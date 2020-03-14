North Vermilion High School principal Tommy Byler speaks, just before a Louisiana High School Athletic Association vote to end the LHSAA's select/nonselect split championships in its major sports or keep the status quo, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, just before both proposals aimed at bringing the LHSAA's select/nonselect schools back together were rejected, on the final day of the LHSAA's annual convention in Baton Rouge. The LHSAA proposal that would have required a 1.5 multiplier and other factors failed 230-105, and a proposal by Byler passed 179-165, but did not meet the two-thirds vote required to make a constitutional change. Byler's proposal would have brought six football classes and cut the number of title games from nine to six in football and 12 to eight in all other sports.