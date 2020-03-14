With the remainder of their seasons in jeopardy, local high school baseball and softball coaches are wrestling with an uncertain future.
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools closed until April 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves the two spring sports in limbo.
For softball, the regular season was originally set to conclude on April 14. For baseball, it was April 24.
"The bottom line is we really don't know what's going to happen," North Vermilion principal Tommy Byler said.
"Right now, it looks like the thinking is if we're in school, we're playing. But if we're not in school, we're not playing."
Byler doesn't know if the spring sports will resume, even if schools reopen in April.
"It's too early to decide what we're going to do," he said. "We just need to hope and pray things settle down. It's realistic that we don't play again."
A potential scenario, Byler said, would be to shorten the postseason and eliminate best two-out-of-three series in favor of single games.
Local fans flocked to Teurlings Catholic on Friday and Saturday to witness what could be the final games of the year.
Lafayette Christian, which faced West Ouachita in Game 1 on Saturday at Teurlings, was on pace to have its best season ever.
"I feel bad for the seniors," LCA coach Greg Fontenot Jr. said. "It's an unfortunate situation for them.
"I wish we could figure something out such as being able to play without fans in the stands, but at the end of the day, we have to follow what was told to us. It's just unfortunate."
Fontenot said his players were understandably upset when they received news of the stoppage on Friday.
"They were excited about continuing this season, so they were more mad than anything," he said. "I'm taking over this program for the first time, and they've been down the past few years. The most wins they've had in a season was 13, and we're 9-3 right now.
"We're hoping that they speed things up a little bit. I know they're supposed to meet on April 7. Our principal is allowing us to practice, which is a good thing because at least we won't have four weeks off."
Fontenot would have preferred to have the situation handled differently.
"Leading up to this, I don't want to say it was a waste, but there were a lot of people putting in a lot of time, and I feel there are some different ways we could have gone about it," he said.
"All the work we put in to try and build something and have a successful season — which we are — it's unfortunate that now we have to stop."
The Knights lost Friday to St. Edmund but bounced back Saturday to defeat West Ouachita.
"I felt like our kids were down last night," Fontenot said. "We came out flat. I talked to a couple of our seniors this morning, and it's bittersweet for them.
"They're walking away not knowing what tomorrow's going to hold. I told them to play each day like it's their last. You never know."
Teurlings ace pitcher Connor Macip said the Rebels are taking the same approach.
"We talked about going out and playing like it's our last game," the UNO signee said. "We're playing like it's a state championship, and I think we did just that on Friday."
The Rebels (7-5) prevailed vs. Assumption in dramatic fashion Friday, rallying from behind to win on a two-run single by Bennett Mittelsteadt in the bottom of the seventh.
"It's definitely made this weekend more important," said Macip, whose team faced Welsh on Saturday afternoon.
"Like coach (Michael) Thibodeaux said, 'Leave a mark. We're the only sport in town that people can come watch.' There's going to be a lot of fans out here, so we have to throw down."
Macip said his senior teammates are grappling with the situation.
"For the seniors, it's really sad because this could be the last time we get to play on this field," he said.
"A lot of seniors won't have the chance to step on the diamond again. Some of us are going onto college to play, but it's really sad for the ones who won't."