 10 12 25 13 – 60
Midland 8 10 10 5 – 33
3-pointers – NW: Fontenot 2, Leday 1; MID: Seaux 2, C. Boudreaux 1. Total Fouls: MID 15, NW 10.
Acadiana 42, Cecilia 27
ACADIANA (42) Nyla Goodman 8, Ki'Kiya Broussard 8, Martina White 2, Jourdan Rusk 6, Anaja Chambers 4, Jasmine Curtis 14. Totals.
CECILIA (27) Brianna Green 19, Alaysiah Davis 2, Reginae Boutte 4, Brieysia Ozenne 2. Totals.
Acadiana 9 10 13 10
Cecilia 7 8 2 10
3-pt Goals - ACAD: 0; CEC: Brianna Green 2. Total Fouls: ACAD 18, CEC 16.
ST. Thomas More 49, Barbe 40
ST. THOMAS MORE (49) Angelle Doucet 19, Claire Hader 7, Caroline McDaniel 7, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 12, Annelise Davis 2. Totals.
BARBE (40) Alyssia Bryant 6, Korrie Davis 2, Maya Guillory 17, Latavia Jack 1, Christi Kruger 2, Mikaylan Manley 10, Ariel Williams 2. Totals.
St. Thomas More 8 15 12 14
Barbe 13 17 6 4
3- pointers- STM: Angelle Doucet 1, Olivia Guidry 1, Annelise Davis 1. BAR: Maya Guillory 1. Total Fouls: STM 7, BAR 20.
Sonic Blue Gator Boys Invitational
(Nov. 23-27 at Ascension Episcopal)
Monday’s Games
Central Catholic 60, Jeanerette 47
Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 44
Catholic-NI 32, ESA 31
Ascension 47, Erath 22
Tuesday’s Games
Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 44
Delcambre 80, Erath 32
Central Catholic 57, ESA 39
Houma Christian 49, Ascension 48
Wednesday’s Games
Jeanerette 79, Erath 31
Catholic-NI 51, Delcambre 39
ESA 47, Ascension 33
Houma Christian vs. Central Catholic
Jeanerette 79, Erath 31
JEANERETTE (79) Trevonne Howard 5, Taylor Tallmore 10, Javin Eugene 15, Andre Mathews 9, Richard Lumpkin 23, Colin Key 6, Quadry Miller 7, Isaiah Simmons 4. Totals.
ERATH (31) Tucker Derise 5, Ian Harrington 3, Brayden Broussard 10, Cole Domingue 7, Dax Leblanc 2, Chase Broussard 1, Ben Fourroux 2, Blake Roche 1. Totals.
Jeanerette 23 26 9 21
Erath 4 11 6 10
3- Pointers; JEAN: Trevonne Howard 1, Taylor Tallmore 1, Javin Eugene 3, Andre Mathews 1, Richard Lumpkin 4. ERA: Ian Harrington 1, Cole Domingue 1. Team Fouls: JEAN 17, ERA 8.
Catholic -NI 51, Delcambre 39
CATHOLIC- NI (51) Hiram Eugene 6, Javion Willis 14, Trace Williams 17, Preston Cestia 8, Matthew Andre 5. Totals
DELCAMBRE (39) L. Torres 8, Jackson 6, Hayden Frederick 8, Kaleb Comeaux 12, D. Bessard 2, Zeb Falgout 3.
Catholic - NI 5 11 19 16
Delcambre 13 5 7 14
3-pointers - DEL: Torres 2, Falgout 1; CATH: Williams 2, Cestia 1, Andre 1. Team Fouls: CATH 15, DEL 22.
ESA 47, Ascension 33
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (33) A. Mills 3, C. Nepeaux 3, Q. Foshee 6, C. Dardar 5, M. Remondet 11, L. Favaloro 3, A. Doga 2. Totals: 7 (4) 7-11.
ESA (47) Adam Sabbaghian 9, Ben Romero 11, Henry Shuffer 16, Jackson Spoon 2, Oliver Nickel 4, Luke Legoullon 5. Totals: 5 (7) 16-21.
Ascension 6 6 6 15 - 33
ESA 12 11 9 15 - 47
3-pointers - AES: Mills 1, Nepeaux 1, Dardar 1, Favaloro 1; ESA: Romero 3, Sabbaghian 2, Shuffler 1, Legoullon 1. Total Fouls: AES 15, ESA 15.
