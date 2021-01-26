The high school wrestling world was shaken Friday when the LHSAA quarantined everyone attending the 48th Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament on Jan. 15-16 in Gonzalez.

Here locally, that meant Teurlings Catholic’s varsity team, as well as teams like Acadiana High, had to pull out of the Greg Lavergne Parish Duals last weekend at Comeaux High.

It also means the annual Ken Cole Invitational at Comeaux High has been pushed back from this weekend to Saturday, Feb. 6.

Moreover, Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron said only “21 to 23 programs from southwest Louisiana” as well as Bolton and Terrebonne High teams will be invited to Ken Cole this year – or roughly half the schools that normally attend.

Instead of 32-man brackets, it will be 16-man brackets.

“We made the changes for several reasons,” Bergeron said. “One is to control things better and two, because so many kids in this parish would still be under quarantine, plus a lot of the workers. It just gave us a chance to assess everything that’s going on.”

Bergeron said a smaller tournament will also allow him to limit expenses to counter the loss of overall revenue. Another reason is to limit coronavirus exposure to increase wrestlers' chance of getting to the state tournament.

Still, much confusion exists about what happened and the viability of the remainder of the wrestling season.

Around 400 wrestlers from across the state went to the tournament in Gonzalez.

Local wrestling coaches maintain they only know of five wrestlers, coaches, staff and people working the tournament that tested positive.

“So this idea that there were 20-plus cases from the LDH, I don’t know where that number is coming from,” Teurlings coach Kent Masson said. “Nobody knows, nobody can explain it to us and nobody will tell us anything.”

Masson, Bergeron and Acadiana coach Brandon Wheatley all said the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzalez is different because there aren’t bleachers like in most high school gyms for the fans.

“It’s harder over there because they don’t have seating, so people kind of bring their own seating and a lot of people are standing up,” Bergeron said. “So it’s harder to control people. We’re going to have seating and ask people to stay in the stands (at Ken Cole).”

Still, Masson maintains tournament officials “tried their best” to ensure safety, including taking temperatures of everyone entering the building and requiring COVID forms for all wrestlers.

“In all fairness, the tournament did a remarkable job of trying to maintain the legitimacy of the tournament, plus also maintain the CDC guidelines and what the LDH set,” said Masson, who said in hindsight coaches probably should have limited the regular season to three and four-team events to decrease numbers, but that would also increase travel.

“I still think they did a very good job of control,” Wheatley agreed. “I think they did a pretty good of control for that many people as far as wearing their mask and social distancing.“

With that said, all the coaches know fans enter with masks and don’t wear them throughout and sometimes wrestlers don’t after matches.

“As the day goes on, sometimes you pull the mask down a little bit, so the kids can actually hear you or if you’re trying to breathe a little bit,” Masson said. “Sometimes it is difficult to breathe when you’re trying to coach.

“And yes, sometimes kids are walking around after wrestling, and they’re not putting their masks on right way because they’re trying to get their breath back. There are a lot of factors involved in all of this.”

At the parish duals this past Saturday, Carencro High coach Derrick Franchak said the protocols were the same as all tournaments. He said the gate-keepers reported there “weren’t many spectators they had to send back for masks.”

As far as keeping those masks on throughout their stay at the tournament, Franchak said stronger steps might need to be taken to ensure finishing the season.

“Now some of them, as you looked around, there were several people that didn’t have their masks on,” he said. “We need to work on that for the safety of these kids and everyone else involved.

“It’s hard to really say if they were doing it to be defiant or were they eating or drinking? But I didn’t think it was bad. I think the fans did a pretty good job.”

Bergeron said it’s unclear if tournament officials have the authority to force fans to leave the tournament if they don’t wear a mask.

Franchak added wrestlers need to up their game “even if we have to wear the masks while we’re on the bench and take it off just when we’re wrestling. Altogether, everybody involved in the wrestling community needs to make sure we’re doing our part.”

Wheatley said he began the season with about “15 to 20” wrestlers and is now down to eight on his roster, despite not having a single positive test.

Acadiana and Carencro reached the football state finals, limiting the opportunities for all their football-playing wrestlers.

For Acadiana, the Louisiana Classic was their first event of the season. For Carencro, Greg Lavergne was.

Now in a two-week quarantine, the regular season might be over, considering the coaches already agreed on no varsity events in the two weeks before the state tournament.

Masson said his wrestlers are allowed to go to school, but still can’t wrestle. Wheatley’s wrestlers return to practice Wednesday.

“We had already practiced for five days when the LHSAA called us to quarantine,” Masson said. “Since then, we’ve had no symptoms but we still can’t practice. How do you do this? It’s so difficult to maneuver.”

Still, all the coaches agreed the No. 1 priority is to allow wrestlers to experience the state championships scheduled for Feb. 25-26 in Baton Rouge. All are confident the state tournament will take place.

“If you’re going to end wrestling, then you have to end them all,” Masson said. “Wrestling isn’t the only sport with close contact. You can’t tell me basketball players aren’t rubbing against each other and trying to get position on the court.”

“It’s a societal problem,” Bergeron said. “Do I think we can do better at wrestling events? Yes, but I think we can do better at everything we do … shopping, restaurants, everywhere.

“Everything you go, you’re going to find people that won’t wear a mask. If you look at the football state championships, they had people packed on top of each other. There was no social distancing at all there. It (La. Classic event) was definitely better than it was for football state championships.”