STM Lady Cougar Classic

(Nov. 25-27)

Monday’s Games

Cecilia 48, Hanson 41

Fairview 58, Lafayette High 50

Northwest 47, Pineville 43

Lake Arthur 66, Barbe 30

Midland 47, Southside 30

Fairview 90, New Iberia 51

Albany 61, Vermilion Catholic 26

Acadiana 42, St. Thomas More 41

Tuesday’s Games

Albany 65, Hanson 14

Northwest 58, West Monroe 34

Fairview 75, Barbe 33

LaGrange 63, Lafayette High 45

Fairview 76, Acadiana 36

Lake Arthur 53, New Iberia 23

St. Thomas More 65, Cecilia 25

Southside 28, Vermilion Catholic 23

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette 55, Albany 53

Walker 53, Vermilion Catholic 26

Pineville 31, New Iberia 27

Acadiana 42, Cecilia 27

St. Thomas 49, Barbe 40

Northwest 60, Midland 33

Walker 45, Southside 11

Lafayette High 55, Albany 53

LAFAYETTE (55) Dacia Jones 5, Chrysta Narcisse 18, Breyionce George 8, Caitlyn Simpson 8, Jasmine Christopher 2, Faithlyn Frank 1, Jahniya Brown 10, Reese Grossie 3. Totals

ALBANY (53) Kellie Landry 6, Brooklyn Saxon 4, Haley Meyers 14, Shelby Martin 6, Devyn Hoyt 2, Maddie Oubre 10, Cassie Baggents 11. Totals

Lafayette 10 14 22 11

Albany 7 13 9 24

3-pt Goals; LAF: Chrysta Narcisse 1. ALB: Shelby Martin 2. Total Fouls: LAF 22, ALB 21.

Walker 53, Vermilion Catholic 26

WALKER (53) Delaney Anderson 9, Caitlin Travis 13, Trinity Harold 4, Keaira Gross 6, Lanie Miller 13, Shaylan Cummings 8. Totals.

VERMILION CATHOLIC (26) Ava Hebert 3, Sam Dupree 3, Whitney Bourque 1, Emily Boudreaux 3, Kelli Frith 10, Julie Bertrand 6. Totals.

Walker 10 15 19 9

Vermilion Catholic 8 9 3 6

3-pt Goals; WALK: Delaney Anderson 1, Caitlin Travis 1, Lanie Miller 1. VC: Emily Boudreaux 1. Total Fouls: VC 6, WALK 17.

Pineville 31, New Iberia 27

NEW IBERIA (27) Treniya Jacob 4, Imari Miller 6, Laila Sigure 3, Karlyn Butler 3, Bralazjae Butts 9, Davinique Hardin 2. Totals

PINEVILLE (31) Shaye Benjamin 7, Jaslyn Smith 2, Aylanna Winn 6, Morgan Kendricks 3, Morgan Elie 2, Indiya Smith 9, Elazia Washington 2. Totals

New Iberia 3 12 9 3

Pineville 9 8 8 6

3-pt Goals; NISH: Treniya Jacob 1, Iamri Miller 2, Laila Sigure 1, Karlyn Butler 1, Bralazjae Butts 3. PINE: Cheyanne Jones 1, Morgan Kendricks 1, Indiya Smith 1. Total Fouls: NISH 12, PINE 9.

Walker 45, Southside 11

St. Thomas More 49, Barbe 40

Walker 45, Southside 11

WALKER (45) Delaney Anderson 4, Caitlin Travis 4, Trinity Harold 10, Karleigh Atol 9, Keaira Gross 6, Lanie Miller 4, Chania Watson 2, Shaylan Cummings 4, Nia Robertson 2, Aneace Scott 2. Totals: 20 (1) 2-4.

SOUTHSIDE (11) McKenzie Singleton 6, Chynna Compton 3. Totals: 5 1-5.

Walker 14 16 6 9 – 45

Southside 0 4 4 3 – 11

3-pointers – WALK: Atol 1. Total Fouls: WALK 12, SOUTH 1.

 

Northwest 60, Midland 33

NORTHWEST (60) Tashianna Fontenot 22, Jala Thierry 1, Kaylee Malone 8, Kaitlyn Manuel 5, Kinsley Batiste 1, Mary Leday 21, Makalyn Savoy 2. Totals: 19 (3) 10-21.