Teurlings Girls Round-Robin
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Opelousas Catholic 50, Catholic-NI 39
Teurlings 49, Notre Dame 35
Tuesday’s Games
Catholic-NI 38, Notre Dame 33
Teurlings 49, Opelousas Catholic 26
Wednesday’s Games
Opelousas Catholic 39, Notre Dame 25
Teurlings 59, Catholic-NI 35
Opelousas Catholic 39, Notre Dame 25
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (39) R. Lafleur 26, B. Mayor 11, L. Gautreaux 2. Totals.
NOTRE DAME (25) G Leonards 4, K Broussard 10, E Leonards 2, A Gray 2, M Hebert 2, A Smith 2, L Comeaux 3. Totals.
Opelousas Catholic 13 12 8 6
Notre Dame 4 4 10 7
3- Pointers; OP: B Mayor 1, R Lafleur 4. ND: 0. Team Fouls: OC 12, ND 9.
Teurlings 59, Catholic -NI 35
TEURLINGS (59) Megan Anderlin 12, Malayne Doucet 4, Leigh Labrie 22, Haleigh Thomas 6, Adeline Miller 3, Kaitlyn Kimbler 4, Keeley Johnson 4, Lauren Delhomme 4. Totals.
CATHOLIC -NI (35) Khameron Grayson 2, Madison Bienvenue 15, Lauren Baurin 18. Totals.
Teurlings 17 12 17 13
Catholic -NI 3 16 9 7
3- Pointers; TEUR: Leigh Labrie 4. CATH: Lauren Barin 5. Team Fouls: TEUR 6, CATH 11.
North Vermilion Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Franklin 87, Oberlin 47
North Vermilion 56, Delcambre 12
Church Point 40, Erath 30
Gueydan 50, David Thibodaux 17
Highland Baptist 41, Northside 34
Elton 49, South Terrebonne 27
Reeves 75, Iota 69
North Vermilion 54, Breaux Bridge 42
Kaplan 45, Comeaux 21
Tuesday’s Games
Delcambre 44, David Thibodaux 25
Iota 38, South Terrebonne 12
Oberlin 49, Erath 29
Breaux Bridge 39, Church Point 28
Gueydan 51, Comeaux 44
Elton 49, Franklin 32
Reeves 69, Highland Baptist 52
North Vermilion 43, Northside 28
Wednesday’s Games
Kaplan 51. David Thibodaux 11
Church Point 60, Delcambre 39
Highland Baptist 61, Erath 36
Comeaux 46, Northside 26
Elton 55, Iota 43
North Vermilion 52. Oberlin 39
Gueydan vs. Breaux Bridge
Kaplan 51, David Thibodaux 11
KAPLAN (51) J. Johnnie 2, A. Broussard 13, L. Broussard 6, T. Feverjean 2, A. Hebert 10, J. Romero 10, B. Winch 4, M. Comeaux 3. Totals.
DAVID THIBODAUX (11) Dasia Bradley 5, Destinee Francis 2, Marjorie Hooper 4. Totals
Kaplan 19 14 10 8
David Thibodaux 2 1 4 4
3-pointers: KAP: A. Broussard 1. DT: 0. Total Fouls: DT 11, KAP 5.
Church Point 60, Delcambre 39
CHURCH POINT (60) Jazmine Boudreaux 10, Tra'Nassia Citizen 3, Mar'Tisha Dugas 2, Tailiya Senegal 8, Blair Moore 9, India B. 3, Mallory M. 21, Deannie T., 2, Kristen D. 2. Totals.
DELCAMBRE (39) Chloe Leblanc 12, Rhen Broussard 11, Amiyah DeCuire 12, Olivia Gordon 4. Totals.
Church Point 18 12 11 19
Delcambre 6 8 10 15
3 - Pointers; CP: Tra'Nassia Citizen 1, Mallory M. 1, Blair Moore 1. DEL: Chloe Leblanc 1. Total Fouls: CP 25, DEL 4.
Highland Baptist 61, Erath 36
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (61) Dusti Abshire 13, Susey Roy 15, Bri Sensley 8, Mindy Charpentier 3, Kovi Bulliard 3, Marin Barras 8, Dru Armentor 8. Totals.
