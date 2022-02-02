BOYS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 53, Barbe 49
New Iberia 62, New Iberia 39
Sulphur 42, Lafayette High 29
Southside 68, Sam Houston 31
North Vermilion 58, Port Barre 24
Carencro 69, Westgate 63
St. Thomas More 63, Cecilia 54
Brusly 51, Teurlings 50
Beau Chene 68, Opelousas 57
Breaux Bridge 44, Livonia 38
Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 40
Mamou 74, Iota 66
Northwest 60, Ville Platte 54
Erath 38, Abbeville 37
St. Martinville 72, Crowley 22
David Thibodaux 65, Kaplan 41
Lafayette Christian 49, Notre Dame 28
Lake Arthur 65, Welsh 27
Catholic-NI 44, Ascension Episcopal 41
North Central 81, Catholic-PC 40
Opelousas Catholic 65, Sacred Heart-VP 57
Westminster 83, St. Edmund 55
Centerville 45, Highland Baptist 44
Central Catholic 83, Vermilion Catholic 45
JS Clark 47, ESA 42
Lacassinne 67, Bell City 56
Midland 60, Hathaway 55
ST. MARTINVILLE (70) Tanner Harrison 4, Jayvyn Duncan 14, Jaylon Jones 3, Mandrel Butler 7, Delian Mallery 4, Harvey Broussard 15, Phalijan Alexander 2, Jevion Sam 10, Brandon Singleton 8, Brian Wilson 2. Totals: 28 (5) 3-11
CROWLEY (24) Omar Butler 4, Chris George 2, Floyd Flugence 7, Zuri Poullard 9, Rasheed Charles 2. Totals: 9 (1) 1-4.
St. Martinville 24 16 16 14 - 70
Crowley 2 8 9 3 - 24
3-pointers - SMSH: Duncan 3, Jones 1, Butler 1; CROW: Flugence 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 13, CROW 14.
CECILIA (54) Jaylon Smith 2, Matco Gaddison 13, Alex Lindsay 4, Brent Gordon 3, Joe Bob Wiltz 17, Germonie David 13, Chase Jones 2. Totals: 8 (5) 3-7.
ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Christian Landry 22, Thomas Couvillon 2, Mason Guillory 13, Michael Mouton 4, Dominick Jenkins 2, Chad Jones 8, Evan Savoy 10, Patrick Doherty 2. Totals: 22 (3) 10-19.
Cecilia 9 14 14 17 - 54
St. Thomas More 9 15 24 15 - 63
3-pointers - CEC: Goddison 3, Gordon 1, David 1; STM: Landry 2, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: CEC 14, STM 15.
Beau Chene 68, Opelousas 57
OPELOUSAS (57) Thomas Lewis 10, Mehki Walker 5, Mehki Jones 12, Kobe Jones 2, Korey Fontenot 1, Dillan Stephens 12, Javonnie Gibson 14, Donte Washington 1. Totals: 16 (5) 10-23.
BEAU CHENE (68) Dantelle Pitre 6, Demarquis Milton 6, Jhykai Sharp 3, Titus Thomas 16,De’Vandrake Arvie 20, Cam’Ron Pierre 15, Kilsean Aggison 2. Totals: 19 (5) 12-27.
Opelousas 10 13 16 18 - 57
Beau Chene 16 24 14 14 - 68
3-pointers - OPEL: Lewis 2, Walker 1, Jones 2; BC: Thomas 2, Pierre 3. Total Fouls: OPEL 19, BC 20.
Carencro 69, Westgate 63
WESTGATE (63) K. Joseph 8, D. Williams 5, B. Landry 8, B. Raymond 2, K. Calligan 4, J. Antoine 4, D. Lewis 11, T. Cardner 19, B. Lewis 2. Totals: 19 (4) 15-27.
CARENCRO (69) Daunte Lewis 12, Kyron Jackson 21, Javon Henry 5, Thevon Harding 2, D’mari Francis 3, Ramaron Charles 3, Varnavous Narcisse 19, Scotty Miller 2, Kenyon Bias 2. Totals: 22 (1) 23-35.
Westgate 14 17 110 22 - 63
Carencro 18 17 20 14 - 69
3-pointers - WGATE: Joseph 2, Landry 1, Antoine 1; CAR: Lewis 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 28, CAR 26.
Lafayette Christian 49, Notre Dame 28
NOTRE DAME (28) Teddy Menard 15, Jackson Casanova 6, Zach Lamm 2, Nick Swacker 5.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (49) Braylon Richard 13, Kam Williams 13, Sam Taylor 2, Daejon Sinegal 12, Massey Lewis 4, Scotty Woodcock 5.
Notre Dame 7 9 5 5 - 28
Lafayette Christian 11 13 9 16 - 49
3-pointers - ND: Menard 2, Swacker 1; LCA: Richard 3, Williams 2, Sinegal 1, Woodcock 1. Total Fouls: ND 8, LCA 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barbe 58, Acadiana 38
New Iberia 54, Comeaux 43
Lafayette High 78, Sulphur 20
Southside 78, Sam Houston 58
LaGrange 61, Eunice 7
North Vermilion 44, Port Barre 23
Rayne 62, Washington-Marion 51
Carencro 56, Westgate 27
Northside 65, Teurlings 21
Opelousas 37, Beau Chene 24
Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 28
Iota 70, Mamou 20
Abbeville 62, Erath 33
Crowley 50, St. Martinville 10
Kaplan 49, David Thibodaux 24
Lake Arthur 75, Welsh 34
North Central 75, Catholic-PC 32
Sacred Heart-VP 47, Opelousas Catholic 46
St. Edmund 35, Westminster 34
Highland Baptist 93, Centerville 24
Central Catholic 38, Vermilion Catholic 36
Hanson 50, Covenant Christian 28
Franklin 53, Delcambre 50
Houma Christian 45, Loreauville 5
West St. Mary 54, Jeanerette 24
Lacassine 39, Bell City 29
Hathaway 90, Midland 40
Abbeville 62, Erath 33
ERATH (33) Mallie LeBlanc 2, Kiersten Perro 10, Bowen Yarbraigh 3, Taylor Alpough 18. Totals: 9 (1) 12-17
ABBEVILLE (62) Alissa Richard 13, Chelsea Stewart 10, D’Jaiyah Levy 26, Tamyri Brown 3, Ellee Hebert 2, Beyonce Plowden 2, Justice Williams 4, Bailee Bessard 2. Totals: 14 (8) 10-15
Erath 3 8 8 14 - 33
Abbeville 23 13 8 18 - 62
3-pointers - ERA: Alpough 1; ABB: Richard 3, Stewart 1, Levy 4. Total Fouls: ERA 12, ABB 14.
Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 28
PINE PRAIRIE (28) Shay Doucet 11, Aliyah 8, Bryia Williams 9. Totals: 7 (2) 8-12.
CHURCH POINT (52) Eryol Johnson 3, A’kirra Hagger 6, Taliya Senegal 2, Blair Moore 6, India Babineaux 9, Mallary Mayfield 2, Shaine Parker 17, Kiley Nero 3, Kristen Duhon 4. Totals: 14 (6) 6-14.
Pine Prairie 4 7 13 4 - 28
Church Point 17 14 12 9 - 52
3-pointers - PP: Doucet 1, Williams 1; CP: Babineaux 3, Moore 1, Hagger 1, Johnson 1. Total Fouls: PP 8, CP 12.