Lorenso Williams can’t literally be in two places at one time. He just often makes it seem as if he can.
It’s all part of the life Williams has chosen to lead. He’s been coaching high school basketball since 2006 and became a head coach for the first time in 2010 at Beau Chene. He’s now in his third season leading the Opelousas boys program, but in the middle of last year, he took over the school’s girls team as well.
One person coaching boys and girls basketball at one school is not totally uncommon, but it’s certainly rare at bigger schools like the Class 4A Tigers.
“The hardest part to me is you have a (boys) game here, and the girls have another game somewhere else and having to be in two spots,” Williams said. “For the most part, I did it. There was only like two or three games this year I had to miss one of them. But for the most part, I was able to pick up and leave and just go to the next one.”
Two major things help Williams coach both teams at the same time. For starters, the girls team usually practices directly before the boys squad, so Williams is often on the court from about 3-7:30 p.m. after school lets out. More importantly, Williams has two assistants for each team, including his brothers who help coach the boys.
“They make my workload so much easier (so) I can do both,” Williams said.
The most impressive part of it all is that both teams have excelled under Williams’ leadership. He even earned his 200th career win last week, something he was totally unaware he was approaching.
“To know that I made it that far,” Williams said, “it just speaks volumes.”
The boys team (13-7) is up to No. 11 in the power rankings, having won six of its past seven games. Wins against JS Clark, Opelousas Catholic and Breaux Bridge, the latter a district rival and the reigning 4A champions, are included in that stretch.
The success of the boys team is somewhat surprising considering Williams graduated 7-8 seniors last year, and his only potential returning starter transferred.
It’s starting to finally come into place because, at the beginning, you can tell we were an inexperienced team," said Williams, whose team hosted Livonia on Friday in its District 6-4A opener. "We have the talent, it’s just inexperience and not understanding what a real varsity practice is.
“Most of those guys were on JV last year. So to actually be in a varsity practice every day, it was shell-shocking for them at first. But the last couple of weeks, the guys are starting to understand what we’ve got going on. They just took it and ran with it.”
Williams said junior Jon'Quarius McGhee, a varsity reserve last year, has turned into one of the team’s best scorers. Backcourt mate Jayden Lazard has emerged in recent weeks after a slow start.
But Williams is most pleased with the team's unselfishness, especially from McGehee and Lazard.
“That’s been the difference in the year — those two stepping up and putting the team on their backs,” Williams said. “The rest of the guys with them, they took their role. There’s no selfishness. The guys are just having fun playing with each other. When we need a basket, one of those two usually have the ball in their hands, but they’re so unselfish a lot of times they pass the ball to their teammates.
“I feel like that’s the difference in the year. At first, nobody knew who was going to take the shots, who the ball was going to go to. Lately, it’s like they came together. They’ve gelled well with those two leading the pack.”
Meanwhile, Williams had much less uncertainty about the girls team considering he returned every starter from last year’s team that won district for the first time in more than a decade. In fact, he’ll have all of his starters back next season as well. He doesn’t have any seniors on his roster.
The Lady Tigers (14-6, 2-0 in District 6-4A) sit at No. 13 in the Class 4A power rankings, having won five of their past six games despite being banged up. The girls already have a win against Breaux Bridge, who Williams said was one of the better teams in the league.
“As of late, we’ve been having injuries,” Williams said. “So we’re still winning. It’s just we’re not dominating teams like we were. But the girls are doing really well this year. Not having those seniors, not having that leadership sometimes, that’s where me and my coaching staff step in to try to be the leader of the group.”
Dashara Davis, a first-team all-district selection last year as a freshman, has been the “scoring punch” for the Lady Tigers, Williams said, but Davis has had to take over as the team’s point guard when Davilon Charles went down with a season-ending injury.
“Being able to take that responsibility and know that’s what it takes to win the games, knowing her numbers are going to drop, it’s open up the door for Bradlee Chavis, whose been scoring the most points as of late — her and Christina Donatto,” Williams said of Davis. “To me, those two have emerged from last year to this year, especially scoring wise. You can tell they’ve grown.”