A clutch hit by Kamson Saltzman in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Acadiana High to a 7-6 win over Lafayette High at home Friday.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Saltzman stroked a single up the middle to bring in Dylan Domingue with the winning run.

“Every time we play Lafayette High, it’s a battle,” Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said. “It’s a war. We knew that going in and that’s what it turned out to be. They’re such a well-coached team, and they play hard.

“I thought our guys competed at the plate. We struggled a bit on the mound, but we brought Ian (Montz) in and he settled things down. He hadn’t been on the mound in four weeks. He did a good job and gave us a chance to win the game.”

Montz moved from the outfield to the mound in the top of the fifth in relief of Saltzman.

“I thought the key was Ian shutting them down,” Courtier said. “He put a couple of zeros on the board in the sixth and seventh with scoreless pitching for us, and we went ahead and scored a couple of runs. His pitching was the biggest thing in the game.

“We had good competitive at-bats throughout the game. I’d like to see our pitching get better. We struggled last night throwing strikes (in an 8-3 loss to Sam Houston), and then we struggled again early today with the same thing. I’d like to see that get better, but we’ve been pretty good offensively all year. I think if the pitching comes back and gets more consistent, we’ll be OK.”

Domingue and Cole Romero led off the seventh with back-to-back singles.

After a sacrifice bunt, Mighty Lions pitcher Randon Cahanin issued an intentional walk to Garrett Felix to load the bases.

Montz then grounded out to set up Saltzman, who was 0-for-3 until then.

“I was trying to find a good pitch to hit,” Saltzman said. “He threw a first-pitch fastball right down the middle and I was able to drive it.

“It felt great because I had been having a tough day with two earlier strikeouts.”

The Wreckin’ Rams (19-10, 9-4) pounded out 11 hits, including a home run by Romero, who also scored two runs.

“I thought we executed great, and that’s what it takes to beat a good team like Lafayette High,” Courtier said. “That’s what it’s going to take to win games in the playoffs. I think we’re playing good baseball.”

Lafayette High (19-9, 7-5), which defeated Acadiana 11-9 last month, dropped its fourth game in a row.

“This has been the toughest district in the state for a long time,” Courtier said. “There’s just so many well-coached teams in this district. All the coaches have been at their schools for a long time and do such a great job.”

Mighty Lions designated hitter Jacques Comeaux was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer.