ALEXANDRIA — If an ambitious basketball coach like Errol Rogers had a five-year vision for Lafayette Christian girls basketball, even this might have been a little too bold to foresee.
Because six years into the program’s existence, the Knights are now a dynasty. Friday’s 48-33 victory over Vermilion Catholic at the Rapides Parish Coliseum was LCA’s third Division IV state championship in as many years.
After winning just five games in the program’s first season, the Knights are now one of best teams in the state regardless of class, and they will be moving up to Division III with four starters returning.
Does the move to Division III matter that much to the Knights?
"I’m going to say it like the old (football) coach from Fresno State (Pat Hill) said years ago," said Rogers, who now serves as LCA’s boys basketball coach but still assists Devin Lantier with the girls program. "We’ll play anybody, anywhere, any time.”
Indeed, LCA’s peers have become fewer and fewer, and Friday was further evidence that the top-seeded Knights (33-5) have outperformed at this level of competition. Because the third-seeded Eagles (27-6) had all the motivation in the world entering the title game. LCA handed the District 7-1A rival a 32-point loss in the regular-season finale on Feb. 8.
So the Eagles came out swinging Friday, ending the first quarter with an 11-10 lead. The Knights calmly absorbed the flurry of punches and countered, outscoring VC 17-5 in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 27-16 lead. LCA maintained a double-digit lead for almost all of the second half and led by as many as 17.
“We told them they were going to bring their best punch in the first quarter,” Lantier said. “They weren’t going to wait to bring it. They were going to bring everything they've got early. If we can withstand that storm, we could coast to the victory. And that’s what they did.”
Guidry knew she needed to throw things at the Knights that they had never seen, and a box-and-one on LCA point guard Autumn Chassion initially caused problems.
“I felt the only difficult part was recognizing what defense they were playing to start the game,” said Chassion, who notched five points and seven assists. “I was a little confused. With the help our coaches, they let me know what they were in and called the plays that gave us a chance to score.”
But then the Knights started playing to their size and speed, lobbing the ball in transition or in the half court to Bre’ Porter and Tamera Johnson.
Johnson added three blocks and two steals to go with her 18 points and 10 rebounds. Porter, the championship game’s Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row, poured in 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
“Out of my four years playing high school basketball,” said Porter, an Alcorn State signee, “I’ve never had a game this good ever — rebounding and points-wise.”
It’s difficult enough as it is for high school players to shoot the ball in an arena the size of the Rapides Parish Coliseum, but the Knights make it even more difficult with their matchup zone.
The matchup zone gave VC the most fits in the second and third quarters, as it scored only 12 points in that span. The Eagles finished shooting 22.6 percent from the field.
“People start to run their zone plays and realize, ‘Wait, this girl is supposed to be open,’ ” Lantier said. “The bottom girls are really the key to it. They come out on the wing shooters when the ball is reversed, and then they get bumped off by the top girls. So when you do that right, nobody gets open.”