BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 61
Sacred Heart-VP 64, Westminster 49
Ascension Episcopal 59, Delcambre 55
Comeaux 55, Sulphur 33
Southside 78, Lafayette High 68
Northwest 61, Church Point 37
LaGrange 58, North Vermilion 47
Iota 45, Church Point 35
Crowley 50, David Thibodaux 39
Erath 75, Kaplan 58
Ascension Episcopal 59, Delcambre 55
Lafayette Christian 60, Lake Arthur 31
Welsh 84, Port Barre 41
St. Edmund 72, Catholic-PC 39
North Central 83, Sacred Heart-VP 51
Opelousas Catholic 98, Westminster 47
Central Catholic 67, Centerville 63
Highland Baptist 58, Covenant Christian 16
Vermilion Cathoilc 69, Hanson 33
Episcopal Acadiana 43, Bell City 37
JS Clark 66, Bell City 52
St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 61
ST. THOMAS MORE (66) Christian Landry 17, Jaden Shelvin 13, Carter Domingue 20, Noah Hebert 5, Dominick Jenkins 2, Tobin Thevenot 5, Jaxon Moncla 4. Totals: 13 (8) 16-20.
WESTGATE (61) D. Williams 6, D. Latulas 4, K. Dugas 6, J. Allen 11, D. Lewis 19, K. Joseph 9, J. Jacob 6. Totals: 20 (6) 3-6.
St. Thomas More 23 9 12 21 - 66
Westgate 17 17 15 12 - 61
3-pointers - STM: Landry 5, Shelvin 1, Hebert 1, Thevenot 1; WGATE: Dugas 1, Allen 1, Lewis 1, Joseph 3. Total Fouls: STM 13, WGATE 17.
Sacred Heart-VP 64, Westminster 49
WESTMINSTER (49) B. Redding 2, X. Redding 10, C. Reisman 5, H. Ray 4, S. Sparm 7, B. Schwartz 21, Totals: 15 (1) 16-24.
SACRED HEART-VP (64) Ethan Karonika 9, Sam Fontenot 12, Austin Darbonne 17, Tanner Bergeron 3, Bryce Deville 10, Chase Tate 11, Breck Beaver 2. Totals: 15 (9) 7-13.
Westminster 15 10 9 15 - 49
Sacred Heart-VP 14 14 15 21 - 64
3-pointers - WCA: Schwartz 1; SH: Karonika 1, Fontenot 4, Deville 2, Tate 2. Total Fouls: WCA 15, SH 16.
Ascension Episcopal 59, Delcambre 55
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (59) Austin Mills 12, Jude Ardoin 10, Nelson Elmore 13, Cade Dardar 10, Matt Remondet 14. Totals: 15 (5) 14-18.
DELCAMBRE (55) Cooper Broussard 5, Jaxon Wiggins 8, Thomas Jones 17, Kaleb Comeaux 15, Caylond Torres 6, Cheyenne Randle 4. Totals: 19 (4) 5-10.
Ascension Episcopal 5 16 16 22 - 59
Delcambre 12 6 16 21 - 55
3-pointers - AES: Elmore 3, Dardar 2; DEL: Wiggins 2, Broussard 1, Torres 1. Total Fouls: AES 13, DEL 17.
LATE GAMES
Rayne 64, North Vermilion 49
NORTH VERMILION (49) R. Tardiff 3, I. Tardiff 7, C. Stelly 10, Z. Leblanc 4, D. Mouton 4, R. Broussard 16, M. Matthews 1, R. Rudd 4. Totals: 15 (2) 13-24.
RAYNE (64) Rico Price 8, Dashaunte Cormier 14, Tayshaun Colamb 9, Mark Senegal 2, Jyrius Cole 16, Paul Guillory 6, Desmond Mouton 5, Roderick Freeman 3. Totals: 15 (9) 7-9.
