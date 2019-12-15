NEW ORLEANS — On a night when not much else went the Acadiana offense’s way, it did one thing exceptionally well in the second half of Saturday’s Class 5A final, perhaps reminding fans of the Wreckin' Rams teams of the past.
In an 8-3 win against Destrehan, clinching the program’s fifth state championship and first undefeated season in school history, Acadiana owned time of possession in the third and fourth quarters.
The top-seeded Rams (15-0) possessed the ball for 11 minutes and 42 seconds longer than the seventh-seeded Wildcats (11-4) in the second half, a saving grace for a unit hampered by turnovers, penalties and controversial officiating.
On most Friday evenings in the fall, the Rams’ split-back veer attack can wear teams down with ball control if it must. But this Acadiana squad was different in that it became known for its explosiveness, having scored 64 or more points five times during the 2019 season.
But on Saturday, the Rams were often forced to settle for three, four and five yards at a time against a salty Destrehan front. They did so with relative consistency for most of the game. Acadiana outgained the Wildcats 367-140, and only two of the Rams’ drives ended in punts.
“We’ve been doing that for years,” said Acadiana second-year coach Matt McCullough.
Acadiana also did have one explosive play, a 56-yard touchdown pass for the Rams’ only completion of the game. Facing third-and-5 late in the first quarter, quarterback Keontae Williams found halfback Dillan Monette streaking down the middle of the field off a play-action fake.
Destrehan lined up with one deep safety on the play. As McCullough explained, the call worked because the safety is forced to choose between covering tight end Kaleb Cavalier or Monette coming out of the backfield. The safety took Cavalier, leaving Monette wide open.
“I saw the high safety take a few steps this way, and I knew I had him because of my speed,” said Monette, who finished with 153 rushing yards and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. “He’s running backward, and I’m running forward. I trust Keontae. He’s going to put it in the right spot.”
But the offense, for various reasons, was left frustrated at the end of drives more often than not.
For starters, the Rams fumbled the ball twice inside Destrehan’s 10-yard line. The first one came at the end of an eight-play drive after the Acadiana defense, the unquestioned star of the night, recovered a fumble on the Wildcats’ opening drive.
The next fumble occurred at the conclusion of an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the first series of the second half.
In between that, with 44 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wildcats intercepted a pass deep inside their own territory to stall a 10-play drive. A play earlier, the officials missed what appeared to be a horsecollar penalty on a 1-yard gain by Williams, leaving the Rams in an obvious passing situation on third-and-13 at Destrehan’s 36-yard line.
To make matters worse, earlier in that drive, an illegal blindside block wiped out a 57-yard touchdown run by Monette.
“If there would have been five minutes left in the half, it wouldn’t have been a big deal,” McCullough said of Monette’s negated touchdown run, which came on an option play. “But what happened is you didn’t have much time left after they called it back, so it puts a little pressure on you to do some things that you normally wouldn’t do.”
In total, Acadiana was penalized 11 times for 114 yards, while the Wildcats were flagged only twice for 13 yards.
“We don’t really count on that whole destiny thing,” said Monette, who injured his ankle late in the game. “We know we’re in control of every single thing that goes on on the field. We’re a very short-memory team. So if something bad happens this play, next play we worry about dominating the football, dominating the game. So mistakes like that don’t really affect us that much.”
Then there was the turnover on downs at the Destrehan 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter with the Rams leading 6-3. Officials initially ruled Monette broke the plane of the goal line when he dove for the end zone on fourth down. But the call on the field was reversed upon replay review, a new facet of the LHSAA Prep Classic this year.
It was one of three times a replay review didn’t go in Acadiana’s favor. Monette wasn’t certain if he scored.
“I know I stuck it out, and I know may have,” Monette said. “But I was too busy focused on sticking it out and holding onto the ball to where I couldn’t really look down and see if I was in.”
But with the defense playing as well it did, the offense didn’t need to be perfect. It did just enough, especially when it mattered most. Tyvin Zeno ran for 23 yards on the first play on the game's final drive, effectively sealing the game with under two minutes remaining.
“We faced a lot of controversy,” Williams said. “Obviously I feel like we could have put up a lot more points, but we hurt ourselves. If we don’t have those turnovers, the game is not close.
“We still won the state championship. I’m proud of that.”
Indeed, that’s all that really matters.