A year ago, the thought of playing college football was probably the last thing on the mind of Tre' Harris, who was primarily known for his basketball skills at the time.
Harris wasn't even on the Comeaux High roster as the Spartans began the 2018 season. After watching the Spartans lose handily to St. Thomas More in week two, however, he decided to rejoin the team.
That decision, looking back, proved to be a win-win for both Comeaux and Harris, who verbally committed last week to Louisiana Tech. He's expected to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs.
"I let their coaches know the day before the Fourth of July," said Harris, the starting quarterback at Comeaux. "They were excited and said they were going to celebrate both the holiday and my commitment. It was a great."
Harris landed an offer from the Bulldogs after an excellent showing at their camp last month.
"They said I have a good shot at playing my sophomore year and that my ceiling is high," Harris said. "My dad looked into a lot of things up there, including their offensive scheme, and the amount of receivers they'll have on the roster."
UL and Louisiana-Monroe, as well as a host of FCS schools, recently offered Harris. He said Louisiana Tech was the most persistent of his suitors.
"It was really just the way their coaches treated me and how much interest they had in me," he said. "I really like the class we have. (Slidell running back) Harlan Dixon, one of the guys I talked to on a visit, is also committed there. He's a good guy."
"I'm super proud of Tre' and how hard he's worked to get where he's at," Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. "He's a dual-threat quarterback and a dual-threat athlete, in my opinion. He can play just about anything on the field.
"We're going to ask a lot of him this year. Our numbers are down. Our quality is up but our quantity is down, so he's going to probably be asked to do a little more than he's done in the past."
Local trainer and former professional athlete Donald Fusilier has worked with both Harris and his favorite target, Malik Nabers.
"Tre' has a big frame and he's a smooth receiver with great grades," Fusilier said. "His character will enable him to be a good locker room leader in college."
A first-team all-district selection in basketball, Harris joins Breaux Bridge dual-sport star Trevonte Sylvester on Louisiana Tech's list of 2020 commitments. The Bulldogs also signed Comeaux defensive back Christian Archangel last December.