MIDLAND (33) Lizzy Habetz 6, Marlie Boudreaux 2, Myra Carlson 2, Emma Boudreaux 6, Catilyn Boudreaux 5, Hailey Seaux 6, Sage Wimberly 6. Totals: 11 (3) 2-5.

Northwest 10 12 25 13 – 60

Midland 8 10 10 5 – 33

3-pointers – NW: Fontenot 2, Leday 1; MID: Seaux 2, C. Boudreaux 1. Total Fouls: MID 15, NW 10.

Acadiana 42, Cecilia 27

ACADIANA (42) Nyla Goodman 8, Ki'Kiya Broussard 8, Martina White 2, Jourdan Rusk 6, Anaja Chambers 4, Jasmine Curtis 14. Totals.

CECILIA (27) Brianna Green 19, Alaysiah Davis 2, Reginae Boutte 4, Brieysia Ozenne 2. Totals.

Acadiana 9 10 13 10

Cecilia 7 8 2 10

3-pt Goals - ACAD: 0; CEC: Brianna Green 2. Total Fouls: ACAD 18, CEC 16.

ST. Thomas More 49, Barbe 40

ST. THOMAS MORE (49) Angelle Doucet 19, Claire Hader 7, Caroline McDaniel 7, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 12, Annelise Davis 2. Totals.

BARBE (40) Alyssia Bryant 6, Korrie Davis 2, Maya Guillory 17, Latavia Jack 1, Christi Kruger 2, Mikaylan Manley 10, Ariel Williams 2. Totals.

St. Thomas More 8 15 12 14

Barbe 13 17 6 4

3- pointers- STM: Angelle Doucet 1, Olivia Guidry 1, Annelise Davis 1. BAR: Maya Guillory 1. Total Fouls: STM 7, BAR 20.

Sonic Blue Gator Boys Invitational

(Nov. 23-27 at Ascension Episcopal)

Monday’s Games

Central Catholic 60, Jeanerette 47

Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 44

Catholic-NI 32, ESA 31

Ascension 47, Erath 22

Tuesday’s Games

Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 44

Delcambre 80, Erath 32

Central Catholic 57, ESA 39

Houma Christian 49, Ascension 48

Wednesday’s Games

Jeanerette 79, Erath 31

Catholic-NI 51, Delcambre 39

ESA 47, Ascension 33

Houma Christian vs. Central Catholic

Jeanerette 79, Erath 31

JEANERETTE (79) Trevonne Howard 5, Taylor Tallmore 10, Javin Eugene 15, Andre Mathews 9, Richard Lumpkin 23, Colin Key 6, Quadry Miller 7, Isaiah Simmons 4. Totals.

ERATH (31)  Tucker Derise 5, Ian Harrington 3, Brayden Broussard 10, Cole Domingue 7, Dax Leblanc 2, Chase Broussard 1, Ben Fourroux 2, Blake Roche 1. Totals.

Jeanerette     23       26      9      21

Erath       4       11     6    10

3- Pointers; JEAN: Trevonne Howard 1, Taylor Tallmore 1, Javin Eugene 3, Andre Mathews 1, Richard Lumpkin 4. ERA: Ian Harrington 1, Cole Domingue 1. Team Fouls: JEAN 17, ERA 8.

Catholic -NI 51, Delcambre 39 

CATHOLIC- NI (51) Hiram Eugene 6, Javion Willis 14, Trace Williams 17, Preston Cestia 8, Matthew Andre 5. Totals

DELCAMBRE (39) L. Torres 8, Jackson 6, Hayden Frederick 8, Kaleb Comeaux 12, D. Bessard 2, Zeb Falgout 3.

Catholic - NI     5      11      19      16

Delcambre       13       5       7        14

3-pointers - DEL: Torres 2, Falgout 1; CATH: Williams 2, Cestia 1, Andre 1. Team Fouls: CATH 15, DEL 22.

ESA 47, Ascension 33

ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (33) A. Mills 3, C. Nepeaux 3, Q. Foshee 6, C. Dardar 5, M. Remondet 11, L. Favaloro 3, A. Doga 2. Totals: 7 (4) 7-11.

ESA (47) Adam Sabbaghian 9, Ben Romero 11, Henry Shuffer 16, Jackson Spoon 2, Oliver Nickel 4, Luke Legoullon 5. Totals: 5 (7) 16-21.

Ascension 6 6 6 15 - 33

ESA 12 11 9 15 - 47

3-pointers - AES: Mills 1, Nepeaux 1, Dardar 1, Favaloro 1; ESA: Romero 3, Sabbaghian 2, Shuffler 1, Legoullon 1. Total Fouls: AES 15, ESA 15. 

