In recent years, two St. Thomas More football players have trekked to the northeast corner of the country after graduation to study and play the game at Ivy League programs, known for their rigorous academic standards.
And earlier this summer, a third STM player, senior quarterback Caleb Holstein, committed to Harvard.
"We had Rivers Cahee go to Dartmouth five or six years ago," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said, "and Tiger Bech is at Princeton now."
Savoie said his former players rave about the Ivy League experience.
"They love it," he said. "Everyone has come back and said, 'Coach, I didn't have a clue.' It's unbelievable."
Savoie said a pipeline from Lafayette to the Ivy League could be in the works.
"I had always scratched my head as to why we didn't see their coaches more in Lafayette, but I get it," he said.
"It's a lot of money to send a coach all the way down here and drive from New Orleans just to see us, and how many kids will they get?"
But with Cahee and Bech — the latter of whom has already the made all-conference team twice — faring well in their collegiate endeavors, and Holstein committing to the Crimson, it appears that the Ivy League will continue to recruit the area.
"What's happened is that with our kids going to the Ivy League, it's made the younger guys realize that it's a viable option," Savoie said.
"Harvard did a great job with Caleb. They never gave up. When Boston College and Missouri jumped in with scholarship offers, some of the other Ivy League schools tapered off with their recruitment. But Harvard kept contacting him and working him hard."
According to 247Sports, Holstein is the top-rated commit in Harvard's 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked first in the conference and first nationwide among FCS schools.
"I'm happy about that," said Holstein, the LSWA's Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. "People have been telling me that I made a great life decision by picking Harvard.
"I know Tiger Bech pretty well. He's one of the guys who was trying to get me to look at the Ivy League, even though I wasn't for a while."
Tiger's younger brother, Jack Bech, will be a junior at STM this year.
"Tiger loves it at Princeton," Jack Bech said. "He's met a lot of different people from all over the country. He loves the community around him — everything it has to offer — and all the opportunities he's going to have."
Princeton went undefeated last year for the first time since 1964, and Tiger Bech played a big role in his team's success, leading the conference in punt return average and catching 40 passes for 596 yards and two touchdowns.
"He loves everything about it," Jack Bech said of his older brother. "The football at Princeton has really been evolving the past couple of years. On Tiger's team alone, they've had two receivers go to the NFL."
Twenty-one players from the conference landed on NFL rosters last year, according to the Ivy League's official website.
"When you look at NFL rosters, the Ivy League has just as many players as Group of Five conferences or other FCS conferences," Savoie said. "If you can play, the NFL is going to find you.
"That's especially true for quarterbacks. Every time people talk about an Ivy league quarterback, they talk about how smart he is. It's a huge draw if a kid can play and he has that degree. I think there's a sense of leadership and responsibility there."
Holstein realizes that he is the face of Harvard's next recruiting class.
"I hope people are excited about me and that it attracts other recruits to want to come play with me," he said.