Lafayette High baseball coach Sam Taulli joked he may only have “a few” minutes to talk to a couple reporters who approached him after Friday’s 5-3 win over District 3-5A foe Sam Houston.
It’s hard to blame him. He and his club were exhausted. The Lions didn’t make it back to campus Thursday night until almost midnight after losing a 10-inning affair against Barbe, a game Lafayette led 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh but eventually lost on a two-run homer.
“It was a long night last night,” Taulli said.
The turnaround was cruel one, too. Sam Houston, which boasts a bevy of Division I-caliber players and was ranked No. 1 by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after starting 15-0, was coming to town for another league meeting. After splitting with Lafayette during the 2018 regular season, the Broncos swept the Lions in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on their way to the state semifinals.
But the Lions (14-5) refused to let the same script play out against the Broncos (21-3). Tied at 2 in the bottom of the sixth, Lafayette pushed three runs across with the help of the bottom of its lineup. No. 7 hitter Chris Battaglia chopped a single through the left side to score the go-ahead run. Two batters later, Jack Clark lined a two-run single into center field.
In the seventh, Sam Houston, after scoring one run, loaded the bases with two outs. But Lafayette reliever Randon Cahanin, taking over after starter Jacob Tate held the Broncos to four hits, struck out Silas Ardoin looking to end the game.
The end of the game may have tired Taulli even more than he already was, but he’s certainly pleased with how his team bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss Thursday night
“That’s awesome,” Taulli said of his team’s response. “That’s what we talked about today: ‘No excuses. Just go back out there. Get over last night. Flush it.’ We had a chance to win it in the seventh and didn’t and then went extra innings and had a walk-off home run against us. Today, we got in the same type of situation in the seventh, and we came through.
“That’s what’s great. From day to day, you never know what you’re going to get in this game. They did well.”
Battaglia’s RBI double in the fourth tied the game at 2, but perhaps his most important contribution to the victory came with the glove. In the sixth, the senior right fielder robbed Sam Houston No. 3 hitter Cameron Meeks of what was at least going to be an extra base hit off the top of the wall.
“Probably the best play of my life,” Battaglia said. “It was kind of surreal hearing all of the fans roar. And then the certain setting it was in — best team in the nation, great competition — it was something amazing.”
It wasn’t lost on Battaglia how impressive the victory was after the marathon loss to Barbe.
“That was a long game,” Battaglia said. “But for us to come back and gain some energy, I don’t know how. And play a hard game like this, it was amazing.”