Despite the loss of seven seniors from last year's Division III semifinals squad, Lafayette Christian's boys basketball team is showing signs of being a frontrunner again.
After two narrow losses to Catholic-BR and Family Christian, the Knights won their fourth straight game by defeating Abbeville 52-43 at the Big Dave Classic on Thursday.
"We returned two guys with varsity experience in Elijah Pete and Braylon Richard," said first-year coach Jacob Broussard, who graduated from UL in 2018 and played three years under coach Bob Marlin after starring at LCA.
Pete and Richard accounted for 21 of LCA's points vs. Abbeville.
"It's really Braylon and Elijah's show," Broussard said. "Elijah is a 6-foot-1 senior. Braylon is our point guard. He's a 5-foot-7 junior.
"Their roles have completely changed. This year, they're having to defend the best players on the floor. Braylon is a great decision-maker, and Elijah is a great slasher, a good rebounder and an excellent defender."
Kam Williams, the younger brother of former LCA star Greg Williams Jr., is an exciting freshman.
"At 6-foot-4, Kam is our tallest player until our football guys get here," Broussard said. "He has a bright future. His game differs from his brother in that Kam plays around the perimeter, while Greg got to the rim and finished above the rim.
"Kam can shoot lights out. He's a knock-down shooter with a knack for shooting the ball that not many kids have."
When football season concludes, the Knights will get quality minutes from 6-foot-2 sophomore Daejon Sinegal and 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior Masey Lewis, who should have an immediate impact in the post.
Another key player is Kaeyon Alexander, a Breaux Bridge transfer who is the younger brother of former LCA standout Galen Alexander.
"Kaeyon is a long, athletic kid who can do it all," Broussard said. "He can shoot, defend and get to the rim. He can jump out of the gym."
The Knights graduated Billy Francis Jr., Jerquin Edwards and Victor Dupre from last year's team that went 24-10. That group, led by Francis, scored 39 points per game.
"Kam Williams led us in scoring the first two games," Broussard said. "He's averaging around 11 points per game.
"Braylon and Elijah are averaging 14 points each. We've had a different leader every night."
Broussard said the Knights are five minutes away from being undefeated.
"We had a one-point loss to Family Christian," he said. "We were up by nine and then lost in overtime. We were ahead of Catholic-BR with a minute left and ended us losing."