Teurlings Girls Round-Robin

(Nov. 25-27)

Monday’s Games

Opelousas Catholic 50, Catholic-NI 39

Teurlings 49, Notre Dame 35

Tuesday’s Games

Catholic-NI 38, Notre Dame 33

Teurlings 49, Opelousas Catholic 26

Wednesday’s Games

Opelousas Catholic 39, Notre Dame 25

Teurlings 59, Catholic-NI 35

Opelousas Catholic 39, Notre Dame 25

OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (39) R. Lafleur 26, B. Mayor 11, L. Gautreaux 2. Totals.

NOTRE DAME (25) G Leonards 4, K Broussard 10, E Leonards 2, A Gray 2, M Hebert 2, A Smith 2, L Comeaux 3. Totals.

Opelousas Catholic     13       12     8    6

Notre Dame      4       4     10     7

3- Pointers; OP: B Mayor 1, R Lafleur 4. ND: 0. Team Fouls: OC 12, ND 9.

Teurlings 59, Catholic -NI 35

TEURLINGS (59) Megan Anderlin 12, Malayne Doucet 4, Leigh Labrie 22, Haleigh Thomas 6, Adeline Miller 3, Kaitlyn Kimbler 4, Keeley Johnson 4, Lauren Delhomme 4. Totals.

CATHOLIC -NI (35) Khameron Grayson 2, Madison Bienvenue 15, Lauren Baurin 18. Totals.

Teurlings   17     12      17      13

Catholic -NI 3    16     9       7

3- Pointers; TEUR: Leigh Labrie 4. CATH: Lauren Barin 5. Team Fouls: TEUR 6, CATH 11.

North Vermilion Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic

(Nov. 25-27)

Monday’s Games

Franklin 87, Oberlin 47

North Vermilion 56, Delcambre 12

Church Point 40, Erath 30

Gueydan 50, David Thibodaux 17

Highland Baptist 41, Northside 34

Elton 49, South Terrebonne 27

Reeves 75, Iota 69

North Vermilion 54, Breaux Bridge 42

Kaplan 45, Comeaux 21

Tuesday’s Games

Delcambre 44, David Thibodaux 25

Iota 38, South Terrebonne 12

Oberlin 49, Erath 29

Breaux Bridge 39, Church Point 28

Gueydan 51, Comeaux 44

Elton 49, Franklin 32

Reeves 69, Highland Baptist 52

North Vermilion 43, Northside 28

Wednesday’s Games

Kaplan 51. David Thibodaux 11

Church Point 60, Delcambre 39

Highland Baptist 61, Erath 36

Comeaux 46, Northside 26

Elton 55, Iota 43

North Vermilion 52. Oberlin 39

Gueydan vs. Breaux Bridge

Kaplan 51, David Thibodaux 11

KAPLAN (51) J. Johnnie 2, A. Broussard 13, L. Broussard 6, T. Feverjean 2, A. Hebert 10, J. Romero 10, B. Winch 4, M. Comeaux 3. Totals.

DAVID THIBODAUX (11) Dasia Bradley 5, Destinee Francis 2, Marjorie Hooper 4. Totals

Kaplan 19 14 10 8

David Thibodaux 2 1 4 4

3-pointers: KAP: A. Broussard 1. DT: 0. Total Fouls: DT 11, KAP 5.

Church Point 60, Delcambre 39

CHURCH POINT (60) Jazmine Boudreaux 10, Tra'Nassia Citizen 3, Mar'Tisha Dugas 2, Tailiya Senegal 8, Blair Moore 9, India B. 3, Mallory M. 21, Deannie T., 2, Kristen D. 2. Totals.

DELCAMBRE (39) Chloe Leblanc 12, Rhen Broussard 11, Amiyah DeCuire 12, Olivia Gordon 4. Totals.

Church Point 18 12 11 19

Delcambre 6 8 10 15

3 - Pointers; CP: Tra'Nassia Citizen 1, Mallory M. 1, Blair Moore 1. DEL: Chloe Leblanc 1. Total Fouls: CP 25, DEL 4.

Highland Baptist 61, Erath 36

HIGHLAND BAPTIST (61) Dusti Abshire 13, Susey Roy 15, Bri Sensley 8, Mindy Charpentier 3, Kovi Bulliard 3, Marin Barras 8, Dru Armentor 8. Totals.

