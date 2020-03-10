OPELOUSAS — Considering that this is Tiffanie Lewis' final season as boys basketball coach at J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, it's only fitting that the Bulldogs are enjoying their best season in school history.
With its third win in four tries versus district rival and No. 3 seed Hathaway on Saturday, J.S. Clark advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, the No. 6 Bulldogs (26-10) continue their quest for the Class B championship vs. No. 2 Doyline (31-2).
Lewis, the founder and CEO of J.S. Clark, moved to St. Landry Parish from Houston several years ago and became a trendsetter by establishing the charter school.
"My husband wanted to move back here to help take care of his parents," said Lewis, who will be stepping down in her role as coach but will continue to oversee operations at J.S. Clark.
"We opened the doors to the school in 2012. The students are in a dual-enrollment program where they can simultaneously pursue a degree in either a technical program or general studies at South Louisiana Community College."
That enables J.S. Clark students to complete high school with up to 60 college credits.
"That saves parents thousands of dollars in tuition," Lewis said.
Lewis has five seniors on the roster — Shaquay Hunt, Mayan Hopkins, LeoDonta Valyan, Damien Williams and Keshaun Eli — that have been with the school since its inception.
"We started with grades 5-8 and eventually expanded to 5-12," she said. "Those seniors have been with me since the fifth grade."
Lewis will continue to wear multiple hats after she relinquishes her coaching duties, splitting time between Opelousas and South Africa as she works toward opening a school in another country.
"Two years ago, my staff was on a retreat and we did some vision boards," she said. "I did mine haphazardly and didn't think much about it.
"Later, my principal reminded me that one of the goals I'd mentioned was building a school outside the country."
A year ago, Lewis was contacted with a proposition to open a charter school in South Africa, and she's expecting it to come to fruition in three to four years.
In the meantime, there's business at hand as the Bulldogs go for a second straight win over a higher seed.
Although J.S. Clark's record isn't as impressive on paper as its next opponent, the Bulldogs have encountered stiff competition with non-district losses to programs such as North Central, Lafayette Christian, Cecilia, Opelousas, Northwest and Beau Chene.
Moreover, the Bulldogs went 12-1 vs. District 7-B opponents, including the three wins against Hathaway (32-7) and three vs. Midland, their second-round opponent.
After the Bulldogs split the regular-season series with Hathaway, they won the tiebreaker game to clinch the district crown and then handled the Hornets once more in the quarterfinals.
"We're definitely in the toughest Class B district in the state," Clark said. "I'm proud to represent this district. Being in a competitive, athletic district like this prepares you well."
Doyline, which is led by freshman Jamaria Clark, hasn't lost since mid-November when the Panthers dropped a 56-52 game at Negreet.
The only other setback for the Panthers came against Class B No. 1 Simsboro (32-4), which takes on No. 5 Pitkin (24-8) on the other side of the bracket.
"I knew they're long, and they have one guy who is a great scorer," Lewis said. "But we have a good seven-man rotation that can score 10 to 15 points on any given night. My five starters can hit you from anywhere inside and outside.
"We've come together this last six games. I think playing tough teams has been the difference for us."
In addition to the aforementioned group of seniors, the Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-0 sophomore Channing Arvie and 6-foot-3 junior D'Marcus Fugett, who can play all five positions.
While Lewis' team undoubtedly wants to send her off with a state title, it's something that hasn't been openly discussed.
"I haven't used that card yet," she quipped.