Over the course of a long winning streak, a game or two usually goes a team’s way when it otherwise wouldn’t.
A break or two might be necessary to pull victory from the jaws of defeat, but if given the opportunity, great teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best.
The St. Thomas More boys basketball team, which extended its winning streak to 17 games with a 46-44 win against district rival Carencro, found itself in this exact position with fewer than 10 seconds remaining on Friday against the Bears.
The Cougars (23-5) led by 11 at halftime and appeared to be cruising to a victory against a Carencro team playing with only a six-man rotation due to a rash of injuries, including one to star player Joe Charles.
But the Bears (9-12) put together a 17-7 run to start the third quarter and entered the final period trailing by only three. After STM extended its lead to eight points to start the fourth quarter, Carencro used a 11-3 run to tie the game at 44 with under 30 seconds remaining.
“I was disappointed in our offense,” Broussard said, noting that the Cougars’ defense was a saving grace. “We were just stagnant. We’re just not (moving the ball). We’re just dribbling all over the place with no movement. We’re not hitting open guys. It was just a bad second half on offense.”
Bears senior Byron Fobbs was spectacular in second half, pouring in 16 of his 19 points in the final two periods. Jatrell Marks scored nine of his 15 in the third quarter, too.
“It was absolutely awesome,” Carencro coach Christopher Kovatch said of the effort of his short-handed team. “You can’t ask for much more from a group of kids.”
“That was the best he’s ever played,” Kovatch added of Fobbs. “He knew we needed him to be big in the moment, and he was undoubtedly big in the moment. Everything that he could, he did — from start to finish, too.”
But with the game and the winning streak seemingly slipping away from the Cougars, they received the needed break to stave off defeat. With 9.8 seconds left, Broussard called back-to-back timeouts, followed by one by Carencro coach Chris Kovatch.
When the ball was finally put back in play, all-state junior Jaden Shelvin drove to the basket and drew a foul with 3.9 seconds remaining. The Bears’ bench protested the call — and the visiting Carencro fan section attempted to distract him — but Shelvin calmly stepped to the line and nailed both.
“It’s pretty difficult,” Shelvin said of the pressure-packed free throws, “but you just got to tune the crowd out and shoot them like every other one.”
Shelvin, who finished with a game-high 20 points, made a concerted effort to score more Friday.
“For the past few games, I haven’t been scoring that much,” Shelvin said. “I knew the team needed me to start stepping up again, so I thought this was the game to start showing out.”
After Carencro threw the ball away on the ensuing inbound, STM gave the Bears new life when it was whistled for a travel with 2.4 seconds left. The Bears’ shot at the buzzer, however, was well short.
Although frustrated with the offensive stagnation in the second half, Broussard praised Carencro. It was best he’d seen the Bears look all year, and years of coaching against Kovatch leaves “no surprises.”
“They did a better job of executing in the second half than we did,” Broussard said. “I think Jaden kind of carried us tonight. He had a great floor game and made some baskets. Obviously those two pressure free throws when we had to have them really helped us.”
Broussard also recognizes that his team could be “hitting a wall,” having already played 28 games.
“I’m not sure if we’re leg tired,” Broussard said. “We’ve got some depth. That’s the good thing about it. It’s not like we’re wearing guys out because we have depth. Thank God for that.”