Into the late hours Monday evening, Carter Domingue was busy helping St. Thomas More's football team win a Division II state title over De La Salle in Natchitoches.
Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior sparked STM's basketball squad to a 73-61 semifinals win over Riverside Academy in the Sunkist Shootout.
"What can you say about Carter Domingue?," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "He was catching passes last night in the state championship football game. Jaxon Moncla played last night, too.
"Those two guys came out here tonight and really played well. I can't say enough about those guys, and their desire to help us out."
Domingue, who finished with a team-high 19 points, hit 7-of-11 field goals and was 3-of-5 from the 3-point line for STM. He also had five rebounds, five steals and an assist.
Late in the first quarter, STM (9-4) jumped out to an 18-5 lead on a 3 by junior forward Christian Landry. The Cougars knocked down 56.9 percent of their field goals and shot 76 percent in the second half.
"We came out red hot and hit some 3-'s early on to get that lead, and then they nibbled it down at the half," Broussard said.
In the second quarter, Riverside (4-2) closed the margin to 23-18 on a 3 by Gage Larvadain, who pumped in 35 points with nine 3's.
"He was unbelievable," Broussard said of the 5-foot-9 senior. "How do you guard him? And what was crazy is we said, 'Look, let's take our chances with the other guys with a diamond-and-one defense,' and what does he do?
"He's such a good player that he hits another guy for a lay-up and hits another guy with an assist for a 3. You pick your poison with him."
STM, which led by as many as 14, continued to hold off the Rebels, who narrowed the deficit to 60-54 on another 3 by Larvadain in the fourth.
"Every time they made a run, I thought we answered it," Broussard said. "They made some runs. They cut it to six, but we answered and I was proud of that because sometimes the team that makes a run gets the momentum, and it's hard to get it back."
Samajia McClendon, a 6-2 wing, added 13 points for Riverside, which warmed up in the second half after making only 6-of-30 field goals in the first half.
"That was a good team we beat tonight," Broussard said. "I just loved how, when we had to, we made a stop. It's a good 'W' for us."
After being held scoreless in the first half, Jaden Shelvin finished with 17 points.
"Jaden had a great second half," Broussard said. "He's a gamer. That's what he does. He was struggling in the first half. He couldn't get one to go in, but he stuck with it and kept battling."
With Shelvin struggling to find the mark in the first half, STM was able to get offensive contributions from Dominick Jenkins (10 points) and Landry (11).
"That's what a team can do," Broussard said. "I also thought our bench did great. We played eight or nine guys. I thought everybody coming off the bench was great.
"That's what a team can do against a superstar like (Larvadain) was tonight. He was shooting 40-foot bombs and they were going in, and our team effort overcame that."
Evan Savoy came off the bench to score five points with four rebounds and four assists.
"We had some big buckets from a wide variety of guys," Broussard said. "Noah Hebert makes a big 3 to start the second half. Jaxon Moncla made a big three.
"I thought Evan Savoy was the key tonight. He's 5-foot-6, but he has a big heart. He plays his tail off. He's always in the right spot, and he made some traps tonight. He stopped them from penetrating. I thought our bench guys played their role to perfection."
Larvadain was 13-of-25 from the floor and 9-of-16 from the 3-point line.
"It was a great, hard-fought game against a great team like St. Thomas More," Larvadain said. "They have a great coach. At the end, they just did the little things that make them good. We didn't convert at the crucial moments and came up short."