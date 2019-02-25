ALEXANDRIA — It seems as if all the Lafayette Christian girls basketball team really has to do is show up, because in reality, even a sluggish version of the two-time defending Division IV champions is decidedly better than the majority of the teams they will play at this level.
But when top-seeded LCA is engaged from tip-off, that’s when it gets scary. Fifth-seeded Ouachita Christian, making its first semifinal appearance since 2008, learned that the hard way Monday afternoon at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“I’ve been able to coach a couple of years in college,” said OCS coach Stan Humphries, who, well-after his NFL playing days were over, was an assistant coach on the women’s basketball staff at UL-Monroe. “You could look out there and say (LCA) reminds you of almost like a (Division III) college.”
The Knights (32-5) led 19-1 at the end of first period and by 41 at one point in the fourth quarter, as they routed the Eagles (27-9) 69-33 to advance to the Division IV final for the third straight year.
LCA will play District 7-1A rival Vermilion Catholic, which it beat by 32 in the regular-season finale, at noon Friday in the title game.
“These girls have been here, and it shows,” said LCA first-coach Devin Lantier, who spent five seasons as an assistant under Errol Rogers, now LCA’s boys basketball basketball coach. “As coaches, you get nervous and stuff. But when you look at these girls, they didn’t show any nerves. They got on the court and they started handling business right away, and then our nerves go away.”
OCS trailed 16-0 before it scored its first point at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter. LCA forced 10 turnovers and knocked down 6 of its 12 field goals in the opening period, including 3 of 5 3-point attempts.
The Knights smothered the Eagles with full-court pressure and carved up a 2-3 zone OCS employed to counter LCA’s significant size advantage.
With LCA pulling starters midway through the final period, 10 Knights scored. Senior Bre’ Porter, an Alcorn State signee, led all scorers with 16 points. Junior Tamera Johnson finished with 15 and tied Porter with a game-high eight rebounds.
LCA’s start Monday was a significant improvement from how it began a 16-point win against Central Catholic in the quarterfinals, a game Lantier said was one of the worst offensive nights the Knights had in quite some time.
“We had a mentality that we’ve got to start strong because, in previous games, we’d stumble and fall in the first and second quarter,” said Porter, who was the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s championship game. “But this game we just knew we had to come in strong, finish it off and work together as a team to accomplish it.”
Against OCS, neither the start nor the finish was a problem. With assists on 20 of its 29 made baskets, LCA shot 50.9 percent from the field. The Knights outrebounded the Eagles 47-28, as well as producing 19 steals and eight blocks.
“When we came out of the Central Catholic game (in the quarterfinals), we thought it was possible there was a little focused lost,” Lantier said. “So all we preached the last two days is we got to get our focus back. Because when you lose focus, you miss layups, you miss free throws, you make bad passes.
“So we concentrated on being focused and being together. Once we got that together, it just capitalized into some good basketball.”