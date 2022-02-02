ACA.lcaboyshoops.020322.4043.JPG

Notre Dame’s Nick Swacker, (11) fights off defenders during the Notre Dame at LCA boys basketball game, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Lafayette.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 53, Barbe 49

New Iberia 62, New Iberia 39

Sulphur 42, Lafayette High 29

Southside 68, Sam Houston 31

North Vermilion 58, Port Barre 24

Carencro 69, Westgate 63

St. Thomas More 63, Cecilia 54

Brusly 51, Teurlings 50

Beau Chene 68, Opelousas 57

Breaux Bridge 44, Livonia 38

Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 40

Mamou 74, Iota 66

Northwest 60, Ville Platte 54

Erath 38, Abbeville 37

St. Martinville 72, Crowley 22

David Thibodaux 65, Kaplan 41

Lafayette Christian 49, Notre Dame 28

Lake Arthur 65, Welsh 27

Catholic-NI 44, Ascension Episcopal 41

North Central 81, Catholic-PC 40

Opelousas Catholic 65, Sacred Heart-VP 57

Westminster 83, St. Edmund 55

Centerville 45, Highland Baptist 44

Central Catholic 83, Vermilion Catholic 45

JS Clark 47, ESA 42

Lacassinne 67, Bell City 56

Midland 60, Hathaway 55

St. Martinville 70, Crowley 24

ST. MARTINVILLE (70)  Tanner Harrison 4, Jayvyn Duncan 14, Jaylon Jones 3, Mandrel Butler 7, Delian Mallery 4, Harvey Broussard 15, Phalijan Alexander 2, Jevion Sam 10, Brandon Singleton 8, Brian Wilson 2. Totals: 28 (5) 3-11

CROWLEY (24) Omar Butler 4, Chris George 2, Floyd Flugence 7, Zuri Poullard 9, Rasheed Charles 2. Totals: 9 (1) 1-4.

St. Martinville 24 16 16 14 - 70

Crowley 2 8 9 3 - 24

3-pointers - SMSH: Duncan 3, Jones 1, Butler 1; CROW: Flugence 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 13, CROW 14.

St. Thomas More 63, Cecilia 54

CECILIA (54)  Jaylon Smith 2, Matco Gaddison 13, Alex Lindsay 4, Brent Gordon 3, Joe Bob Wiltz 17, Germonie David 13, Chase Jones 2. Totals: 8 (5) 3-7.

ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Christian Landry 22, Thomas Couvillon 2, Mason Guillory 13, Michael Mouton 4, Dominick Jenkins 2, Chad Jones 8, Evan Savoy 10, Patrick Doherty 2. Totals: 22 (3) 10-19.

Cecilia 9 14 14 17 - 54

St. Thomas More 9 15 24 15 - 63

3-pointers - CEC: Goddison 3, Gordon 1, David 1; STM: Landry 2, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: CEC 14, STM 15.

Beau Chene 68, Opelousas 57

OPELOUSAS (57)  Thomas Lewis 10, Mehki Walker 5, Mehki Jones 12, Kobe Jones 2, Korey Fontenot 1, Dillan Stephens 12, Javonnie Gibson 14, Donte Washington 1. Totals: 16 (5) 10-23.

BEAU CHENE (68) Dantelle Pitre 6, Demarquis Milton 6, Jhykai Sharp 3, Titus Thomas 16,De’Vandrake Arvie  20, Cam’Ron Pierre 15, Kilsean Aggison 2. Totals: 19 (5) 12-27.

Opelousas 10 13 16 18 - 57

Beau Chene 16 24 14 14 - 68

3-pointers - OPEL: Lewis 2, Walker 1, Jones 2; BC: Thomas 2, Pierre 3. Total Fouls: OPEL 19, BC 20.

Carencro 69, Westgate 63

WESTGATE (63)  K. Joseph 8, D. Williams 5, B. Landry 8, B. Raymond 2, K. Calligan 4, J. Antoine 4, D. Lewis 11, T. Cardner 19, B. Lewis 2. Totals: 19 (4) 15-27.

