No coach likes an abrupt change in routine.

But if it had to happen, Acadiana coach Matt McCullough figures it’s about the best week for a Friday game to be moved to Thursday … even with as significant at this matchup is.

Consequently, McCullough’s Wreckin’ Rams will travel to meet the Sam Houston Broncos at 7 p.m. Thursday in Moss Bluff with first place in the District 3-5A race on the line.

“We actually don’t have school (in Lafayette Parish) Thursday or Friday, but it’s not a bad week for us for this to happen,” McCullough said. “We just didn’t want to get to the point where you sit around for hours because of lightning delays.”

Last fall, the Rams experienced a similar scenario at Ruston last season, so that played into the decision to agree to move the game.

While the Acadiana-Sam Houston series hasn’t historically been a big one like the Acadiana-Barbe rivalry, that trend is beginning to change.

This showdown may be the most important one ever with the Rams (7-0, 4-0) and Broncos (6-1, 4-0) likely battling for the district title. Entering the game, Acadiana is No. 3 in the Class 5A power rankings and Sam Houston is No. 10.

“I think it is,” McCullough said. “The last two years when we’ve played them it was kind of one of those games that you needed to win the district championship. Last year, they were undefeated and we had lost to Comeaux and this year we’re the only undefeated teams (in district play).

“They’ve already played Barbe and Comeaux. I think our kids understand that. They were a good football team last year. Really, the Sam Houston that these kids know is a pretty good football team.”

Actually, Sam Houston is very similar to the old Barbe teams with a more pass-happy approach under head coach Chad Paulk, who is a former Barbe offensive coordinator.

For the record, Sam Houston beat Barbe (5-2, 3-1) at home 31-28 in week six and the Rams go to Barbe next Friday.

“They’re not as big upfront as they used to be,” McCullough said. “They don’t run it as much as they have in the past. They’ve got a good quarterback (Kyle Bartley) with two really good receivers (Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz).

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of getting pressure on the quarterback and a good job of covering as well. I think it’s a combination of both. The big key is if you can get pressure just rushing four and be able to get back and cover. That really helps the secondary.”

The Rams’ defense has really shined throughout the season, giving up just 8.6 points a game entering week eight.

“I think we’re ahead of where we were last year at this time,” McCullough said. “There’s still some things that we’ve got to work on, but we’ve got a lot of guys back that played a bunch last year. Some of the new guys are getting better and better.”

Two of those are junior defensive end Cameron George and senior cornerback Daylan Williams.

“Cameron has been playing extremely well,” McCullough said. “Daylan played wide receiver for us last year and we moved him to cornerback. He’s a good athlete and he can really run.”

George has 28 total tackles, including four sacks, 11 tackles for losses and eight hurries.

Overall, defensive lineman Thaos Figaro leads the way with 50 total tackles, including 14 stops behind the line, five sacks, four forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and eight hurries.

"This will be a good test for us," McCullough said. "We’ve faced some good passing teams, but this is probably the best passing team we’ve played and one of the better teams we’ve played. So we’ll find out a lot about where we’re at."