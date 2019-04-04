Armand Duplantis, the former Lafayette High pole vaulter who is now a freshman at LSU, often casted a shadow over many of the other athletes he shared a track with while he was in high school.
Of course, that wasn’t his problem, nor can you blame even casual fans for savoring the spectacle of his prep career. Every time he vaulted in a Lions uniform, his only competition was his own world junior record. He broke it three times in span of five months last year, including at the LHSAA state championships in May in Baton Rouge.
But there was one instance in which Duplantis’ exploits overshadowed everything else that happened during one of his high school meets and it had nothing to do with pole vaulting. That came during last March’s Beaver Club Relays, the Lafayette Parish championships, at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track Facility.
Duplantis bypassed on pole vaulting that day, opting instead to compete in the long jump and 100-meter dash. It was one thing for him to win the long jump — he placed second in that event at state the year before, though he hadn’t practiced it since — but he had never run the 100 meter competitively. All he did was break a five-year-old parish meet record by running a 10.69.
Because of that, it’s easy to forget that his own school’s girls team won the parish team title by a landslide. Moreover, the Acadiana High boys winning last year’s parish crown meant that, for the first time since 1993, the Rams had won multiple meets in the same season.
So while there may not be an overwhelming star at this year’s Beaver Club Relays — which will begin with field events at 2 p.m. Friday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track Facility, pending weather — the team competition should take center stage at this year’s parish championships.
That’s especially the case on the boys side, where the defending-champion Rams might not even be the favorites. Carencro, the defending state champions in Class 4A, seem to hold that distinction.
“Carencro’s tough,” said Rams coach Kent Gable, who coached the Acadiana girls team last year. “They’re going to compete for the state championship again, and they have guys that run well in every event. So Carencro’s the stiffest competition obviously, but they have a lot of teams that are good. Lafayette High’s good. St. Thomas More’s going to bring some guys. Teurlings, Comeaux — everybody has guys that can run.”
While the Lafayette girls may still have the proverbial target on their backs, Lady Lions coach Ron Baillargeon isn’t expecting to outscore the second-place team by 132 points like last year. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Despite returning distance runner Rosalie Michot and pole vaulter Johanna Duplantis, Armand’s sister, Baillargeon estimated Lafayette lost 80 percent of the points it scored in last year’s state meet.
“I’m worried this year — very worried,” said Baillargeon, who led his team to a second-place finish in Class 5A at state last year. “I think Teurlings and (St. Thomas More) are very capable of winning. There’s going to be three teams (competing for the title), and I think maybe 10 points will separate us.”
Gable said the Rams ran well to begin the outdoor track season but confronted a couple injuries midway through the year, including Dillan Monette’s hamstring pull.
Gable said Acadiana isn’t as strong in the field events this season as it was last year with Elisha Sion contributing points in the shot put and discus. Sion was the 5A runner-up in the discus at state last May.
So the key for Acadiana in the parish championships will be its sprinters and relayss, as well as stealing a few points in the field events. The addition of the 4x800 relay to the parish meet could impact team standings.
“Dillan Monette and Larryl Greene are both running pretty well right now,” Gable said. “Dillan’s coming off a little hamstring tweak that he had. But he was off last week, and I think he’s healthy and fully ready to go. Then Larryl is starting to run well now. He’s getting in great shape. Then also Daylen Williams, who won the 400 last week at the Tabasco (Relays) and is really starting to help us. So our relays are getting good, and we should have everybody back healthy to go.”
Similarly, Carencro, which finished third in last year’s parish championships, won’t tally many, if any, points in the field events. The Bears have lacked quality field competitors since coach Stephen Barrett has been at Carencro, he said. But even with its top distance runner, Key Alfred, having graduated, the Bears should be just fine on the track. Carencro is highlighted by 100-meter state champion and UL signee Trejun Jones.
“We have two young kids that run pretty good distance for us right now with Bryce Campbell and Cameron Angelle,” Barrett said. “They run the mile, two mile and 800. They’re doing pretty good right now. Both of them are normally coming in first or second or third, in that range. We’re just trying to get their times down lower and lower so they can be big-time studs when they get a little bit older.”