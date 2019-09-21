Along with honoring past Lafayette High greats like Trev Faulk and Don Robichaux on the school's Hall of Fame night, the Lions came into Friday's home game against Patterson looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
Lafayette did so in convincing fashion with a 41-7 victory, matching the most wins in the Rob Pool era. The Lions, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2012 and first winning season since 2006, haven't won more than three games since they went 4-6 during that 2014 season.
The Lions produced their first points at the 3:35 mark of the first quarter. On a drive that feature a mix of passing and running, Derezz Landry found the end zone from 15 yards out.
It wasn’t until almost midway through the second quarter that the Lions got their next score.
At the the 7:41 mark of the second quarter Alexander “Xan” Saunier executed an excellent read-option fake from the shotgun, taking it up the middle for a 13-yard TD run and a 14-0 lead.
Although the game never felt out of the Lions' control, numerous penalties kept giving the Lumberjacks (1-2) opportunities, along with an athletic Patterson defense.
“(Patterson) did a great job in the early part of the game preventing big plays," Pool said.
This changed after the Lumberjacks had their best drive of the night deep into Lions' territory. A pair of first-down scrambles by Lumberjacks quarterback Louis Jones, coupled with a personal foul against the Lions, landed Patterson inside the Lions' 20-yard line.
But on third down, Louis was sacked by defensive end Hunter Welch. A fourth-down attempt failed, and Louis never returned to the game.
The Lions efficiently marched down the field, and right on cue, got their biggest play of the night. With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Saunier threw a dart of a pass to Kavon Valliere, who used his agility and speed to complete a 44-yard touchdown. A botched handling of the extra point snap and catch kept the score 20-0.
“Kavon Valliere is a great athlete and guy who works so hard and made a great play with his ability,” Saunier said.
With the absence of Louis, another quarterback-center exchange resulted in a Lumberjack fumble and turnover.
“You never want to see a player get hurt," Pool said, "and having a backup can be a tough transition for any team."
The turnover resulted in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Saunier to Logan Spears with 19 seconds left in the first half.
“Saunier made some good throws based on what he saw but prepares during the week and is a great leader," Pool said.
Landon Charrier's 2-yard run and Landry's 24-yard run capped the scoring for the Lions and gave them a commanding 41-0 lead.
“The defense set the win in motion by great stops, and my teammates did a great job,” Saunier said.
Patterson’s Allen Langston prevented the shutout with a 1-yard TD run late in the fourth after a running clock was started.
Lafayette enters district play at home next Friday against the Comeaux Spartans and the challenge was not lost on Saunier.
“Comeaux is a great team and execution has to be better for me personally," Saunier said. "We need to work hard all week, execute and be ready to play. Coach Pool says we need to be 1-0 again after next Friday."