CARENCRO (69) Daunte Lewis 12, Kyron Jackson 21, Javon Henry 5, Thevon Harding 2, D’mari Francis 3, Ramaron Charles 3, Varnavous Narcisse 19, Scotty Miller 2, Kenyon Bias 2. Totals: 22 (1) 23-35.

Westgate 14 17 110 22 - 63

Carencro 18 17 20 14 - 69

3-pointers - WGATE: Joseph 2, Landry 1, Antoine 1; CAR: Lewis 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 28, CAR 26.

Lafayette Christian 49, Notre Dame 28

NOTRE DAME (28)  Teddy Menard 15, Jackson Casanova 6, Zach Lamm 2, Nick Swacker 5.

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (49) Braylon Richard 13, Kam Williams 13, Sam Taylor 2, Daejon Sinegal 12, Massey Lewis 4, Scotty Woodcock 5.

Notre Dame 7 9 5 5 - 28

Lafayette Christian 11    13 9 16 - 49

3-pointers - ND: Menard 2, Swacker 1; LCA: Richard 3, Williams 2, Sinegal 1, Woodcock 1. Total Fouls: ND 8, LCA 7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barbe 58, Acadiana 38

New Iberia 54, Comeaux 43

Lafayette High 78, Sulphur 20

Southside 78, Sam Houston 58

LaGrange 61, Eunice 7

North Vermilion 44, Port Barre 23

Rayne 62, Washington-Marion 51

Carencro 56, Westgate 27

Northside 65, Teurlings 21

Opelousas 37, Beau Chene 24

Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 28

Iota 70, Mamou 20

Abbeville 62, Erath 33

Crowley 50, St. Martinville 10

Kaplan 49, David Thibodaux 24

Lake Arthur 75, Welsh 34

North Central 75, Catholic-PC 32

Sacred Heart-VP 47, Opelousas Catholic 46

St. Edmund 35, Westminster 34

Highland Baptist 93, Centerville 24

Central Catholic 38, Vermilion Catholic 36

Hanson 50, Covenant Christian 28

Franklin 53, Delcambre 50

Houma Christian 45, Loreauville 5

West St. Mary 54, Jeanerette 24

Lacassine 39, Bell City 29

Hathaway 90, Midland 40

Lacassine 39, Hathaway 29

Abbeville 62, Erath 33

ERATH (33)  Mallie LeBlanc 2, Kiersten Perro 10, Bowen Yarbraigh 3, Taylor Alpough 18. Totals: 9 (1) 12-17

ABBEVILLE (62) Alissa Richard 13, Chelsea Stewart 10, D’Jaiyah Levy 26, Tamyri Brown 3, Ellee Hebert 2, Beyonce Plowden 2, Justice Williams 4, Bailee Bessard 2. Totals: 14 (8) 10-15

Erath 3 8 8 14 - 33

Abbeville 23 13 8 18 - 62

3-pointers - ERA: Alpough 1; ABB: Richard 3, Stewart 1, Levy 4. Total Fouls: ERA 12, ABB 14.

Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 28

PINE PRAIRIE (28)  Shay Doucet 11, Aliyah 8, Bryia Williams 9. Totals: 7 (2) 8-12.

CHURCH POINT (52) Eryol Johnson 3, A’kirra Hagger 6, Taliya Senegal 2, Blair Moore 6, India Babineaux 9, Mallary Mayfield 2, Shaine Parker 17, Kiley Nero 3, Kristen Duhon 4. Totals: 14 (6) 6-14.

Pine Prairie 4 7 13 4 - 28

Church Point 17 14 12 9 - 52

3-pointers - PP: Doucet 1, Williams 1; CP: Babineaux 3, Moore 1, Hagger 1, Johnson 1. Total Fouls: PP 8, CP 12.

