Iberia Parish was a hub of recruiting activity Wednesday on the first day that college football prospects could sign national letters of intent.

Westgate High School wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, the consensus No. 1 player in Louisiana, picked LSU over Alabama.

"I took my time and made my decision wisely," said Boutte, who totaled nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

"It feels good to be a part of this class, knowing that we're coming in to accomplish great goals, get better as a team, and hopefully win championships."

Winding prep football career leads Comeaux's Tre' Harris to Louisiana Tech A year ago, the thought of playing college football was probably the last thing on the mind of Tre' Harris, who was primarily known for his ba…

Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said Boutte could be the best player ever from New Iberia.

"He's arguably the best athlete to come out of New Iberia and definitely the best athlete to play at Westgate High School," Antoine said. "We've been blessed to have the opportunity to send guys to LSU from this area in Jerald Hawkins and Josh Boutte.

"Kayshon wanted to follow that same lineage. When he got here, we were 0-10, and he led this team to the most wins in school history, a district championship, and a berth in the quarterfinals."

Antoine said Boutte has always been an LSU fan.

"Kayshon has been LSU since he walked into my office as an eighth-grader," Antoine said. "That was his goal. His goal was to be an LSU Tiger and those were the things he worked on.

"He brings everything to the table. Kayshon is the ultimate competitor. Day 1, he's going to Baton Rouge to compete, and he won't stop until he wins."

Catholic-New Iberia athlete Trey Amos signed with UL, which held off a slew of suitors that wanted him to delay his decision until the second signing period in February.

Tennessee offered Amos and more programs were knocking at the door.

Breaux Bridge's Sylvester switches commitment from Louisiana Tech to Houston Earlier this week, Breaux Bridge's Trevonte Sylvester withdrew his commitment to Louisiana Tech and commited to Houston.

"Arkansas and Virginia came in late and I think more were coming if Trey would have held out, but I think it's just that loyalty to UL that won out in the end," said Catholic-NI coach Brent Indest, who retired earlier Wednesday morning.

"UL was with him from the start. They were with him when it looked like he wouldn't be a qualifier. I think it's Trey's loyalty to what (UL coach) Michael Desormeaux started. Coach Desormeaux really got involved with Trey's schedule and did anything he could to help him."

Amos played quarterback and defensive back for the Panthers and sparked his team's run to the Division III semifinals earlier this month.

"I know UL initially recruited him as a defensive back, but they'll probably give him a chance on the offensive side as well because he's so dynamic with the ball in his hands," Indest said. "I've been doing this for 30 years now, and I can honestly say he's probably the best I've ever coached. He's NFL-caliber.

"I'm so proud to have coached Zi'Yon Hill and Peter LeBlanc who were difference-makers this year for UL and to be able to add Amos in there, I have no doubt he's going to be able to play a lot early because he's truly special."

Amos said the camaraderie at UL enabled the Cajuns to seal the deal.

"It seemed like a brotherhood there and with a good coach like (Billy Napier), it's hard not to pick them," he said. "It's a special moment to choose the Cajuns. They were the best spot for me."

The 6-foot-0, 175-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 56 player in Louisiana by 247Sports, had some parting words for Indest.

"I love that man to death," Amos said. "I'm thankful for everything and for the four years he gave me."

Westgate had two more players sign in defensive backs Keydrain Calligan (Louisiana-Monroe) and Blayne Delayhoussaye (Southeastern Louisiana).

"Keydrain didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school," Antoine said. "He was more of a basketball guy, and we just kind of convinced him to come and try football out. After that, his athleticism took over.

"This area isn't big on basketball. You have to fit a certain mold to be a Division I basketball player, but with him playing multiple sports, including being a state champion in track, that opened doors for him. Now he can do all three sports. That's his plan — to play football, basketball and track, and football opened that door for him."

Calligan, a 6-2, 185-pounder, is the state's No. 53 prospect by 247Sports Composite Rankings. As a junior, he placed first in the triple jump at the Class 4A state track meet.

Westgate star Keydrain Calligan given chance to play football and basketball at Louisiana-Monroe NEW IBERIA — On Sunday, Westgate High multi-sport standout Keydrain Calligan gave Louisiana-Monroe a verbal commitment that will allow him to …

Delahoussaye and Loreauville athlete Zy Alexander both signed with Southeastern Louisiana.

"Blayne is a legacy kid," Antoine said. "He's been following Westgate around since he was 6 or 7 years old. He got to grow up watching other guys play and go places. He can tell you everything about Westgate.

"It's very humbling to see him sign as a Division I football player. He came here about 5-7, 110 pounds, and to see him grow into this type of player at only 17 years old, it's definitely a sight to see. He's a two-time first-team all-district player, too."

After Delahoussaye signed his letter of intent, he made the trip to Loreauville to congratulate his future teammate in Alexander.

"If you look at his athletic ability, it's safe to say that Zy is probably the best all-around athlete to ever come out of Loreauville," coach Terry Martin said. "He ranks right up there as one of the best — if not the best — top two or three I've ever coached.

"I don't think he's ever missed anything since I've been here. He's extremely dependable and an extremely caring person. He's very humble. Maybe sometimes a little too quiet. He just has a natural ability that he raises the level of everyone else without even trying to, and with his frame and his build, the sky is the limit."

Alexander, a 6-3, 175-pounder, guided Loreauville to the Class 2A quarterfinals as a senior.

Acadiana Area Prep Signees

Kayshon Boutte, Westgate - LSU

Trevonte Sylvester, Breaux Bridge - Houston

Tre' Harris, Comeaux - Louisiana Tech

C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame - Air Force

Logan Gabriel, LCA - Northwestern State

Errol Rogers, LCA - UL

Trey Amos, Catholic-NI - UL

Lucky Brooks, Acadiana - Army

Dillan Monette, Acadiana - Army

Blayne Delahoussaye, Westgate - Southeastern

Keydrain Calligan, Westgate - ULM

Zy Alexander, Loreauville - Southeastern