After an 11-year stint as an assistant coach, Randy Judice is in his first year at the helm of the Rayne High baseball program.
The Wolves are 17-10 and ranked No. 12 in the LHSAA power ratings with the postseason just around the corner.
"It's going pretty much as expected," Judice said before last week's 9-5 loss to Iota. "We got off to a slow start, but the guys have come together and bought into the system.
"There are a lot of new seniors, new faces, so it took a while to establish some leadership. But one those guys started buying in, supporting each other and playing as a team, I think the season has turned out the way we want."
The Wolves began the year 1-4, then won nine of their next 11 games, and finished as District 4-4A runner-up to reigning state champion North Vermilion.
The Wolves graduated several key seniors from last year's team, including district MVP Ethan Theriot, left-handed pitcher Colin Lacombe, who averaged 10 wins per season during his career, and Reid Dupont and Baylon Leon.
Judice welcomed back Kaleb Olivier, Britton Cope and Deuce Comeaux. Olivier. a senior right fielder, leads the team with a .365 average, 27 hits and four home runs.
Comeaux, a senior catcher. is hitting .324 with two home runs, while Cope is second on the team with a .354 average.
"We've been led, for the most part, by Kaleb Olivier," Judice said. "Deuce is really the guy we rally behind. When he's going good, the team seems to be going good.
"Deuce has one of the quickest releases of any catcher I've been around. We've been lucky enough that when people hit singles off us, they usually stay at first base because of Deuce's arm."
Versatile senior Dayton Lewis "is asked to do a lot of different things," said Judice, who has also relied on the talents of Dylan Judice, co-RBI leader Trey Lagrange and second baseman Ryan Pellisier.
Lewis started at third base against Class 3A No. 1 Iota, which trailed the Wolves 5-2 in the seventh inning before rallying to win.
The pitching staff is led by LaGrange (37 Ks in 36 IP), Cope (2.20 ERA, 47 Ks, 44 IP) and Dylan Judice (1.94 ERA, 33 Ks in 32 IP). John David Dupont and closer Blaize Guidry have also pitched well.
"The strength of this year's team, to be honest, is competitiveness and teamwork," Judice said. "We don't have one guy who is an All-American. We just have a bunch of guys who work together and compete for each other. That's kind of what makes us go."
The Wolves advanced to the second round of the Class 4A bracket last year, and Judice believes his team is capable of making a run when the playoffs begin soon.
"I think we're right where we need to be," he said. "We have the pitching to give us a shot to make a run. We don't have an ace who throws 90 miles per hour, but we have six guys who are going to throw strikes and compete.
"I don't think we need to do anything special in the playoffs, just throw strikes, hit strikes that are over the plate, and not do anything to hurt ourselves. When we do that, we give ourselves a chance any day."