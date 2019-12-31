It’s fitting that St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard’s 1,001st career victory came against a team with only one loss.
Two days after Broussard became just the fifth high school basketball coach in Louisiana history to win 1,000 games, the Cougars (11-5) handed Wossman its second loss of the season with a 54-50 victory Monday night in the championship game of the STM Sunkist Shootout.
Considering how stiff the competition usually is, it’s a major achievement for the Cougars to win their own tournament. It’s just the 12th time STM has won the Sunkist Shootout in its 37-year history and the first time since 2016.
In hosting the tournament, Broussard said his goal has never been to pick up easy wins at home in the middle of season. So beating the Class 3A runner-up to win the Sunkist Shootout is especially gratifying for Broussard and the two-time Division II champions.
“We host the tournament because we have to get better, we try to get our power points up and we want to play great teams,” the STM coach said. “Let’s face it: We’re going to see some good teams in Division II, but I don’t think any of them are more athletic than this one.”
Trailing for most of the contest, STM outscored the Wildcats (16-2) by six in the final period, including a corner 3-pointer by Christian Trahan out of a timeout with the game tied at 46. Trahan’s triple was critical because, at the time, the Cougars had missed six of their last seven free-throw attempts, preventing STM from fully taking control in the fourth quarter.
Trahan, normally a starting guard, has come off the bench the last three games so that the Cougars could counter their opponents’ size. But Trahan was ready when he was called upon Monday night, knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts.
“He didn’t put his head down,” Broussard said of his senior. “He did what guys are supposed to do. He stayed the course. I was really proud.”
The Cougars hit five of their next six tries from the free-throw line, including two by Jack Bech with nine seconds to go. Bech, an All-Metro wide receiver, came down with a critical defensive rebound on the previous possession to set up the game-clinching freebies.
Though Wossman outrebounded STM 33-25 for the game, including a 14-5 edge on offensive rebounds, Broussard was pleased with his team’s effort on the glass against a team with considerable size. Most of the Wildcats’ contributors stands 6-feet or taller.
Jaden Shelvin, who made the All-Tournament team, was critical down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half. But Carter Domingue, who missed the first eight games of the season with a concussion, kept STM in the contest throughout. The junior scored a game-high 20 points, connecting on four of his five attempts from 3-point territory, and was named “Mr. Basketball” of the tournament.
“Jaden and Carter, they’re unbelievable players,” Broussard said. “They’re smart. They do what we ask them to do. They’re just gamers.”
The Cougars’ five made triples in the first half, including three from Domingue, helped the Cougars stay within arm’s reach of the surprisingly hot-shooting Wildcats. After hitting only four of its 24 3-point attempts through its first three games of the tournament, Wossman hit four triples in the first half alone, including three by Terrikiris Smith.
“(Wossman coach Casey Jones) does a great job coaching that bunch,” Broussard said. “They’re disciplined. They guard you. They’re not the greatest outside shooting team, but ironically in the first half, I think they made four 3s. That’s really not their game. At halftime — they’re just too good — we couldn’t take away everything. So we said, ‘Let’s just stay with taking away the inside game.’ If they hit some more 3s, so be it. They’ll beat us, and we’ll shake hands.”
The victory gives the Cougars their 10th win in their last 11 games — STM went 3-1 during a tournament in Orlando — and have won seven straight against in-state competition.
Considering Domingue’s injury and the late addition of a handful of football players like Bech, Broussard wasn’t surprised his team started slow. But the Cougars are “gelling together” much faster than he anticipated and are now ahead of schedule, he said.
“I’m telling you, I’ve got guys coming off the bench that haven’t seen much action that can help our team in the long run that played early on,” Broussard said. “So I really like this bunch.”