NEW IBERIA - Highland Baptist's Jarworski Joseph, the defending 400 meter Class 1A state champion at 400 meters, has had a rough outdoor season.
Limited to only a couple of meets due to a nagging hamstring injury, he wasn't sure if he would even get the chance to defend his title as the outdoor track season starts its wind down with the District 8-1A and 5-1A meets held simultaneously at New Iberia Senior High on Tuesday.
"I wanted to do a few more meets this year but my hamstring injury really limited me," Joseph said. "But I knew that somehow I was going to run the 400 meters today."
And Joseph did, coming in first in a time of 54.51 seconds to help the Bears to a second-place finish at the District 8-1A meet.
"The injuries were kicking me this year," Joseph said. "I came into the race nervous and I didn't even know what I was going to do but the 400 is my race, all day."
Hanson Memorial won the boys meet with 205 points in a runaway with Highland Baptist second (112) Covenant Christian third with 111 points followed by Vermilion Catholic (35), Centerville (28) and Central Catholic (21).
In the girls meet, Highland Baptist, behind the efforts of Outstanding Track Madison Champagne, won defended its title from last year with 151 points with Vermilion Catholic second (124) followed by Hanson (99), Central Catholic (97) and Covenant Christian (70).
In the District 5-1A meet, it was a Westminster Christian sweep with the boys (171) points and girls (180) points taking top honors.
For the boys, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee was second (106) followed by North Central (91), Opelousas Catholic (63), St. Edmund (61) and Sacred Heart of Ville Platte (18).
In the girls meet, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee was second (119), North Central was third (68), St. Edmund was fourth (62), Opelousas Catholic was fifth (42) and Sacred Heart of Ville Platte was sixth (39).
"Our team has worked really hard for a couple of years," Westminster coach Michelle Davis said. "We had a lot of kids thrown into different events just to try things and they have tried new things and worked really hard and they pushed though where we had some injuries.
"Working together has been phenomenal."
Westminster was the host of the District 5-A meet but couldn't find a track close to home to hold the meet so they reached out to Highland and both meets were run simultaneously at NISH.
Highland's Tyler Blissett was the overall MVP of the boys District 8-1A meet with a triple in winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters; Hanson's Eugene Foulcard was the track MVP with wins in the 100 and 200 meters and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays and Covenant Christian's Zacherus Gordon won Field MVP with wins in the long jump, a second place finish in the triple jump and a third place finish in the high jump.
For the girls, Vermilion Catholic's Marley Moore was the overall MVP with wins the 100 and 200 meters, a second place in the long jump and ran a leg on the third place 4x100 relay; Highland's Madison Champagne was track MVP with wins in the 400 and 800 and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 and second place 4x200 relay and Hanson's Hillary Pillaro was field MVP as she won the high jump and was third in the both the long and triple jumps.
In the District 5-A meet, Westminster's Owen Melancon was overall boys' MVP as he tripled in winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters; Parker James of Westminster was the track MVP with wins in the 100 and 200 meters and ran a leg on the fifth place 4x200 relay while North Central's McKennis Savoy was field MVP with wins in the triple jump and long jump.
In the girls meet, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee's Grace Langlois was the overall MVP with wins in the 100 meters and long jump, a fourth place finish in the 200 and ran a leg on the fourth place 4x200 relay; Westminster's Caroline Lalonde was the track MVP with a win in the 200 meters, a third in the 100 meters and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays and CHSPC's Miya Bartley was the field MVP with a win in the triple jump and a second place finish in the high jump