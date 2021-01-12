Two former Acadiana High School baseball standouts were recognized on the Southeastern Louisiana All-Decade team for the 1980s, announced over the weekend by the program.
Former Acadiana infielders Mark Gosnell and Kevin Morgan were among eight infielders recognized on the team.
Gosnell (1983-86) was a model of efficiency with 76 walks and only 49 strikeouts during a four-year career with the Lions. He finished as the program’s all-time leader in games played (171) and assists (381), as well as fifth in walks.
Morgan (1989-91) played three seasons with the Lions, beginning with a .345 campaign in 1989. He twice led the team in runs scored. He finished third in at-bats, runs scored and hits, in addition to being seventh in stolen bases.
Morgan is still ranked 10th in assists, 19th in stolen bases and 18th in runs scored.
Morgan is one of nine players in program history play in the major leagues. He later worked in the New York Mets’ front office, including Director of Minor Leagues Operations and Minor League field coordinator through the 2019 season.