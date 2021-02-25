Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Errol Rogers knew what his team’s focus would need to be after a three-week layoff.
His goal was simple -- get his Lady Knights working hard on the defensive end while his offense got its legs back.
That didn’t take long, exactly one quarter, then top-seeded LCA raced out to a 24-2 win and didn’t look back on its way to punching a fifth-consecutive ticket to Marsh Madness in a 65-10 rout of No. 9-seed Notre Dame in the Division III quarterfinals.
LCA sees No. 4 St. Charles when that event kicks off, themselves a 35-34 winner over No. 4 Newman Thursday night.
“That’s what we talked about in knowing that we hadn’t really played (in three weeks), Rogers said. “I wasn’t worried about offense. I just needed us to be better on the defensive end and I knew the offense would come.”
LCA pressured the ball early and often to race out to the early lead and, when comfortable with their margin, largely stayed in zone the remainder of the contest.
“We didn’t run a lot of the stuff we normally do after we got out to that big lead,” Rogers said. “From the second to the rest of the game, we kind of trapped a bit out of the zone. But really, I just wanted to get out of this game and nobody get hurt.”
With a clean bill of health as the Lady Knights (18-5) head into Hammond, Rogers and his team have a clear goal in mind -- a fourth state title in five years after last year’s runner-up finish.
“Our focus is just doing what we need to do,” Rogers said. “Stay disciplined, limit our mistakes and just try to do what we teach them in practice. If we do those things, we can be alright. But, the competition is about to get a whole lot better.
"We just have to be prepared, and (do) everything we worked on in the last six months. Hopefully we can get in 2 or 3 more practices before we play again.”