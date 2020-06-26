Monday will begin the fourth week of team workouts for high school football teams around the Acadiana area.
No coach around the area would ever volunteer for this level of workouts in a non-coronavirus pandemic era, but they do appreciate how well their players have adjusted to the LHSAA’s inhibiting guidelines for safety reasons.
“We’ve been getting in some pretty good work,” Northside coach John Simmons said. “It’s different, but the kids have been pretty focused. A lot of those kids were ready to come back. When we started workouts, we started on time almost every day. The kids have actually adjusted pretty well.
“I guess this is a plus for them. When you’re away from something for so long, you miss things, so when you get back into it, it’s exciting.”
The measures include taking temperatures to social distancing to even staying out of the weight room to be extra safe at some schools.
“We were just happy to get out there and see all the guys,” Northwest coach Chris Edwards said. “We haven’t touched a football. All we’ve done is conditioning. We haven’t been inside the weight room at all.
“My training staff said it’s best to just be out in the sunlight, so we’ve just been outside running and doing a little bit of teaching and conditioning. Nothing major – we’re just happy to be out there and doing stuff again.”
Edwards said some parents were initially hesitant to their kids participating until they witnessed the school’s daily protocol.
“We check temperatures of everyone in the car including the parents and the brothers and sisters,” Edwards said. “If anybody’s running a fever, we don’t even let the kid get out of the car. Once they saw what we were doing, some of those parents that were skeptical at first started letting their kids come out there.”
Acadiana High coach Matt McCullough said none of his parents have expressed reservations about their kids taking part in workouts. In fact, his players have handled the unusual summer circumstances.
“I think our kids have handled things very well,” McCullough said. “They’re working hard. I don’t sense that they’re real nervous or anxious or anything like that.”
Like the other coaches, McCullough said his players have worked without fear the coronavirus will delay or shut down the regular season.
“I’m not even sure if they even understand that,” McCullough said.
“I don’t think our guys are even thinking about that too much in my opinion,” Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. “Maybe I’m wrong. I think they’re just thinking, ‘Let’s get through this thing, so we can get back to playing some games.’ They just want to keep working and get ready for whenever their time comes, so they can go.”
In addition to taking temperatures and strategically organizing 20 to 25-person groups, the first few weeks also included staffs gauging their players’ physical limitations.
“Oh no, they’re out of shape,” Simmons said. “That first day, I had to tell my coaches, ‘Look, we’ve got to tone it down a little bit. We can’t come in here like it’s the spring season.’ A lot of kids came in 20 pounds heavier. All they’ve been doing is sitting at the house, eating and playing video games.
“We definitely had kids who couldn’t run sprints and couldn’t finish drills.”
No coach is under the illusion that any true football activities are being achieved to date, however.
“Luckily for us, we’ve been running the same schemes for the last five years offensively and defensively, so it won’t be that hard for them to catch on,” Desormeaux said. “But there will be a lot of fundamental things we’ll have to go over like blocking techniques and tackling techniques, because right now, you can’t touch people. There will be a catch-up game.”
Edwards looks forward to the day when he can work on more than conditioning, but he also sees the advantage of teamwork during these troubled times.
“It’s been a good morale-builder with the team,” Edwards said. “We haven’t seen each other in two months. We’re just happy to see those guys faces. We only go twice a week. I bring my bigs in on Monday and Wednesday and the skilled guys go Tuesday and Thursday. We’re just trying to get their morale back up because sports mean a lot to these kids.”
Another role the coaches can play during these summer workout sessions is persuading players to abide social distancing guidelines after they leave the school.
“Yes, we talk to the kids about it, but it’s difficult,” McCullough said. “It’s summer time. Parents are going to go places and kids are going to go places, mostly with their friends. It’s tough to keep them in the house during the summer. Once school starts, it’s going to be a lot easier to get into that kind of a routine.”