This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Catholic-BR (11) 7-0 143 1
2. Zachary 7-0 126 2
3. Brother Martin 5-0 115 3
4. Ponchatoula 5-0 105 4
5. Acadiana 5-2 87 5
6. Capt. Shreve (1) 7-0 82 6
7. Ruston 6-1 75 7
8. West Monroe 4-2 56 8
9. Destrehan 4-0 55 10
10. Jesuit 4-1 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 22, Byrd 20, Natchitoches Central 12, John Curtis 11, Woodlawn-BR 2, Dutchtown 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Karr (11) 5-0 142 1
2. Neville (1) 6-1 133 2
3. Carencro 5-2 109 4
4. Warren Easton 3-2 106 5
5. Westgate 5-2 91 3
6. Northwood-Shreve. 5-2 88 6
7. Liberty 6-0 74 7
8. Cecilia 5-2 44 10
9. Huntington 6-1 39 NR
10. Carver 4-1 37 8
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More 27, Teurlings Catholic 15, Leesville 12, Assumption 8, Vandebilt Catholic 7, Belaire 4.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. University (11) 7-0 143 1
2. Sterlington (1) 7-0 129 3
3. Madison Prep 6-1 121 2
4. E.D. White 5-0 94 5
5. Church Point 7-0 85 6
6. Iowa 7-0 75 7
7. Lutcher 5-0 72 8
8. De La Salle 3-2 69 4
9. St. James 4-2 41 9
(tie). Lake Charles Prep 4-3 41 10
Others receiving votes: Union Parish 33, Jena 20, St. Martinville 7, Donaldsonville 2, Abbeville 1, Brusly 1, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 1, Erath 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Many (5) 6-1 137 1
2. Lafayette Christian (6) 6-1 135 2
3. Amite (1) 5-0 109 4
4. St. Charles 5-0 99 7
5. Mangham 6-1 83 5
6. Loreauville 7-0 81 6
7. Newman 4-1 79 3
8. General Trass 7-0 61 9
9. Notre Dame 5-2 42 8
10. North Caddo 6-1 35 10
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 17, Avoyelles 13, Episcopal-BR 12, Jonesboro-Hodge 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Dunham 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Ouachita Christian (10) 7-0 142 1
2. Calvary (2) 6-1 134 2
3. Southern Lab 4-2 112 4
4. Oak Grove 4-3 99 5
5. Homer 5-2 84 6
6. Ascension Catholic 3-1 77 7
7. Grand Lake 6-1 68 3
8. St. Mary’s 6-1 62 8
9. St. Frederick 5-2 44 10
10. Opelousas Catholic 6-1 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 28, Haynesville 20, Sacred Heart-VP 13, Westminster Christian 6, Glenbrook 4, St. Edmund 3, Country Day 3, Logansport 1, Hamilton Christian 1.