ERATH (36) Madeline Hebert 11, Alyssa Boutte 2, Aubrey Desormeaux 12, Laci Frederick 1, Raleigh Landry 2, Courtney Dubois 8. Totals.

Highland Baptist 7 28 15 11

Erath 5 19 14 8

3- Pointers: HIGH: Dusti Abshire 1, Bri Sensley 2, Mindy Charpentier 1. ERA: Madeline Hebert . Total Fouls: ERA 28, HIGH 21.

Gueydan 47, Breaux Bridge 40

GUEYDAN (47) Gracie Simon 13, Sydnei Simon 2, Madisyn Leday 3, Ryleigh istre 3, Kirsten Reed 21.  

BREAUX BRIDGE (40) Tamia Alexander 16, Tienerpy Dueak 2, Journee Cruteller 4, Tamara Alexander 14, Ravan Trahan 4.

Gueydan 11 12 13 12 - 47

BBHS 7 6 10 17 - 40

3-pointers - GUEY: Grace Simon 2, Leday 1; BBHS: Tamia Alexander 3, Tamara Alexander 4. Total Fouls: GUEY 8, BBHS 11.

Iota 43, Oberlin 39

IOTA (43) Andriana Curtis 6, Emily Hebert 2, Kendall Miller 13, Colleen Johnson 4, Avery Young 10, Leah Hebert 2, Lily Zaunbrecher 6.  

OBERLIN (39) K. Anderson 4, L. Bushnell 13, K. Anderson 17, V. Carrier 3.

Iota 11 11 7 14 - 43

Oberlin 6 8 9 16 - 39

3-pointers - Iota: Miller 1, Johnson 1; OBER: K. Anderson 1. Total Fouls: Iota 14, OBER 21.

Elton 55, North Vermilion 52

ELTON (55) Niya Francis 1, Tessia Deshotels 9, Vici Woods 20, Mariah Lemoine 4, Summer Ceasar 21.

NORTH VERMILION (52) Abigail Lopez 8, Jace Myers 3, Jade Lewis 2, Jah'Nicha Campbell 14, Kennedy Trahan 7, Kennedy Kelly 2, J'ohna Lewis 8, Kennedy Semien 8.

Elton 15 19 11 10 - 55  

N Vermilion 11 6 10 25 - 52

3-pointers - ELT: Deshotels 1; NV: Lopez, Myers. Total Fouls: ELT 16, NV 15. 

Sacred Heart-VP Turkey Tournament

(Nov. 25-27)

Monday’s Games

St. Edmund 49, Crowley 43 (G)

Crowley 49, Mamou 38 (Boys)

JS Clark 94, Pine Prairie 37 (B)

French Settlement 69, Pine Prairie 12 (G)

Cecilia 71, Iota 40 (B)

Basile 31, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (G)

Kaplan 52, Sacred Heart-VP 49 (B)

Tuesday’s Games

S Clark 69, Iota 51 (B)

St. Edmund 56, Basile 52(G)

Pine Prairie 39, Crowley 38 (G)

Crowley 58, Cecilia 56 (B)

Pine Prairie vs. Kaplan (B)

Mamou 40, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (B)

French Settlement 62, Sacred Heart-VP 23 (G)

Wednesday’s Games

Pine Prairie 52, Basile 34

French Settlement  St. Edmund 

 Crowley 60, Pine Prairie 24 

 Kaplan 50, Mamou 34

 Crowley 45 , Sacred Heart-VP 19

 Iota 60, Sacred Heart-VP 38

JS Clark vs. Cecilia (B)

Pine Prairie 52, Basile 34

PINE PRAIRIE (52) Asia George 12, Kameron Allen 19, Brianna Wall 8, Aliyah Soileau 7, Brashaylan Doucet 6. Totals.

BASILE (34) Lainey Soileau 17, Hannah Manuel 2, Frida Alvarez 6, Kyhlee Fruge 7, Jyah Ashford 2. Totals.

Pine Prairie 14 16 15 7

Basile 11 2 6 15

3- Pointers: PP: Aliyah Soileau 1. BAS: Frida Alvarez. Team Fouls: PP 10, BAS 12.

Crowley 60, Pine Prairie 24

CROWLEY (60) Bryan Montgomery 9, Noah Hayes 13, Braden Board 4, Jaylon Wiltz 2, Marquarius Thorne 3, Rudolph Smith 6, Kyris Savoy 11, Haylen Mouton 3, Jaylon Smith 9. Totals.

