LOREAUVILLE — Catholic-New Iberia softball coach Jennifer Moneaux knew it was going to happen, and she told her team as much before Wednesday’s 6-5 win against Loreauville: Expect the Tigers to score and to do so with power.
Loreauville (20-7) hit four doubles, two triples and two home runs during its 11-6 win against the Panthers (17-8) on March 7, putting the Tigers in position to snap the Catholic’s streak of District 7-2A championship in the rematch.
So Moneaux had every reason to believe Loreauville would produce its share of extra base hits Wednesday, and true to form, the Tigers did. After two quick outs in the top of the first, Loreauville sandwiched two home runs around a single to take a 3-0 lead.
But the goal for Catholic was the counter the inevitable offensive surge, however possible.
“We knew coming in that was going to happen, and it was all it was going to be about how we reacted,” Moneaux said. “We reacted really well.”
Catholic reacted by taking advantage of Loreauville’s two-out miscues in the top of second, scoring three runs off two errors and wild pitch. In the third, the Panthers received RBIs from Oakley Guillot and Michelle Sapienzza and plated another run off an error to take their own three-run lead.
From there, Panthers sophomore starting pitcher Laurie Badeaux and junior reliever Jordyn Mire teamed up to hold Loreauville to two runs off seven hits over the next six innings.
With two out and the tying run standing at third, Sapienzza slipped as she was fielding a ground ball to her right but threw the batter out sitting down. Sapienzza’s highlight-worthy play was part of a nearly errorless performance by the Catholic defense.
“Nitty-gritty,” Moneaux said of her defense. “Down to the wire every play. They knew they had to be big, and they (were). You can see when the second baseman literally threw it sitting down because she wanted to win. It was great. They did a great job defensively.”
The three-run deficit may have been enough to concern Moneaux at other times, but it didn’t Wednesday. With a win Thursday against Ascension Episcopal, which Catholic run-ruled in the first district meeting, the Panthers will split the district championship with the Tigers.
“Sometimes I do get worried, but tonight I wasn’t because of the vibes, the feelings,” Moneaux said. “I told the girls in the huddle just now, ‘When a coach walks up to her huddle and doesn’t have to say a word because the team is so involved and giving so much feedback to each other, that’s a coach’s dream.’ They wanted to win.”
The will to win was evident in Catholic’s pitching and defense. Bringing in Mire with runners on second and third and no outs in the bottom of the fifth was an easy call for Moneaux, and Mire responded by inducing a ground out, a pop out and a line out to keep the score at 6-4.
“I was very confident in Jordyn,” Moneaux said. “I knew coming from the left side, she can throw something different that those girls hadn’t seen yet and really seal the deal for us in the end. So she did a fantastic job coming in. She normally does. She’s usually our rock at the end of games, so it’s great to have someone like her that we can fall back on.”
Considering Catholic had to replace its top two pitchers from last year, Meghan Robicheaux and Taylor Fowler, the performances of two underclassmen have impressed Moneaux as much as anything this season.
“From the beginning, we knew that was going to be our area of concentration that we needed to get better, and it’s amazing to see how these young girls have progressed through the season,” Moneaux said. “Both of them have done really well.”