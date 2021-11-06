Several hours before St. Thomas More was set to kickoff against East St. John Friday, Cougars quarterback Walker Howard got the news he'd been waiting for: he was medically cleared to play after being sidelined for five weeks with a fractured fibula.
"When the doctor said I was good to go, there was no question," he said after Friday's wild 62-60 win over East St. John. "I'm getting on the field. I wasn't expecting to play the whole game though."
He did play the whole game, however, and what a game it was for the five-star LSU commitment, who showed exactly why he is considered by many to be the top signal-caller in the country.
Howard completed 31 of 45 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns for the Cougars, who improved to 6-4. He tossed two touchdowns to Jack Hines, two TDs to Tanner Soileau, and one each to Christian McNees and Hayes Moncla.
"We played it by ear coming into the game," STM coach Jim Hightower said of the decision to start Howard. "If he was ready, we wanted Walker to get something under his belt heading into the playoffs. It's hard to believe he hadn't played in five weeks. He was very sharp. It doesn't surprise me at all because he's such a competitor and such a talented player."
Not to be outdone, East St. John quarterback Kylon Harris accounted for nine touchdowns. The senior passed for 472 yards with five TDs, ran for four more, and added 110 return yards. Dkhai Joseph caught nine passes for 283 yards and four TDs, and Cortez Fisher added 11 receptions for 162 yards and a TD.
A week ago, Harris was the third option at quarterback for East St. John, which finished the regular season 3-4. He was a receiver until the Wildcats lost both their starter and backup quarterback to injury against Destrehan last Friday.
"As a senior, Harris wanted the challenge at quarterback and we put it in his hands," East St,. John coach Brandon Brown said. "I'm very proud of my guys and the way they played.
"We knew coming in we were playing a very well-coached ballclub that is second to none. We knew that. We knew we had to come in and give our best effort, and we did."
With 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter Friday, East St. John was faced with a 4th-and-Goal at the STM 17. Brown elected to attempt a field goal, which was blocked by Jude LaSala.
"I thought about going for it," Brown said. "I looked into Harris' eyes. He said, 'Coach, I'm tired, but I have one more play in me. I told him we were going to kick it. It just didn't work out."
McNees caught 10 passes for 217 yards, followed by Hines (9-100), Moncla (6-85) and Soileau (3-64). In the first quarter, McNees rushed for a 32-yard touchdown on a reverse that put the Cougars ahead 21-14. Hutch Swilley (6-50, two TDs) led the STM ground attack, along with Charlie Payton (6-48).
The Cougars and Wildcats combined for five touchdowns in the final 3:44 of the first half. After STM took a 21-7 lead at the 2:49 mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats clawed back and tied the game on a 45-yard keeper by Harris. From there, neither team led by more than seven points, and there were eight lead changes.
Cougars defensive linemen Holden Matthews and Jacob Stokes sacked Harris on consecutive downs to force the Wildcats to attempt the field goal on their last drive. LaSala also blocked a PAT.
"Our defense stepped up when we needed them to, and our offense put points on the board," Howard said. "I'm just happy to be back on the field.
"All my guys have been working day in and day out. The sophomore quarterbacks (Sam Altmann and Will Taylor) did a great job while I was out. My team has done a great job. We're going to have a shot at that state championship."