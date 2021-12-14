When the Lafayette High girls’ basketball team defeated Lafayette Christian Academy on Nov. 17 in the Carencro High tournament, it was the first time they had defeated the Knights since Dec. 2, 2016.
However, that 50-49 victory came on a highly debated buzzer-beater that some said came after the final second ticked off, while others claim it was released before the horn.
Nevertheless, while the Lions got the victory, the controversy surrounding the final play diminished the excitement of the victory for Lafayette High. As a result, the Lions wanted another opportunity to prove to the Knights that victory a month ago was no fluke.
On Monday, the Lions did just that as they defeated the Knights 67-59 to improve to 7-1 overall. The victory, which is Lafayette High’s second in seven games against LCA, was more gratifying than their previous win a little more than a month ago.
“It was a very big win,” Lions head coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “The first time we beat them it was a lot of controversy, so it was good to be able to do it while basically leading the whole game. LCA is a really good team. We knew that we had to come out and take care of home court.”
“This is a huge win for us,” said Lions junior guard Chrysta Narcisse, who finished the game with 13 points. “The last time we beat them it was on a buzzer-beater.”
Offensively, in addition to Narcisse, the Lions were led by Jahniya Brown, who finished with a team-high 20 points and Breyionce George, who contributed with 13.
“Chrysta had a solid game offensively and defensively,” Kanonu said. “She was a floor general, and she communicated efficiently on both sides of the floor. That was huge for us.
“Jahniya really stepped up tremendously for us,” Kanonu continued. “She knocked down some really big shots for us and ultimately played the way we know that she is capable of playing.”
Brown, who scored 11 of her 20 points in the first half, was pleased with her overall performance after the game.
“I felt like I was really focused (Friday),” Brown said. “I came out prepared and ready to play. I feel like our bond on the team was strong. I thought we played together.”
Narcisse, who along with Brown, had a couple of college scouts in the stands from Tulane, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Baton Rouge Community College, scored seven of her 13 points in the third quarter.
“I feel like I played phenomenal defense and on offense I did a good job of finding the open person. In the end, we did what we needed to do to get the (win).”
In the losing effort for the Knights (9-2), LCA was led by sophomore Jada Richard. Richard finished with a game-high 34 points, despite not scoring in the first quarter. A little less than half of Richard’s points came from the free throw line where she was 16 of 19 in the game.
“We knew that Jada was a tremendous scorer for them,” Kanonu said. “Our goal was to throw her off as much as possible and for the most part it worked. She still scored, but we knew she was going to score. But in the end, we wanted to apply pressure as much as possible and I feel like we did that.”