ST. MARTINVILLE - The Southside Sharks will enter the 2022 LHSAA high school football playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the state.
Southside wrapped up its regular season schedule on Thursday night, defeating the Sam Houston Broncos, 49-21, in a District 3-5A contest played in St. Martinville, running its school-record winning streak to nine games in the process.
The Sharks scored 28 unanswered points over the final 14:53 to secure the triumph, securing them the undisputed district championship in the process.
"We didn't play very good on defense in the first half," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said, "They (Sam Houston) did a really good job. They're really well-coached and their quarterback (Gavin Stout) is really good, but we just didn't play well enough early and we missed too many opportunities.
"The fact that we came storming back and took control says a lot about our character," Fontenot said. "You're never pleased with everything, but I'm super pleased with the way we handled the end of that game."
Southside got on the scoreboard at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter when Aaron Ford scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, giving them a 7-0 lead, before Sam Houston trimmed the deficit to 7-6 at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter, courtesy of a 2-yard touchdown run by Dennis Gardere to make it 7-6.
The Sharks extended their advantage to 14-6 at the 1:59 mark of the second quarter when Landon Baptiste scored on a 2-yard touchdown run before the Broncos tied the contest with only :10 remaining in the half after Stout connected with Gardere on a 9-yard touchdown pass, prior to a successful two-point conversion pass, which made it 14-14 at the halftime break.
Southside regained the lead at the 5:51 mark of the third quarter on a Ford 23-yard touchdown run, his second of the evening, to make it 21-14, before Sam Houston came right back, tying the game, 21-21, at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Stout to Jaxon Landreneau.
From there, it was all Sharks.
Baptiste scored on touchdowns runs of 46 and 13 yards, giving him three on the night, prior to Cameron Boutte and Ramon Singleton, Jr. scoring on touchdown runs as well, giving the Sharks seven rushing touchdowns on the night, propelling them to the 49-21 win.
"We talked to the team at the end of the game and told them that we're going to need that resiliency in the playoffs," said Fontenot. "I'm so proud of the way we responded and handled things at the end."
The loss dropped Sam Houston to 4-6 overall and 4-3 in district play, while Southside improved to 9-1 overall with a perfect 8-0 district mark.
When will the Sharks play next? Well, they will have to wait until Sunday, when the playoff brackets are released.
Southside will likely be either the No. 4 or 5 seed in the non-select Division I playoff bracket. If the Sharks are seeded fourth, they would draw a first-round bye, while a number five seed would mean they would have next week.
"Our success this year is 100% due to the character and leadership of our senior class," Fontenot said. "You can talk about offense, defense, and schemes all you want, but they've never doubted themselves or their teammates, and they put in the work to make this all happen."