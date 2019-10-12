The Civil War lived up to its name as the Cecilia Bulldogs hosted arch-rival Breaux Bridge in arguably the Acadiana area's best traditional rivalry.

Fittingly, the battle lasted until the game's final seconds with the visiting Tigers surviving the upset bid from Cecilia 38-37 to open District 6-4A play.

“The first half I wasn’t really happy," BBHS coach Chad Pourciau said. " I think the kids looked at them being 2-3 and thought we were better. And in rivalry games, you can’t do that. They played their tails off, credit to their coaching staff and their kids. They did enough to win, I’m just glad we came up on the right side of it.”

Jacob Landry's clutch 30-yard field goal with 2:48 left to play provided the winning margin for Breaux Bridge (5-1) in overcoming Cecilia's charge.

+7 Bewers: Handing out midseason awards for the Acadiana area’s best in high school football Before we flip the page to the second half of the 2019 high school football season, let’s look back at the first half of the year and hand out…

“The funny thing is I’m up in the box because I call the offense, and I’m panicking more than the kids are," Pourciau said. "So I'm glad our coaches on the sideline kept them locked in. We put our star receiver at free safety and he picked the ball off. Again we got really good players and our coaches do a good job of putting them at the right spots. But, at the end of the day they got to make plays and when it counted our guys made plays.”

“I think confidence was high coming into this one, I don't know if confidence carries over from game to game, just because a lot of coaches believe you can get some momentum. But we were 4-1 heading into this one and you would’ve thought we would’ve had a little momentum. But I just think its a week to week preparation and depends on what that team does. Cause again the record would’ve said we were a lot better and that wasn’t the case tonight. I hope it propels confidence, but we have to start fresh on Monday.”

Indeed, Breaux Bridge's players got the message early on with Cecilia setting the tone for the evening very early in the game.

On the first play of the game, Danarious Journet ran the ball 49 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs the early lead. With another added 12-yard run from Koen Helaire for a 12-0 lead with both extra points missed.

The Tigers did not get on the board until the second quarter of the game, as Gavan Courville started to settle into their passing game after hitting only two of his first six attempts.

A few plays through their possession, Kavion Martin for the Tigers broke out for a 13-yard run that set the pace for Courville to get a 16-yard pass to Jacob Landry. Resulting in a 1-yard touchdown from the goal line from Landry.

As the showdown progressed, both teams went back in forth in getting points on the board. Courville started his next possession in what was the turning point of the game with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Dartravien Girod to give the Tigers the lead, 14-12.

+3 Notebook: Work ethic, composure key for Cecilia sophomore quarterback Alex Soileau After a Week 1 loss to St. Martinville, Cecilia coach Dennis Skains inserted Alex Soileau at quarterback, and the sophomore hasn't looked back.

Cecilia answered back with a string of run-and -pass plays to set their offense up at the 2-yard line for a touchdown for a quarterback keep from quarterback Alex Soileau. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion but was stopped on the line. The score going into the half was 18-14.

In the first half, Journet for Cecilia had 19 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Soileau was 6-of-8 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Soileau finished 14-of-23 for 210 yards and two scores.

At that juncture, Breaux Bridge running back Kavion Martin had 17 carries for only 16 yards, before finished with 63 yards and a score on 17 carries. Courville was 7-of-11 passing for 128 yards and one score in the first half, before finishing 17-of-29 for 309 yards and a touchdown.

Breaux Bridge started the third quarter with seven plays that got them to the 1-yard line on a fourth and goal situation. Courville jumped over the pile on a quarterback keep for the rushing touchdown to extend the lead, 21-18.

Both teams struggled later in the third quarter to keep their momentum with neither team scoring any more points in the quarter.

There were three lead changes over the first three quarters and then the final period added another. On a second and third play, Soileau threw a short swing pass to Dillard Calais, who took is 72 yards for a touchdown for a short-lived 25-21 lead for the Bulldogs.

Again the Tigers responded - this time with two long pass plays from Courville of 35 and 23 to Martin to set up another 1-yard touchdown run from Landry.

Cecilia was not planning on waving the white flag just yet. After their drive ending in a punt, the Bulldogs pinned the ball on their 5-yard line for the Tigers offense. The Bulldogs came up big on defense with a forced fumble from Laison Milson to give the ball right back to Cecilia for a first and goal.

A shootout continued with these teams as Soileau for Cecilia threw a 5-yard pass to Germonie Davis for the score, but the Bulldogs missed another extra point to give them a 31-28 lead.

Those missed extra points proved costly when Courville used a 31-yard completion to Kyser Patt to end the 73-yard drive with a 2-yard Martin touchdown run with 5:40 left to play.

“He’s unbelievable," Pourciau said of Courville. "He’s a first-year starter, I sure hope some schools just look at him, he’s 6-3, 185 pounds, he can throw the ball a mile. He’s a 4.0 student. He got a 25 on the ACT. I hope colleges read the paper because if they do they are missing out on a gem, just because he’s a first-year starter he didn’t get a lot of exposure because he was playing behind another game. But tonight he was just outstanding.”

Cecilia would score on a 42-yard run from Journet to give them the lead in the last minutes of the game, 37-35.

As the Tigers set up one of their deciding drives, Courville threw a 21-yard pass to Girod that looked to set them up for a score. Three incompletions set the Tigers up for a 30-yard field goal from Landry, who had fumbled the ball earlier in the half.

Landry drilled the field goal in the middle to give the Tigers the lead, 38-37.

“I will say a few of our kids showed resilience, our running back, Jacob Landry fumbled and you know you can see our sideline kind of deflate, "Pourciau said. "We get in field goal range and again we practice PAT every day but we haven’t practiced field goal since the jamboree. And he (Landry) comes in and hits a 30-yard field goal and he says “Coach it’s in the middle I’m going to make it.” To have confidence after you fumble the ball. So the resiliency of some of the kids was impressive.”

In the last seconds of the game, Cecilia marched down to the 22-yard line on a third-and-12 situation. A pass intended to Calais was intercepted by Girod for the Tigers to cement the win in this Civil War.