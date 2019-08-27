Editor's note: This is the 30th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Northwest Raiders.
WHAT WE KNOW
It’s hard to believe that, just five years ago, Northwest High School coach Chris Edwards was coaching junior high football at Lawtell Elementary.
Because what he’s done with the Raiders’ program in the five seasons he’s been in charge would lead one to believe he’s been coaching varsity football for years, especially on the Class 3A level.
Edwards has guided Northwest to 43 total wins with five straight playoff appearances. The Raiders went to the quarterfinals for the first time in 2015. In 2016, Northwest went undefeated in the regular season, including winning its first outright district title since joining Class 3A, and won its most games in school history (12). In 2017, the Raiders won their first road playoff game and hosted a quarterfinal matchup for the first time.
The Raiders have set such a high bar for themselves in the past half decade that they found themselves disappointed after only reaching the second round of the postseason last year. The 14-8 road loss to Lake Charles College Prep was at least partially self-inflicted; an inexperienced-Northwest team committed 27 penalties in the defeat.
But Edwards said he feels like his program is on the cusp of “smelling the carpet” at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Class 3A is often the most difficult playoff bracket to project. Several teams with the right draw can win it all. The Raiders have been unfortunate to run into a traditional 3A power, West Feliciana, in two of their three quarterfinal trips. Moreover, LCCP was one of the most improved teams in any classification a year ago.
So could this be the Raiders’ year? It helps that they bring back four starting offensive linemen, including three seniors and their do-it-all quarterback Montaze Sam, who received all-state honorable-mention honors as a junior. Overall, Northwest is projected to start 14 seniors.
From a pure production standpoint, not many in the area compare to Sam. Last year, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound signal caller threw for 1,354 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,557 yards and 22 scores.
On the line, the lone non-returning starter is a senior, center Kerry Johnson. It’s a tall offensive line, too, with no starter shorter than 5-11. Edwards said he believes at least three of his linemen, senior tackles Marcques Mayo and Joseph Ledee and junior Nick Vallair, are capable of playing in college.
Sam will also have options in the passing game in 2019. “We have four receivers that can flat-out run and catch the ball,” Edwards said. It’s a deeper receiving corps than Edwards has had the past two years, when the majority of the targets went to August Pitre and Mekhi Hammond.
The two projected starters at wide receiver, Keshaun Lazard and Lawrance Pitre, are new starters but are high-flying basketball players. The slotback, Devin Davis, made the all-district second team as a sophomore. “The wildcard” in the offense, as Edwards calls him, is starting cornerback and track star Dapriest Hogans.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Although Northwest is experienced overall, most of the Raiders’ question marks come from a lack of experience in certain areas.
Specifically, the backfield will feature two newer contributors, tailback Lane Bias and fullback Devonta Richardson. Bias, who transferred from Wesminster Christian after his sophomore year, fell behind last year when he got hurt early in the season but he’s come back stronger. In Northwest’s scrimmage against LaGrange last week, the 5-10, 170-pound tailback had roughly 50 yards on five carries.
Curtis Dean, a 6-1, 215-pound junior, is another tailback who will see carries. “The kids runs behind his pads,” Edwards said. “He kind of reminds me of Matthew Rideau we had a couple of years ago. He’s not as sweet-feet as Matthew. He’s just a downhill runner.”
Defensively, the front seven doesn’t possess a ton of experience. At 6-2, 340 pounds, senior nose guard Benjamin Evbuomwan is a space eater, and two linebackers return in senior Jaylon Broussard and junior Cameron Thibodeaux. But Northwest will have new starters at both defensive tackle spots and both outside linebacker positions.
HOW WE SEE IT
Edwards repeatedly emphasizes the need for Northwest to “survive” their non-district schedule and remain healthy. It’s easy to understand why. All of their non-league foes made the playoffs last season, and four are in a higher classification. The good news is that some of them will be familiar opponents.
A tougher pre-district schedule is the price many successful teams pay, and the Raiders had to schedule more out of league games because there are fewer teams in their district this year. Strength of schedule, however, does play a large role in a team’s power ranking, so it could end up being beneficial for Northwest in terms of playoff seeding.
Among Northwest’s non-district contests: a season opener against defending 3A champion Eunice, now in 4A, and a Week 3 meeting with 5A quarterfinalist East Ascension.
Even the Week 2 matchup against city rival Opelousas is tricky; the Tigers made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2004 and may have one of their best teams in years. Moreover, Crowley and Cecilia each reached the quarterfinals two years ago.
Because of the difficulty of the first five games, Edwards is realistic. If Northwest drops two, three or even four of those contests, it’s not the end of the world. In fact, he said he believes District 5-3A play will say much more about his squad. Northwest will be battling 3A semifinalist Iota and perennial contender Church Point in a top-heavy league.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: versus Eunice
Chris Edwards’ began his tenure at Northwest with a home game against Eunice on Sept. 5, 2014, and, coincidentally, the Bobcats’ 28-21 win that night happened to be Paul Trosclair’s 200th career victory. Even when he was coaching at Lawtell Elementary, Edwards admired Trosclair’s program from afar and hoped to establish similar consistency at Northwest.
Five years later, it’s safe to say Edwards has done that. In fact, much has changed, for both programs, since that meeting in 2014. The Raiders have established themselves as a yearly contender under Edwards, and Trosclair is coming off his first career state championship.