ERATH (36) Madeline Hebert 11, Alyssa Boutte 2, Aubrey Desormeaux 12, Laci Frederick 1, Raleigh Landry 2, Courtney Dubois 8. Totals.
Highland Baptist 7 28 15 11
Erath 5 19 14 8
3- Pointers: HIGH: Dusti Abshire 1, Bri Sensley 2, Mindy Charpentier 1. ERA: Madeline Hebert . Total Fouls: ERA 28, HIGH 21.
Gueydan 47, Breaux Bridge 40
GUEYDAN (47) Gracie Simon 13, Sydnei Simon 2, Madisyn Leday 3, Ryleigh istre 3, Kirsten Reed 21.
BREAUX BRIDGE (40) Tamia Alexander 16, Tienerpy Dueak 2, Journee Cruteller 4, Tamara Alexander 14, Ravan Trahan 4.
Gueydan 11 12 13 12 - 47
BBHS 7 6 10 17 - 40
3-pointers - GUEY: Grace Simon 2, Leday 1; BBHS: Tamia Alexander 3, Tamara Alexander 4. Total Fouls: GUEY 8, BBHS 11.
Iota 43, Oberlin 39
IOTA (43) Andriana Curtis 6, Emily Hebert 2, Kendall Miller 13, Colleen Johnson 4, Avery Young 10, Leah Hebert 2, Lily Zaunbrecher 6.
OBERLIN (39) K. Anderson 4, L. Bushnell 13, K. Anderson 17, V. Carrier 3.
Iota 11 11 7 14 - 43
Oberlin 6 8 9 16 - 39
3-pointers - Iota: Miller 1, Johnson 1; OBER: K. Anderson 1. Total Fouls: Iota 14, OBER 21.
Elton 55, North Vermilion 52
ELTON (55) Niya Francis 1, Tessia Deshotels 9, Vici Woods 20, Mariah Lemoine 4, Summer Ceasar 21.
NORTH VERMILION (52) Abigail Lopez 8, Jace Myers 3, Jade Lewis 2, Jah'Nicha Campbell 14, Kennedy Trahan 7, Kennedy Kelly 2, J'ohna Lewis 8, Kennedy Semien 8.
Elton 15 19 11 10 - 55
N Vermilion 11 6 10 25 - 52
3-pointers - ELT: Deshotels 1; NV: Lopez, Myers. Total Fouls: ELT 16, NV 15.
Sacred Heart-VP Turkey Tournament
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
St. Edmund 49, Crowley 43 (G)
Crowley 49, Mamou 38 (Boys)
JS Clark 94, Pine Prairie 37 (B)
French Settlement 69, Pine Prairie 12 (G)
Cecilia 71, Iota 40 (B)
Basile 31, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (G)
Kaplan 52, Sacred Heart-VP 49 (B)
Tuesday’s Games
S Clark 69, Iota 51 (B)
St. Edmund 56, Basile 52(G)
Pine Prairie 39, Crowley 38 (G)
Crowley 58, Cecilia 56 (B)
Pine Prairie vs. Kaplan (B)
Mamou 40, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (B)
French Settlement 62, Sacred Heart-VP 23 (G)
Wednesday’s Games
Pine Prairie 52, Basile 34
French Settlement St. Edmund
Crowley 60, Pine Prairie 24
Kaplan 50, Mamou 34
Crowley 45 , Sacred Heart-VP 19
Iota 60, Sacred Heart-VP 38
JS Clark vs. Cecilia (B)
Pine Prairie 52, Basile 34
PINE PRAIRIE (52) Asia George 12, Kameron Allen 19, Brianna Wall 8, Aliyah Soileau 7, Brashaylan Doucet 6. Totals.
BASILE (34) Lainey Soileau 17, Hannah Manuel 2, Frida Alvarez 6, Kyhlee Fruge 7, Jyah Ashford 2. Totals.
Pine Prairie 14 16 15 7
Basile 11 2 6 15
3- Pointers: PP: Aliyah Soileau 1. BAS: Frida Alvarez. Team Fouls: PP 10, BAS 12.
Crowley 60, Pine Prairie 24
CROWLEY (60) Bryan Montgomery 9, Noah Hayes 13, Braden Board 4, Jaylon Wiltz 2, Marquarius Thorne 3, Rudolph Smith 6, Kyris Savoy 11, Haylen Mouton 3, Jaylon Smith 9. Totals.
