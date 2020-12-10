No. 2 St. Thomas More (9-0) takes on visiting University Lab in the Division II semifinals on Friday.

The No. 3 Cubs have won eight in a row after a Week 1 loss to 5A Catholic-Baton Rouge.

University beat STM 55-46 in the state finals in 2018 after the Cougars beat the Cubs 40-35 in 2016.

+2 Cougars' defense shoulders bigger load in STM's shutout win after long layoff St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower was a bit concerned about a long three-week layoff before postseason play.

"This a good team we've been preparing for," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "They've always been good from a far time back.

"U-High has a safety (Jardin Gilbert) who just picked up an LSU scholarship offer. SEC schools are looking at their two cornerbacks. They have a linebacker who is (former LSU quarterback) Rohan Davey's son."

Savoie was referring to 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior linebacker Micah Davey, who spearheads a U-High defense that has allowed only nine points per game since the 27-7 loss to open the season.

"They've been shutting people out on defense," Savoie said. "They're well-rounded and senior-laden on offense, scoring in the mid-30s per game.

"We hope our receivers - Jack Bech, Carter Arceneaux, Carter Domingue and Paxton Perret - can put pressure on them."

That group of receivers, led by Bech, has totaled 2,177 yards with 26 scores, and all four are among the top 20 statistical leaders in the area.

Bech has 933 yards on 48 catches with 12 touchdowns, and junior quarterback Walker Howard ranks first among area passers with 2,608 yards and 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

"I couldn't be more pleased with Walker," Savoie said. "Going into the season, I thought the expectations were unfair.

"I didn't know if anybody could live up to them, but he has. He's been real smart with the ball. He's a great decision maker."

Golden Bears rested, ready

Top-seeded Carencro will once again rely on its powerful rushing attack in the 4A quarterfinals Friday against No. 8 Plaquemine.

Traylon Prejean, Kendrell Williams, Dontae Darjean and Tavian Faulk have rushed for 1,983 yards with 25 scores for the 9-2 Bears.

Carencro dominates DeRidder behind Kendrell Williams' four-touchdown effort The Carencro Bears’ formula of running the ball and controlling the clock worked to perfection Friday night.

"We've rested them some," Carencro head coach Tony Courville said. "When you look the entire season including the playoffs, that's up to 13 games, which is tough on a running back's body. It's a physical type of offense.

"We've tried to be more proactive with maintaining our guys' health. Other than a little shoulder bruise that Kendrell had, it's been intentional. Darjean has gotten a lot of quality touches with us giving Kendrell and Prejean some rest."

Plaquemine (7-2) has won six straight after losing two early games to St. Thomas More and 5A Central-BR.

"One of the things that's impressed me is that they have a lot of sophomores playing good football," Courville said. "They're going to good for years to come.

"They're very athletic and big on both sides of the ball. We want to play defense with our offense because they run the spread with quality athletes. They can bust out some plays with their offense."

Eunice awaits tall task

Eunice is attempting to engineer a big upset when the No. 10 Bobcats host No. 2 Edna Karr in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday.

"They've won four state championships in a row," Eunice coach Andre Vige said. "When you look at them, it's tough to find a weakness."

"They're very sound and very well-coached. They play great technique."

The Cougars are 8-1 with their only loss coming by one point to Class 5A St. Augustine.

Karr, which blew out No. 17 Istrouma 70-19 last week, has two dynamic receivers in four-star junior Aaron Anderson and Destyn Hill, a senior who is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state by Rivals.

"Offensively, they have weapons all over the field," Vige said. "They have the two great receivers that run well. They're very dangerous and very good in open space. If you give them a seam, they're going to take it to the house.

Eunice is 8-2 with its two losses coming to 3A powers Jennings and Notre Dame.

"It's a big challenge we're up against," Vige said. "With social media, the kids know all about these teams. There's no hiding Karr's talent level.

"It's a tall task. This is likely the toughest team Eunice High has ever face. We'll have to play our most complete game of the year. I don't sense any big plays from us, but we'll have to move the chains. We'll have to try and control the clock."

Eunice, which hasn't allowed a point in the playoffs, has done a good job with controlling time of possession by handing the football to Deon Ardoin (108 carries, 873 yards, 12 touchdowns).