The Bobcats have owned the series, however. In fact, Northwest’s 14-7 win during the undefeated regular season in 2016 is the Raiders’ only win against Eunice in the past decade. But Eunice is moving up in class, so this rivalry will happen in nondistrict play for the foreseeable future.
COACHSPEAK
“This will be my sixth year, and I keep telling everybody this: I think this may be the most-talented team I’ve ever had so far at Northwest, and that’s saying a lot. That doesn’t mean we’re going to go undefeated. That doesn’t mean we’re going to go to the quarterfinals. Because things happen. But starting out the season and looking at the depth we have at all positions, this is the deepest team by far. There’s nobody who can’t step up, even at the quarterback position.” — Chris Edwards
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Montaze Sam, 5-11, 200, Sr.
Sam is a tremendous overall athlete, which is why colleges are recruiting him to play positions he doesn’t currently man. But Sam would prefer to play quarterback on the next level, and it’s difficult to diminish his production through the air. He threw for more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns while being intercepted only twice as a junior. Of course, he’s just as, if not more, dangerous with his legs. He led the Raiders in rushing last year, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Regardless of what Sam future holds, Northwest will likely go as far as the senior signal caller can take them. The third-year starter has no shortage of confidence.
OT Marcques Mayo, 6-3, 245, Sr.
Mayo has been starting for the Raiders since he was a sophomore but began his career as a defensive end. He’s a strong player and has the best motor of the offensive linemen, Edwards said. He’s capable of running step for step with Sam while blocking 20 or 30 yards downfield. He made the all-district first team last year and is being recruited by Northwestern State, Nicholls State and Louisiana Tech.
SB Devin Davis, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Davis is listed as Northwest’s slotback, meaning his role in the Northwest offense is versatile. Edwards expects big things for the all-district second-team selection. David will be vital to replacing the production of Mekhi Hammond, who received all-state honorable mention recognition last year. Hammond led the Raiders in receiving with 43 catches for 749 yards and eight touchdowns.
CB/WR Dapriest Hogans, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Hogans placed second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 at the Class 3A state track in May. His 10.66-second time in the 100-meter dash certainly isn’t slow, so the goal is to get Hogans the ball in space when he’s playing offense. Hogans is projected to start at cornerback, so it will be interesting to see how his reps are divided. He’ll also be returning kicks and punts, having recorded two touchdowns in the return game in his first year playing football. He may even line up at running back in some formations. “The kid is never tired in this heat,” Edwards said.
NG Benjamin Evbuomwan, 6-2, 340, Sr.
You won’t find many high school football players with the kind of size Evbuomwan possesses. As the coaching staff often tells him, “if they’ve got to use two to block you, someone else is coming free.” He’s a part of a defensive line that doesn’t have much experience but does include 6-2, 245-pound defensive tackle Tyree Tezino, who moved from North Carolina last year. Tezino is garnering some college attention.
Head coach: Chris Edwards
Record: 43-19
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 EUNICE
13 Opelousas
20 East Ascension
27 Crowley
October
4 CECILIA
11 Pine Prairie*
18 CHURCH POINT*
25 MAMOU*
November
1 Iota*
8 VILLE PLATTE*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 8-4
Beat Opelousas Catholic 32-22
Beat BERWICK 34-31
Beat WEST ST. MARY 39-12
Lost to Iota 49-12
Lost to CROWLEY 32-28
Beat Church Point 44-28
Beat PORT BARRE 28-0
Beat Pine Prairie 32-26
Lost to EUNICE 37-14
Beat MAMOU 20-12
PLAYOFFS
Beat BERWICK 46-39
Lost to Lake Charles College Prep 14-8
PAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 8-4
2017: 9-4
2016: 12-1
2015: 10-3
2014: 4-7
Key losses: C Christian Rideau, WR Kylon Guidry, DE Chad Sam, LB Cameron Guillory, DB Mekhi Hammond.
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Lawrance Pitre (6-1, 170, Jr.)
WR Keshaun Lazard (6-1, 170, Jr.)
SB Devin Davis (5-8, 150, Jr.)*
TE Isaiah Pitre (5-11, 200, Sr.)
OT Marcques Mayo (6-3, 245, Sr.)*
OG Drue Baham (5-11, 225, Sr.)*
C Kerry Johnson (6-1, 200, Sr.)
OG Nick Vallair (6-2, 250, Jr.)*
OT Joseph Ledee (6-3, 250, Sr.)*
QB Montaze Sam (5-11, 200, Sr.)*
RB Lane Bias (5-10, 170, Sr.)
Defense
NG Benjamin Evbuomwan (6-2, 340, Sr.)*
DE Tyree Tezino (6-2, 245, Jr.)
DE Malcolm Thomas (5-10, 250, So.)
LB Ronel Thomas (5-10, 180, Sr.)
LB Jaylon Broussard (5-10, 200, Sr.)*
LB Hugh Levier (5-9, 190, Sr.)
LB Cameron Thibodeaux (5-9, 210, Jr.)*
CB Dapriest Hogans (5-9, 170, Sr.)*
CB Joseph Chaisson (5-9, 160, Jr.)*
FS Kevon Lazarre (6-1, 190, Sr.)
SS Quantus Rubin (5-8, 165, Sr.)
* denotes returning starter