North Vermilion 19 9 9 12 - 49
Rayne 13 15 17 19 - 64
3-pointers - VC: Tardiff 1, Tardif 1; RAY: Cormier 2, Colamb 2, Cole 3, Guillory 2. Total Fouls: VC 13, RAY 19.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Loreauville, Northside Christian at St. Edmund.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Southside at Acadiana, Lafayette High at Comeaux, Barbe at Sulphur, Sam Houston at New Iberia.
4-4A - Washington-Marion at Eunice, LaGrange at Breaux Bridge, Rayne at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More, Franklin at Westgate.
6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, LaGrange at Breaux Bridge, Livonia at Opelousas.
6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan.
6-2A - Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian, Franklin at Westgate.
5-1A - St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, School for Deaf at Westminster.
8-1A - Centerville at Covenant Christian, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - JS Clark at Bell City, Episcopal of Acadiana at Hathaway, Lacassine at Midland.
6-C - Starks at Hackberry, Northside Christian at South Cameron.
Wednesday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Northwest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 63, Westgate 36
Acadiana 41, Sam Houston 27
Barbe 53, New Iberia 46
Lafayette High 55, Southside 32
Carencro 45, Northside 42
Lafayette Christian 62, Lake Arthur 57
Ascension Episcopal 38, Delcambre 27
Beau Chene 49, Livonia 21
OIota 44, Church Point 24
Plainview 61, Welsh 50
Catholic-NI 40, Jeanerette 16
Highland Baptist 65, Covenant Christian 26
Hanson 51, Vermilion Catholic 29
St. Edmund 53, Catholic-PC 42
Opelousas Catholic 38, Westminster 15
St. Thomas More 63, Westgate 36
ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Angelle Doucet 12, Claire Hader 12, Sophie Perkins 5, Madison Prejean 8, Olivia Guidry 8, Emily Leblanc 5, AC Froelich 14, Annelise Davis 2. Totals: 17 (10) 2-3.
WESTGATE (36) Keyonna Armelin 22, Tavianne Alexander 7, Tanija Daye 2, Jazlyn Jenkins 3, Kelian Batiste 2. Totals: 11 (3) 5-14.
ST. Thomas More 15 14 22 12 - 63
Westgate 7 8 10 11 - 36
3-pointers - STM: Doucet 2, Hader 4, Perkins 1, Prejean 2, Leblanc 1; WGATE: Armelin 2, Jenkins 1. Total Fouls: STM 12, WGATE 7.
Ascension Episcopal 38, Delcambre 27
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (38) AK Charbonnet 10, Annie Mouton 4, Camille Blanchard 6, Payton Musso 9, Megean Huff 2, Linden Musso 7. Totals: 15 (1) 5-8.
DELCAMBRE (27) T. Harris 5, R. Broussard 7, A. Decuire 8, M. Carter 7. Totals: 9 (1) 6-10.
Ascension Episcopal 7 16 9 6 - 38
Decambre 4 10 3 10 - 27
3-pointers - AES: Charbonnet 1; DEL: Broussard 1. Total Fouls: AES 14, DEL 10.
LATE GAMES
Catholic-NI 40, Jeanerette 16
JEANERETTE (16) K. Landry 2, D. Walter 11, D. McCreary 1, E. Lewis 2. Totals: 3 (3) 1-4.
CATHOLIC-NI (40) Khameron Grayson 13, Zy’Rien Green 14, Regan Hamilton 2, Trinity Olivier 2, Alyssa Evans 3, McKenzie Narcisse 4, Rylee Borel 2. Totals: 16 (1) 5-13.
Jeanerette 4 8 3 1 - 16
Catholic-NI 13 6 10 11 - 40
3-pointer - JEAN: Walters 3; CATH: Grayson 1. Total Fouls: JEAN 16, CATH 10.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Dunham at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Loreauville, Franklin at Jeanerette.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Southside at Acadiana, Barbe at Sulphur, Lafayette High at Comeaux, Sam Houston at New Iberia.
4-4A - Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion.
5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More.
6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Welsh, Livonia at Opelousas.
6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan.
6-2A - Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur, Breaux Bridge at Welsh.
5-1A - St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic.
8-1A - Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Bell City at JS Clark, Lacassine at Midland.