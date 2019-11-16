KENNER — It’s easy to label the success of a program with the accomplishments of an individual team.
But in reality, no two squads are the same. Tradition is important, but it does nothing on its own.
Take the Teurlings Catholic volleyball program for an example. The top-seeded Rebels (44-6) swept second-seeded Ben Franklin 25-18, 29-27, 25-15 in Saturday’s Division II final to claim its seventh straight state championship. Teurlings is now tied for second in Louisiana volleyball history for most consecutive state titles, matching Newman’s seven championships from 1995-2001.
But the Rebels choose to look at ring No. 7 a different way. The 2019 team won one state title this season, not seven in a row. This championship is special to coach Terry Hebert and his players because this particular Teurlings team did it, not the ones of the past.
Seven championships in seven years was never a topic of discussion in the Rebels' locker room.
“To get a couple is incredible, but to get seven in a row, you never dream of that,” Hebert said. “But this team now has their one. It just happens to make seven in a row, but this particular group of girls has their trophy. You try to keep that in perspective throughout the year. Because if you try to think of anything else, I think it becomes mentally exhausting to try to have that weight of six years in a row.”
The Rebels have been the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs in each of their seven championship runs, but matches aren’t played on paper. Teurlings’ consistency is built largely on the work ethic of its players, many of whom play year round.
“I say it all the time: I don’t sprinkle magic dust on them in August,” Hebert said. “There’s a lot of weekends they miss in the spring. There’s a lot of money parents spend on traveling to get those extra reps in competitive club tournaments. When they all get back together, we’ve been able to reap the benefits of those extra contacts. So they’re working hard to continue the tradition.”
But Rebels middle blocker Tyler Alcorn, one of just two seniors on the roster, did acknowledge the weight of expectation.
“I’d say it’s a relief,” said Alcorn, who signed with Oklahoma earlier this week. “I wasn’t very worried because I know that these girls, this team, we could pull through. I know we have that in us. But it was a relief because it’s a lot of pressure to not want to be the team to mess it up.
"But I think we’re good at humbling ourselves and, like (teammate Cicily Hidalgo) said, taking it one game at a time — making sure we get here and then finishing it once we do.”
Teurlings did finish it off Saturday, jumping all over Ben Franklin (41-7) in the first set. The Rebels built a 17-11 lead and held off the Falcons despite them getting within four points a few times.
Things got hairy for the Rebels in the second set. The Falcons, making their first final appearance since 2004, sprinted out to a 6-0 lead before the Rebels went on a 16-6 run to take a four-point lead.
But even down 22-17, Ben Franklin wouldn’t go quietly. The Falcons went on a 6-1 run to tie the match at 23. The two teams went point for point from there until Teurlings clinched a 29-27 victory.
“It took a while for us to settle in, and after we won that second set, our serves got a little better,” said junior libero Molly Webre. “We stopped making mental errors and stuff like that. So I think after we won that set, it was a momentum builder, and we got to settle into the third set. I think that helped us win.”
Teurlings stepped on the gas pedal in the final set, turning an 10-8 advantage into a 20-10 lead.
“I think second set kind of showed the players who hadn’t had this experience yet or hadn’t had a big part in this experience that it’s just another game,” said Hidalgo, named the Division II Most Outstanding Player. “You don’t have to get so worked up over it. It’s one point at a time, just like every other game.”