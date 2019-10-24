Year one for the Southside Sharks took a huge step forward Thursday when coach Josh Fontenot’s club rolled past the Lafayette High Mighty Lions 63-35 to improve to 5-3 on the program’s first official season in the LHSAA.

It wasn’t so much the final score or the team’s updated record that made the performance so special in Fontenot’s eyes.

Rather, it was the fact the flawless effort came on the back end of the Sharks’ best week of practice all season.

“We’re still learning everything,” Fontenot said. “Everything a learning process for us. We’ll have a good day and then we’ll have an OK day and then we’ll have a day like it’s just for funzies. This was a good week where every day was good, every day was sharp.”

Thursday was an especially telling proving ground with the team handling a rare day off from school on a game day.

“We didn’t have school today, so we came in today and did a little walk-through at noon,” Fontenot said after Southside’s convincing district win at Teurlings Catholic that left the Sharks 2-3 in District 3-5A play.

“They were sharp. Watching the movie was sharp. It was just a different feel before the game. It was the first time we had feeling that this is an important game and we’re going to act like it’s an important game and prepare like it’s an important game. And we did that and I think it showed.”

Boy, did it ever.

Southside’s passing game was on fire throughout the first half. Junior quarterback Dillon Monette threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Pelloquin on his first play from scrimmage.

By the end of Southside’s third offensive play, Monette already had 54 yards passing and two touchdowns.

“We learned from the Sam Houston game that we need to start fast,” Fontenot said. “We dug ourselves a 24-0 hole against Sam Houston and lost the game by 23. So if you dig yourself a hole, you have a chance.

“We came out and ran our two-minute offense to start. We got lucky with the onsides kick and the fumble, which helped, but that’s what we needed – to start fast. We have to learn.”

Monette hit on 10 of 13 passes in the first half for 293 yards and six touchdowns. He mercifully didn’t attempt a single pass in the second half after leading 49-7 at the half.

“I was thinking it was going to happen,” Monette said. “During the week, we were all hyped and ready for the game. They had built up so much hype for the game that we were ready to come out and execute.

“Over the summer, we came out and we worked out every day to get our chemistry together so we can work together in the games. It’s just starting to work out this season. It was so fun tonight just to go out there and throw it to like my best friends.”

Monette added six carries for 47 yards as well.

“It’s fun surprising people,” Monette said. “Our coach teaches us to not worry about the media. They told us that we were going to go 3-7, so we just took that as an advantage and kept that as a chip on our shoulder and went out and balled every game.”

His top target on this night was junior receiver Jack Pruitt, who finished the night with five receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

“I love football,” said a beaming Pruitt after his big night. “It’s always fun. You never really know, but it just started coming, so we just stuck with it.”

Pruitt finished out the first quarter with touchdown catches of 34 and 50 yards, including a juggling reception that he finally gathered before racing for paydirt.

“That was fun,” Pruitt said. “When I realized I finally caught in, I was like, ‘Aw yeah, touchdown.’ ”

While the passing game is what powers the Sharks, Cedric McDonald added 124 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 20 carries.

“It’s always a focus,” Fontenot said of the running game. “We have to be able to run the ball. We have to be able to run it more consistently. It’s a physicality thing. Right now, we can throw and catch with anybody, but to match the physical game on the O and D-lines, that’s where we’re having trouble.

“Adding Joe Kreamer to the backfield has helped just to relieve Cedric (McDonald) and add a little change of pace. I’m not really wanting to run Dillon, but running him helps as well. At this point in the season, all the cards on the table. It’s time.”

In the loss, Lafayette High quarterback Xan Saunier posted some pretty impressive numbers himself with 165 yards rushing and four score, as well as 153 yards passing.

“Him (Saunier) and the quarterback from Sam Houston are as good as it gets,” Fontenot said. “He’s a tough kid. Lafayette High does a great job of putting the ball in his hands to make plays, whether it be throws or runs. Hats off to him and hats off to (LHS coach Rob) Pool and that staff for coming back and doing that. It’s hard to come back when you’re down that much.

“Xan’s a good player. We knew they were going to come back.”