PINE PRAIRIE (24) Chase Freeman 14, Bryce Audoin 3, Jayson Grandberry 2, Cole Willis 2, Branson Fontenot 1, Josiah Ortiz 2. Totals.

Crowley 14 14 17 15

Pine Prairie 4 5 7 8

3- Pointers: PP Bryce Ardoin1. CROW: Noah Hayes 1, Haylen Mouton 1. Team Fouls: PP 12, CROW 14.

Kaplan 50, Mamou 34

KAPLAN (50) Noah Brown 7, Daniel Poole 10, John Bessard 5, Kyle Lemaire 2, Trent Dupuis 18, Cameron Simon 3, Thomas Dewbre 2, Lincoln Greene 1. Totals.

MAMOU (34) Amarion Watson 6, TJ Edwards 1, Jaylon Bradley 10, Tyrian Broussard 6, Kyrian Green 9, Alijah Arvie 2. Totals.

Kaplan 10 8 12 15

Mamou 6 5 10 13

3- Pointers : KAP: Noah Brown 1, Trent Dupuis 2, Cameron Simon 1. MAM: Amarion Watson 1, Jalon Bradley 2. Team Fouls; MAM 17, KAP 10.

Crowley 45, Sacred Heart-VP 19

CROWLEY (45) Tyzanekia Price 9, Taylor Perkins 4, A'Kia Richardson 11, Myranelka Lastrapes 4, Caithia Dregin 4, Lenthaysia Wildridge 6, Mya Lastrapes 6, Macy Butler 2. Totals: 17 (4) 2-4.

SACRED HEART-VP (19) K. Ardoin 4, B. LaFleur 9, AC Parrot 2, C. Cloud 4, O. Hernandez 4, M. Manuel 1. Totals: 8 (3) 8-11.

Crowley 9 14 12 10 - 45

Sacred Heart 4 0 4 11 - 19

3-pointers - CROW: Price 1, Richardson 1, Mya Lastrapes 2; SHVP: LaFleur 3. Total Fouls: CROW 7, SHVP 3.

OTHER GAMES

Catholic - BR 73, St. Thomas More 58

St. Thomas More 65, St. Amant 60

Catholic BR 73, St. Thomas More 58

CATHOLIC BR (73) London Scott 7, Patrick Berret 6, Justin Bertrand 6, Caleb Warner 10, Ian Cavana 18, Peyton Worley 16, Harden Hamilton 6. Totals.

ST. THOMAS MORE (58) Braylon Logan 9, Jaden Shelvin 22, Jordan Diaz 2, Reece Melancon 8, Christian Landry 2, Noah Bourque 8, Christian Trahan 7. Totals.

Catholic BR 12 24 12 25

St. Thomas More 12 11 17 16

3 - Pointers : CATH: Patrick Burret 2, Justin Bertrand 1, Caleb Warner 1, Ian Cavana 4, Peyton Worley 2, Harden Hamilton 2. STM: Reece Melancon 2. Team Fouls: CATH 20, STM 16.

St. Thomas More 65, St. Amant 60

ST. THOMAS MORE (65) Braylon Logan 5, Jaden Shelvin 9, Jordan Diaz 6, Reece Melancon 15, Christian Landry 3, Noah Bourque 13, Christian Trahan 14. Totals.

ST. AMANT (60) K Hebert 2, G Harris 10, C Adams 8, E Laborde 2, D Barker 2, T Johnson 15, J Ester. Totals

St. Thomas More 19 10 17 19

St. Amant 14 13 15 18

3- Pointers: STM: Jordan Diaz 2, Reece Melancon 3, Christian Landry 1, Noah Bourque 3, Christian Trahan 2. STA: G Harris 1, D Barker 2, T Johnson 2. Team Fouls: STM 13, 12.

Northside 54, Istrouma 37

NORTHSIDE (54) E. Prejean 6, J. McGee 7, J. Comeaux 3, T. Harris 5, D. Siner 9, D. Duber 13, J. Moore 3, T. Savant 8.

ISTROUMA (37) B. Detrigue 6, J. Robertson 2, D. Brown 2, R. Brown 19, M. Bland 8. 

Northside 13 12 9 19 - 54

Istrouma 8 9 7 13 - 37

3-pointers - NOR: Prejean 1, McGee 1, Comeaux 1, Siner 3, Moore 1; IST: Detrigue 1, Brown 1.

.

 

