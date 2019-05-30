If he owned a pair of blue suede shoes, Teurlings Catholic football coach Dane Charpentier might let you stomp on them.

But don’t you dare think about taking spring football away from him.

“I’m definitely still a big believer in spring football,” Charpentier said.

Taking it a step farther, he also likes playing an opponent after the practice sessions to concludes the spring season.

“There’s nothing I hate more than intrasquad scrimmages,” Charpentier said. “I hated them as a player, and I hate them as a coach. You have to play against a different school. To me, you just don’t get enough out of it if you don’t.”

For example, Charpentier said he was starting to get a little worried about his defense when they couldn’t tackle new starting running back Larkin Spring during practice, but he was able to sleep again when the Lafayette High defense could not either in the spring game.

“It’s not about keeping score or anything like that — we did have one live quarter — I just think you learn more about your team that way,” he said. “I think we got a lot of good work in.”

Charpentier said his staff met before spring practice and then re-evaluated the depth chart after spring drills.

“A lot of names were in the different spots after the spring,” he said. “When you’re talking about decisions between tackle and guard on the offensive line or defensive end or linebacker on defense, if you want until August to make those decisions, what are you doing in June and July? To me, it’s just a time thing. It (regular season) may seem a long ways off, but the clock is ticking.”

The biggest area of concern for the Rebels’ coaching staff going into and coming out of spring was the lack of numbers in the trenches.

“It’s not that we don’t have any good players there, because we do,” Charpentier said. “We just have way fewer bodies there than the last few years. We’re having to train kids both ways.

“It’s just very difficult to fake it in 4A and 5A ball on the lines. In 1A ball, you could maybe take a linebacker or a strong safety type kid and maybe play him at guard or defensive end and get away with it. You kind of have to look the part in 4A and 5A.”

R.J. Tripp and Christian Boutte bring some experience to the defensive front, but only one senior figures to start on the offensive line.

“We’re going to have the most juniors we’ve had in a while starting on the offensive line,” Charpentier said.

The other major point of emphasis in the spring was to become more of a big-play attack.

“We just didn’t have enough chunk plays last season,” Charpentier said. “It’s a personnel thing, but it’s also a play-calling thing. We did a much better job of getting more chunk plays in the spring game. We were able to push the ball more vertically.”

Junior receivers Coleman Bond and Devin Chavis figure to play a big role in achieving that goal on the edges, while tight end Noah Fontenot enjoyed a busy spring game to provide a constant threat in the middle.

Quarterback Sammy LeBlanc figures to benefit from the new cast.

“I thought he looked more comfortable,” Charpentier said. “He made a couple of mental errors, which is going to happen in the spring, but he also made some really good throws as well. He looks more comfortable now to escape to try to make plays with his legs and also with his arm.”