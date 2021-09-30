Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday’s Game
Kaplan at Loreauville
NEXT - Kaplan at Erath on Friday, Loreauville at Catholic-NI on Friday.
Friday’s Games
Catholic-BR at Lafayette Christian
NEXT - Lafayette Christian hosts Lake Arthur on Friday.
PREVIEW - LCA Knights take on another powerhouse in Catholic High in state's premier matchup
Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal
NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Loreauville on Friday, Ascension at Delcambre on Friday.
PREVIEW - Cecilia star quarterback Alex Soileau out for Notre Dame game
Southside at Acadiana
NEXT - Southside hosts Sulphur on Thursday, Acadiana at Comeaux on Friday.
PREVIEW - Narcisse: Is District 3-5A race going to be more interesting than anyone imagined?
Ruston at St. Thomas More
NEXT - St. Thomas More at Westgate on Friday.
PREVIEW - St. Thomas More show resilience after impressive road win over Neville
Carencro at St. Martinville
NEXT - Carencro at Teurlings on Friday, St. Martinville hosts Abbeville on Thursday.
Highland Baptist at Westminster
NEXT - Highland Baptist hosts Covenant Christian on Friday, Westminster hosts North Central on Friday.
PREVIEW - Church Point's running game continues to put up big numbers
Notre Dame at Cecilia
NEXT - Notre Dame at Welsh on Friday, Cecilia hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday.
Eunice at Church Point
NEXT - Eunice at Rayne on Friday, Church Point hosts Iota on Friday.
Lafayette at Sulphur
NEXT - Lafayette hosts New Iberia on Friday.
Comeaux at Sam Houston
NEXT - Comeaux hosts Acadiana on Friday.
Barbe at New Iberia
NEXT - New Iberia at Lafayette on Friday.
Iota at North Vermilion
NEXT - Iota at Church Point on Friday, North Vermilion at LaGrange on Friday.
Crowley at Rayne
NEXT - Crowley hosts Port Barre on Friday, Rayne hosts Eunice on Friday.
Teurlings at Breaux Bridge
NEXT - Teurlings hosts Carencro on Friday, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia on Friday.
Peabody at Northside
NEXT - Northside at Opelousas on Friday.
Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep
NEXT - Westgate hosts St. Thomas More on Friday.
Ville Platte at Beau Chene
NEXT - Beau Chene at Livonia on Friday.
Abbeville at Opelousas
NEXT - Abbeville at St. Martinville on Thursday, Opelousas hosts Northside on Friday.
Kinder at Northwest
NEXT - Northwest at Pine Prairie on Friday.
Erath at Vermilion Catholic
NEXT - Erath hosts Kaplan on Friday, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson on Friday.
Port Barre at Oakdale
NEXT - Port Barre at Crowley on Friday.
Delcambre at Franklin
NEXT - Delcambre hosts Ascension on Friday.
West St. Mary at Jeanerette
NEXT - Jeanerette at Washington-Marion on Friday.
North Central at Northwood-Lena
NEXT - North Central at Westminster on Friday.
Opelousas Catholic at Menard
NEXT - Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund on Friday.
Livonia at St. Edmund
NEXT - St. Edmund hosts Opelousas Catholic on Friday.