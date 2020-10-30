CHURCH POINT It turned about two drives later than the Church Point Bears were hoping.
But when coach John Craig Arceneaux’s Bears finally flipped the momentum midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s District 5-3A contest with Northwest, Church Point never looked back in rolling to a 32-7 victory on a chilly, windy night.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Arceneaux said. “It was very sloppy in the first half. We fumbled the first snap of the game, we get some procedure penalties and we dropped a couple snaps. It was just sloppy. We just got back under center and did what we do.”
In its final two possessions of the first half, the Bears threw an interception and turned it over on downs at the Raiders’ 26.
Meanwhile, Northwest (2-3, 1-1) overcame some early nightmares in the running game to put together an 11-play, 67-yard drive in 4:51 to take a 7-0 lead.
Quarterback John Jolivette hit Jaden Gallien for 13 and 11, before connecting with Keshaun Lazard for 19 to set up Curtis Dean’s 7-yard touchdown run with 10:32 left until halftime.
But Church Point’s first drive in the second half didn’t go as scripted. Two more false start flags forced a punt.
To make matters worse, Lazard proved dangerous as a punter when he turned a bad snap into a 28-yard run for a first down.
Church Point’s defense, though, kept the pressure on Northwest, and once the Bears forced a punt near midfield, the game was effectively over.
Church Point’s offense scored on its next four possessions to take control of the contest.
“They’re really good,” Arceneaux said of the Bears’ defensive front. “We’ve got a senior and two juniors and we’ve got Dylan behind them in the box. Unfortunately, Jaiki (Landry) got hurt tonight.
“Those guys in the box, in 30 years of coaching, we’ve had some good D-lineman here, but as a set with three guys with their hands on the ground is the best we’ve had.”
Senior Tony Gibson was expected, but younger brother junior Javen Gibson “is really coming on” for the Bears (4-0, 2-0).
Also responsible for the slow start was leading rusher Gavin Richard suffered an ankle injury the week before. He carried it three times for 27 yards Thursday, but couldn’t continue.
“He ran yesterday,” Arceneaux said. “His straight-line stuff looked good. He came out and did some cutting stuff today and he looked good. He’s a senior. He’s a kid who started as a freshman and has given us everything. He wanted to try to go. I’ve got confidence in him.”
That meant junior Andy Briceno had to play Richard’s role. Only he too was slowed the week before with an ankle injury, but the versatile Briceno stepped up with 80 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to ignite the offense.
“He came up big for us tonight,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t sure if he was going to be able to play. He tried last week and didn’t look good.”
So did two sophomore backs in Jalon Reese and Tylon Citizen. Reese ran over defenders and Citizen slashed through them.
“Jalon runs hard,” Arceneaux said. “He’s a kid with a bright future moving forward.”
Reese finished with 119 yards and two scores on 12 carries, while Citizen added 95 yards and a score on 11 attempts.
That hard running helped the Bears overcome six procedural flags due to youth on the offensive line, thanks to 380 rushing yards as a team.
“It’s really hard because those (older) kids want to excel,” Arceneaux said. “They’ve been a part of a lot of wins over the last few years. They want it to happen right now. It takes a lot of talking-to and playing psychiatrist behind the scenes.
“Trying to get them to understand that we’re going to go through some growing pains. We’ve just got to get it all together at the right time.”