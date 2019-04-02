SCOTT — Acadiana High School battled valiantly in the seventh inning against Barbe — even getting the winning run to the plate in a 6-3 loss Tuesday afternoon.
A couple of mistakes earlier in the game put the Rams down three runs.
Barbe got a pair of two-run home runs from Davis Meche and Brody Drost, while Acadiana could never get the timely hit in the District 3-5A game.
“Acadiana has hard-nosed kids that hit the ball well,” Barbe coach Glenn Cecchini said. “It’s always a battle. We minimized damage early and those were two big hits from Meche and Brody Drost. I’m really proud of these guys.”
Acadiana never went down in order all day, but the Rams stranded 12 runners including the bases loaded in the seventh.
Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said he liked the fight his team showed, but there’s plenty to correct.
“We couldn’t get that hit that would push us over the top,” Courtier said. “Our guys battled and they've been doing it all season. They don’t get their heads down and they know you fight until the last out.
“That’s what we work on and they’ve done a great job of it all year. We know we can hit and we are never out of a baseball game.”
On both Barbe home runs, Barbe coach Cecchini yelled out a trio of numbers — seemingly a scouting report of sorts. Meche and Drost each hit home runs on the next pitch. Cecchini wouldn’t divulge his secret, but did admit there’s a method to everything.
“I’m not prepared to give up what we do, but there’s definitely a system,” Cecchini said. “Everything we do, there is a reason why we do it. Anybody can beat anybody in this district and I’m just proud of my guys for the way they came out and got this win.”
The Rams have a quick turnaround as Sulphur comes into town Wednesday. Courtier said the Rams will look to shake the Barbe loss off quickly and get the season back on track.
“The good thing about baseball is we don’t have to wait long to get back out there,” Courtier said. “We flush this one and put it away. We have another tough one against Sulphur. It doesn't get any easier in this district.”