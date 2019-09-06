The win streak continues for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights.
LCA's streak is now at 21 games after its 7-0 shutout over the Westgate Tigers on Friday night at Knight Field in the 2019 season opener for both teams.
"I thought we played pretty good," said LCA head coach Jacarde Carter. "Every time we play, whether it be 1-0, 2-0, or 7-0, we want to win the ball game.
"We battled hard, against a good football team. I thought both teams played really hard, and thankfully we came out on top."
The game's only touchdown came on LCA's first drive of the game, when junior Sage Ryan capped off a 9-play, 85-yard drive, to give them a 7-0 lead at the 6:28 left.
That touchdown drive came after a turnover after which Westgate advanced the football 31 yards — its second-longest drive of the game.
Thanks to a stingy defense, which held Westgate to under 140 yards, including less than 40 in the second half, it was enough for the Knights.
"It was a chess match defensively," said Carter. "We knew what they did well, and we stopped them. They knew what we did well, and they stopped us."
Said Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine: "It was just a good, tough, hard-fought game. Credit LCA as they had a great defensive game plan. We had our chances, but they made more plays than we did tonight.
"They (LCA) did a good job of taking some things away from us, and the things that they gave us, we didn't execute. I'm not pleased at all with what we did offensively. We ran the ball effectively in some spots, but we weren't consistent enough."
The win over Westgate, a 4A school, the highest-classified team to ever visit Knight Field, is arguably the most impressive win of the bunch for LCA, who is playing in the 2A ranks for the first time in school history.
"It's a pretty big win because they're (Westgate) a good football team with some really good players," said Carter. "They're (Westgate) bigger than most of the teams we faced last year. But it's still 11-on-11 football, and our goal is to come out on top every week, regardless of who we're playing.
"It's still the first game of the season, and we saw a number of things that we have to improve upon. But our effort was really good, and that's something we can build on and continue to get better."
Said Antoine: "I was very pleased with what we did tonight defensively. Offensively, I think there were just a few little early-season jitters in some spots and a few things we just have to clean up."
LCA hosts Northside next week, while Westgate host New Iberia in its home opener.