At Northwestern State
Girls
Team scores: 1. Lafayette 81. 2. Ruston 70. 3. Ouachita Parish and Pineville 58. 5. Captain Shreve 57. 6. Sulphur 40. 7. Alexandria 36. 8. Parkway and Barbe 33. 10. West Monroe 29. 11. Natchitoches Central 27. 12. New Iberia 25. 13. Sam Houston 16. 14. Haughton 15. 15. Airline 9. 16. 2.
Track
100: 1. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 12.12. 2. Kate Turner, Sulphur, 12.18. 3. Alexas Bender, Lafayette, 12.33.
200: 1. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 24.50. 2. Cenequal Sewell, Alexandria, 24.88. 3. Alexas Bender, Lafayette, 24.97.
400: 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 56.38. 2. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 57.71. 3. Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 58.75.
800: 1. Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 2:22.20. 2. Jiana Burgess, Haughton, 2:23.50. 3. Kion McCallister, Ruston, 2:28.40.
1,600: 1. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 5:41.13. 2. Georgia Hilburn, Captain Shreve, 5:42.30. 3. Linden Munsell, Lafayette, 5:51.43.
3,200: 1. Marina Givens, Rruston, 12:24.09. 2. Anni Thompson, Lafayette, 12:35.42. 3. Alexus Sims, West Monroe, 12:39.22.
100 hurdles: 1. Shantavia Davis, Captain Shreve, 15.37. 2. Dikeriun Straughter, Ouachita Parish, 15.65. 3. Alexandria Austin, Captain Shreve, 15.81.
300 hurdles: 1. Bra’lazjae Butts, New Iberia, 45.60. 2. Dikeriun Straughter, Ouachita Parish, 46.61. 3. Faith Lee, Ouachita Parish, 47.15.
4x100 relay: 1. Alexandria, 47.42. 2. Ruston, 48.02. 3. Ouachita Parish, 48.52.
4x200 relay: 1. Alexandria, 1:40.70. 2. Captain Shreve, 1:41.72. 3. Ruston, 1:42.23.
4x400 relay: 1. Ruston, 3:54.36. 2. Alexandria, 3:56.98. 3. Ouachita Parish, 4:00.82.
4x800: 1. Ruston, 10:10.19. 2. Lafayette, 10:13.52. 3. Parkway, 10:23.56.
Field
High jump: 1. Chadlyn Gladney, Barbe, 5-4. 2. Blaize LaCaze, West Monroe, 5-2. 3. Jiana Burgessm Haughton, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Alexis Deville, Barbe, 11-6. 2. Madison Brown, Natchitoches Central, 11-0. 3. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 11-0.
Long jump: 1. Destiny Nash, Pineville, 18-2¾. 2. Kate Turner, Sulphur, 17-11. 3. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 17-5.
Triple jump: 1. Brianna Verdine, Sulphur, 36-6½. 2. Jaslyn Smith, Pineville, 35-6. 3. Kiara Guillory, Barbe, 35-0.
Shot put: 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 36-3. 2. Taylar Christopher, Captain Shreve, 35-3½. 3. Jordan Williams, Ouachita, 33-1¾.
Discus: 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 108-5. 2. Faith Duncantell, Natchitoches Central, 108-1. 3. Taylar Christopher, Captain Shreve, 101-6.
Javelin: 1. Eden Adams, West Monroe, 135-11. 2. Peyton Pipes, Parkway, 112-5. 3. Kelyanna Monette, Pineville, 111-1.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Ruston 87. 2. Ouachita Parish 61. 3. Airline 52. 4. Byrd 48. 5. West Monroe 46. 6. Alexandria 45. 7. Captain Shreve 43. 8. Barbe 39. 9. Natchitoches Central 37. 10. New Iberia 30. 11. Sam Houston 21. 12. Lafayette and Acadiana 18. 14. Pineville 16. 15. Parkway 11. 16. Haughton 10. 17. Sulphur 9. 18. LaGrange 8. 19. Southwood and Evangel Christian 4. 21. Comeaux 2.
Track
100: 1. Laderian Frieson, Captain Shreve, 10-82. 2. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 10.87. 3. Jerreun Wagner, Ruston, 10.94.
200: Jerreun Wagner, Ruston, 21.94. 2. Trevon Broussard, LaGrange, 22.20. 3. Chaunzavia Lewis, Ouachita Parish, 22.22. 3. Kyron Dunn, Natchitoches Central, 22.22.
400: 1. Maliek Roberson, Ruston, 48.41. 2. Braylin Demars, Natchitoches Central, 49.89. 3. Tyler Woods, Ruston, 49.96.
800: 1. Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 1:55.09. 2. LaDann Thomas, Byrd, 1:58.26. 3. Gabriel Cole, Airline, 1:59.08.
1,600: 1. Allen England, Byrd, 4:24.75. 2. Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:26.60. 3. Cooper Miller, Natchitoches Central, 4:27.04.
3,200: 1. Octavio Tilley, Ruston, 9:53.53. 2. Joshua Burns, Airline, 9:56.89. 3. Allen England, Byrd, 10:06.56.
110 hurdles: 1. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 14.72. 2. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 14.75. 3. Latyler Hayes, Captain Shreve, 14.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 38.05. 2. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 38.34. 3. Darrius Wallace, Barbe, 38.90.
4x100 relay: 1. Captain Shreve, 41.88. 2. Alexandria, 42.11. 3. Natchitoches Central, 42.51.
4x200 relay: 1. Ouachita Parish, 1:26.59. 2. Alexandria, 1:26.80. 3. Ruston, 1:27.27.
4x400 relay: 1. Byrd, 3:18.68. 2. Ruston, 3:19.33. 3. New Iberia, 3:19.45.
4x800 relay: 1. Airline, 8:08.12. 2. Ouachita Parish, 8:17.59. 3. Ruston, 8:18.55.
Field
High jump: 1. Bryan Soileau, Sam Houston, 6-6. 2. Elijah Roberts, Barbe, 6-6. 3. Terrance Armstrong, Ruston, 6-6. 3. Montoya Bonapart, Haughton, 6-6.
Pole vault: 1. Elijah Odinet, Lafayette, 15-0. 2. Jackson Brashear, Ruston, 14-0. 3. Brayden Ford, Barbe, 13-6.
Long jump: 1. Weston Evans, Sam Houston, 23-6¼. 2. Jadarius Clark, Alexandria, 23-1¾. 3. Joshua Mason, New Iberia, 22-8¾.
Triple jump: 1. Keontae Williams, Acadiana, 44-11½. 2. Hampton Mitchell, West Monroe, 44-3. 3. Dale Newton, Natchitoches Central, 42-10¼.
Shot put: 1. Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 53-0. 2. Aaron Ealy, Alexandria, 48-9½. 3. Ethan Swanner, West Monroe, 47-11.
Discus: 1. Xavier Price, Pineville, 153-4. 2. Keyshawn Lewis, Ouachita Parish, 145-10. 3. Ethan Swanner, West Monroe, 140-2.
Javelin: 1. Aidan Smith, Barbe, 169-4. 2. Logan Nettles, Barbe, 165-0. 3. Solan Culver, Haughton, 157-11.