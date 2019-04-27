Carencro star pitcher Zach Boyer isn't bothered by pressure.

With his team on the brink of elimination Saturday at third-seeded Breaux Bridge, Boyer threw 100-plus pitches for the second time this week as the No. 19 Bears won 6-3 to force a decisive third game later Saturday in the Class 4A regional-round series.

Seth Trahan, Gavin Cox push Acadiana High into quarterfinals with tight win over Live Oak SCOTT — Gusty winds were blowing in Saturday at Scott McCullough Field.

Boyer, who led the Bears (18-19) to a 15-5 upset at South Lafourche on Tuesday, held Breaux Bridge scoreless until the fifth inning.

"That's our guy," Carencro coach Thomas Tillery said. "He put us on his back and said, 'I got you guys.' Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and he did it today. He's going to be missed whenever he leaves."

After facing the minimum of batters through three innings, Boyer worked through potentially dangerous situations the rest of the way.

In the fourth, Breaux Bridge loaded the bases with one out but didn't score.

While the Tigers notched 10 hits, none went for extra bases and four were infield hits off Boyer, who demonstrated great command with his slider and curveball.

"He has confidence in his breaking pitches," Tillery said. "That's his go-to stuff. When he's in a jam, he can go to it, and he even starts off hitters with that. I have the utmost confidence whenever he's on the mound, and so does the team. They feel like they can win behind him."

Breaux Bridge (29-5) scored twice in the sixth to close within 5-3, but Boyer shut the door on any further damage by striking out Christian Gonzales with runners at second and third.

Ascension Episcopal rolls past Patrick Taylor into baseball quarterfinals YOUNGSVILLE — The competition wasn't stiff and the outcomes never in doubt, but Ascension Episcopal is moving on in the Division III baseball …

"I gave it my all," said Boyer, who will continue his career at Bossier Parish Community College. "I put everything I've worked for all year out there."

The Bears stole six bases through the first three innings.

"That's our game," Tillery said. "We run, run, run, and if they throw us out, we're going to keep running. We're not afraid to take that bag. We have guys who can steal bags left and right, and we're not afraid to take chances"

Boyer helped himself at the plate with two hits, an RBI, a stolen base, and he also scored a run.

"If you put pressure on a good team like Breaux Bridge, good things happen," Tillery said. "We had great approaches hitting the ball. Jaron Royer had two big doubles. Some guys had a couple of strikeouts at the beginning, but were able to come back with a big knock.

"We're young. Our freshman (Jase Braquet), who leads off, he's not fazed by the moment. Zach Boyer bats in the three hole and gets timely hits. We go down fighting. No matter what happens — if they get us down 0-2 in the count — we're still going to fight."

+7 Breaux Bridge rides arm of Caleb Seroski past Ascension Episcopal YOUNGSVILLE — Breaux Bridge coach Kyle Cormier said pitcher Caleb Seroski’s 10-strikeout performance against Ascension Episcopal on Friday is …

Bears first baseman Mason Wright was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

In the first inning, Wright drove in Blaze Louviere with a two-out single to put Carencro up 1-0.

The Bears moved ahead 4-0 in the fourth with Royer and Boyer each driving in runs.

"Our backs have been against the wall all year," Tillery said. "That's what I told our guys. They have nothing to lose, so they play hard, they play fast, they play loose. They're unafraid to crash and burn, and the way they've responded is phenomenal."