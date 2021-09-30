ACA.laflcafootball204.091221

Lafayette Christian Academy offensive lineman Fitzgerald West Jr. (68) blocks for quarterback Jujuan Johnson (16) against Lafayette during their high school football game at Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday’s Game

Kaplan at Loreauville

NEXT - Kaplan at Erath on Friday, Loreauville at Catholic-NI on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Catholic-BR at Lafayette Christian

NEXT - Lafayette Christian hosts Lake Arthur on Friday.

PREVIEW - LCA Knights take on another powerhouse in Catholic High in state's premier matchup

Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal

NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Loreauville on Friday, Ascension at Delcambre on Friday. 

PREVIEW - Cecilia star quarterback Alex Soileau out for Notre Dame game

Southside at Acadiana

NEXT - Southside hosts Sulphur on Thursday, Acadiana at Comeaux on Friday.

PREVIEW - Narcisse: Is District 3-5A race going to be more interesting than anyone imagined?

Ruston at St. Thomas More

NEXT - St. Thomas More at Westgate on Friday.

PREVIEW - St. Thomas More show resilience after impressive road win over Neville

Carencro at St. Martinville

NEXT - Carencro at Teurlings on Friday, St. Martinville hosts Abbeville on Thursday.

Highland Baptist at Westminster

NEXT - Highland Baptist hosts Covenant Christian on Friday, Westminster hosts North Central on Friday.

PREVIEW - Church Point's running game continues to put up big numbers

Notre Dame at Cecilia

NEXT - Notre Dame at Welsh on Friday, Cecilia hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday.

Eunice at Church Point

NEXT - Eunice at Rayne on Friday, Church Point hosts Iota on Friday.

PREVIEW - Church Point's running game continues to put up big numbers

Lafayette at Sulphur

NEXT - Lafayette hosts New Iberia on Friday.

PREVIEW -  Narcisse: Is District 3-5A race going to be more interesting than anyone imagined?

Comeaux at Sam Houston

NEXT - Comeaux hosts Acadiana on Friday.

PREVIEW -  Narcisse: Is District 3-5A race going to be more interesting than anyone imagined?

Barbe at New Iberia

NEXT - New Iberia at Lafayette on Friday.

Iota at North Vermilion

NEXT - Iota at Church Point on Friday, North Vermilion at LaGrange on Friday.

Crowley at Rayne

NEXT - Crowley hosts Port Barre on Friday, Rayne hosts Eunice on Friday.

Teurlings at Breaux Bridge

NEXT - Teurlings hosts Carencro on Friday, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia on Friday.

Peabody at Northside

NEXT - Northside at Opelousas on Friday.

Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep

NEXT - Westgate hosts St. Thomas More on Friday.

Ville Platte at Beau Chene

NEXT - Beau Chene at Livonia on Friday.

Abbeville at Opelousas

NEXT - Abbeville at St. Martinville on Thursday, Opelousas hosts Northside on Friday.

Kinder at Northwest

NEXT - Northwest at Pine Prairie on Friday.

Erath at Vermilion Catholic

NEXT - Erath hosts Kaplan on Friday, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson on Friday.

PREVIEW - Church Point's running game continues to put up big numbers

Port  Barre at Oakdale

NEXT - Port Barre at Crowley on Friday.

Delcambre at Franklin

NEXT - Delcambre hosts Ascension on Friday.

West St. Mary at Jeanerette

NEXT - Jeanerette at Washington-Marion on Friday.

North Central at Northwood-Lena

NEXT - North Central at Westminster on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic at Menard

NEXT - Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund on Friday.

Livonia at St. Edmund

NEXT - St. Edmund hosts Opelousas Catholic on Friday.

 