PINE PRAIRIE (24) Chase Freeman 14, Bryce Audoin 3, Jayson Grandberry 2, Cole Willis 2, Branson Fontenot 1, Josiah Ortiz 2. Totals.
Crowley 14 14 17 15
Pine Prairie 4 5 7 8
3- Pointers: PP Bryce Ardoin1. CROW: Noah Hayes 1, Haylen Mouton 1. Team Fouls: PP 12, CROW 14.
Kaplan 50, Mamou 34
KAPLAN (50) Noah Brown 7, Daniel Poole 10, John Bessard 5, Kyle Lemaire 2, Trent Dupuis 18, Cameron Simon 3, Thomas Dewbre 2, Lincoln Greene 1. Totals.
MAMOU (34) Amarion Watson 6, TJ Edwards 1, Jaylon Bradley 10, Tyrian Broussard 6, Kyrian Green 9, Alijah Arvie 2. Totals.
Kaplan 10 8 12 15
Mamou 6 5 10 13
3- Pointers : KAP: Noah Brown 1, Trent Dupuis 2, Cameron Simon 1. MAM: Amarion Watson 1, Jalon Bradley 2. Team Fouls; MAM 17, KAP 10.
Crowley 45, Sacred Heart-VP 19
CROWLEY (45) Tyzanekia Price 9, Taylor Perkins 4, A'Kia Richardson 11, Myranelka Lastrapes 4, Caithia Dregin 4, Lenthaysia Wildridge 6, Mya Lastrapes 6, Macy Butler 2. Totals: 17 (4) 2-4.
SACRED HEART-VP (19) K. Ardoin 4, B. LaFleur 9, AC Parrot 2, C. Cloud 4, O. Hernandez 4, M. Manuel 1. Totals: 8 (3) 8-11.
Crowley 9 14 12 10 - 45
Sacred Heart 4 0 4 11 - 19
3-pointers - CROW: Price 1, Richardson 1, Mya Lastrapes 2; SHVP: LaFleur 3. Total Fouls: CROW 7, SHVP 3.
OTHER GAMES
Catholic - BR 73, St. Thomas More 58
St. Thomas More 65, St. Amant 60
Catholic BR 73, St. Thomas More 58
CATHOLIC BR (73) London Scott 7, Patrick Berret 6, Justin Bertrand 6, Caleb Warner 10, Ian Cavana 18, Peyton Worley 16, Harden Hamilton 6. Totals.
ST. THOMAS MORE (58) Braylon Logan 9, Jaden Shelvin 22, Jordan Diaz 2, Reece Melancon 8, Christian Landry 2, Noah Bourque 8, Christian Trahan 7. Totals.
Catholic BR 12 24 12 25
St. Thomas More 12 11 17 16
3 - Pointers : CATH: Patrick Burret 2, Justin Bertrand 1, Caleb Warner 1, Ian Cavana 4, Peyton Worley 2, Harden Hamilton 2. STM: Reece Melancon 2. Team Fouls: CATH 20, STM 16.
St. Thomas More 65, St. Amant 60
ST. THOMAS MORE (65) Braylon Logan 5, Jaden Shelvin 9, Jordan Diaz 6, Reece Melancon 15, Christian Landry 3, Noah Bourque 13, Christian Trahan 14. Totals.
ST. AMANT (60) K Hebert 2, G Harris 10, C Adams 8, E Laborde 2, D Barker 2, T Johnson 15, J Ester. Totals
St. Thomas More 19 10 17 19
St. Amant 14 13 15 18
3- Pointers: STM: Jordan Diaz 2, Reece Melancon 3, Christian Landry 1, Noah Bourque 3, Christian Trahan 2. STA: G Harris 1, D Barker 2, T Johnson 2. Team Fouls: STM 13, 12.
Northside 54, Istrouma 37
NORTHSIDE (54) E. Prejean 6, J. McGee 7, J. Comeaux 3, T. Harris 5, D. Siner 9, D. Duber 13, J. Moore 3, T. Savant 8.
ISTROUMA (37) B. Detrigue 6, J. Robertson 2, D. Brown 2, R. Brown 19, M. Bland 8.
Northside 13 12 9 19 - 54
Istrouma 8 9 7 13 - 37
3-pointers - NOR: Prejean 1, McGee 1, Comeaux 1, Siner 3, Moore 1; IST: Detrigue 1, Brown 1.
.
