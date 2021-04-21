It was a complete team effort by the Teurlings Catholic Lady Rebels Wednesday afternoon, who were kicking off their playoff run against David Thibodaux.
The No. 8-seeded Lady Rebels were locked in at home and played as if they were a much higher seed, taking a 12-2 victory in six innings over the No. 9-seeded Lady Bulldogs to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Rebels’ bats came to life early after scoring eight runs in the third inning, and they scored three more in the sixth inning to end the game.
“I think we worked hard,” Lady Rebels coach Lauren Carrigee said. “We really have been pushing making things happen rather than letting the game happen on its own, and I think we came out and made things happen. We were successful at the plate, hit the ball and ran well. I think we had a pretty good game at the plate, so I was pleased with them in that sense.”
Several Lady Rebels stood out on offense with junior shortstop Vyctorhea Romero leading the way at 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
“Vyctorhea (Romero) is a great person to have in your lineup,” Carrigee said. “She’s an all-out hustler, she’s going to do what you ask her over and over again. She can hit a bomb or she can lay down a bunt for you on a whim. We appreciate her mentality, she’s got the work ethic that we really push for on our team and really go for in our program.”
The Lady Rebels saw senior pitcher Kristyn Lormand complement the offense with a strong performance in the circle, throwing all six innings and striking out six Lady Bulldogs.
“She (Lormand) has really worked hard all season long,” Carrigee said. “Her pitches have really come a long way. She’s picked up a little bit of speed, so that’s been helpful. It’s really big for her because she wasn’t just a pitcher.
"She’s a position player who we needed to pitch, and she’s really stepped up and become our pitcher in that sense. It’s a whole different mentality, and she’s been handling it really well.”
Lormand also delivered two hits and an RBI, and the Lady Rebels’ lineup was too much for the Lady Bulldogs, who pulled starting pitcher Emma Begnaud in the third inning.
“Those are kids (Romero and Lormand) that we normally look to start the momentum,” Carrigee said. “We’re not a team that has a whole bunch of standouts, we really are a team. We have a lot of players who come in and work hard to fulfill a role. That’s what we ask them to do, and every day it’s somebody else. Everybody has their own turn to step up and start the spark.”
“Our mentality coming into this game was let’s get on her (Begnaud) early and try to put pressure and don’t let up,” Carrigee said. “I think we were successful. It’s stuff that we’ve been working on. Just playing heads up and really trying to take advantage whenever we can. Anytime somebody’s going to boot the ball, we put pressure on them, and it was successful. It’s what we’ve worked on.”
Moving forward, the Lady Rebels face the task of taking on No. 1-seeded Hannan in the quarterfinals and will be looking to get to Sulphur for the first time since 2015.
“I think that this is a big step for us with our season,” Carrigee said. “We dropped some games that we could’ve won, but going into the playoffs it’s a clean slate. You kind of start all over, and it’s anybody’s ball game, and that’s what we’ve been trying to drive into them. Hopefully they take it and run with it.”