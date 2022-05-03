YOUNGSVILLE – Less than a year ago, when Todd Russ surprisingly resigned as the boys head basketball coach at New Iberia Senior High after 12 years at the helm, he did so for two reasons.
One, he needed a change of scenery, and two, it was time to recharge his proverbial batteries.
Russ spent this past season as an assistant coach for Zachary, which won the Class 5A state championship, under Jonathan McClinton.
But that was going to be temporary for Russ, who never doubted he’d one day return to lead as a high school head coach at some point.
That next opportunity has arrived for Russ as the new head boys basketball coach at Southside High in Youngsville.
“When I walked away from the head coaching position at New Iberia, my plan was to be an assistant for a year,” Russ said. “But I wasn’t going to leave for just any job. I wanted to wait for the right opportunity to present itself.”
And according to Russ, it has as the new coach for the Sharks.
“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Russ, who will finish out the school year at Zachary. “I’m excited to get back to the Acadiana area which is an area that I’m very familiar with. It’s exciting and I feel like I’m coming home.”
Russ, who lives in Broussard, called the opportunity to take over at Southside “a blessing.”
“There was no doubt I would be a head coach again, but I wasn’t going to be a head coach just anywhere,” Russ said. “Southside isn’t just any head coaching job. Southside is one of the premier jobs in the state. They have a lot of potential.”
Among the factors that made Southside attractive to Russ is their location, facilities and the administration headlined by principal Catherine Cassidy and athletic director Dwayne Searle.
“The Youngsville, Broussard area is really growing,” Russ said. “I live 10 minutes from the school, so I’ll be closer. The facilities are great and to have the chance to work with Ms. Cassidy and coach Searle, who are both former basketball coaches. We know that football rules the south, but to have two basketball minds like them made the job even more attractive.”
Russ replaces Brad Boyd, who was relieved of his coaching duties in March after leading the Sharks to a 25-win season and the second round of the 5A playoffs.
“Coach Brad Boyd did a great job with the program,” Russ said. “This isn’t a rebuilding process, because coach Boyd has done a lot of the heavy lifting. The talent is there, and the resources are there and the administration support is there.”
In three years of playing a varsity schedule with Boyd at the helm, the Sharks were 52-44 and qualified for the playoffs twice. This past season, the Sharks were 25-11 and 5-2 in district.
“What coach Brad Boyd did at Southside was nothing short of amazing,” Russ said. “In five years after starting the program from the ground up, to have a 25-win season and get to the second round of the playoffs is amazing.”
At New Iberia, Russ led the Yellow Jackets to nine playoff appearances, won five District 3-5A championships (four outright and one tied) and eight 20-win seasons in 12 seasons.
“People can expect hard work and a level of commitment to be a state champion at some point,” Russ said. “People can expect me to get the best and most out of the kids. Our kids are going to compete in the classroom, in the community and on the basketball court.”