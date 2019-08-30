The game of football can’t be taught over night, and adjusting to the physicality of the sport can’t happen in a game or two.
Because of that, Patrick Clarkston was somewhat operating on the fly in his first season as the Westminster Christian Academy head coach.
It wasn’t just the amount of freshman Clarkston was forced to start in 2018 that made winning games challenging. Even some of his sophomore and junior contributors were first-year players.
“No matter if they were juniors or sophomores, coming out playing football is something you’ve got to get accustomed to over the years,” Clarkston said in an interview in early August. “We had like nine guys, on both sides of the ball, who were brand spanking new. So we just knew that we were going to run into some roadblocks here and there.
“The biggest thing was to make sure the kids kept competing. That’s what we were able to do. No matter what the scoreboard may have said or looked, we kept competing each game, and the kids understood that.”
The Crusaders certainly remained competitive, but they ultimately won only two games, including one via forfeit, and averaged under 13 points per game.
Most of last season served as a year for teaching. WCA players were learning the Wing-T offense for the first time, and Clarkston said the Crusaders didn’t fully grasp it. The goal was the break concepts down into their simplest form so it could be more easily understood.
Now, however, the Crusaders know what they’re doing, Clarkston said. That, on top of gains in the weight room since last November, give the WCA coach reason to believe his squad will be much improved in 2019. The Crusaders just need to play fast now, the coach said.
What helps even more is that WCA returns 17 starters, including nine on defense. The two new defensive starters, cornerback Colby LeJeune and inside linebacker Bryant Moore, likely would have started last year as freshmen, but they were ineligible.
The additions of LeJeune and Moore allow Clarkston to play fewer kids both ways on a regular basis.
“The kids that we implemented in, LeJeune and Moore, those kids can fill that void, and they’re going to do well. I could see us playing a little bit better defensively this year. We’re still trying to get that defensive edge. I just haven’t seen it, but I know that they’re still young. So we’re definitely going to push them hard on the defensive side of the ball, as hard as we push them on offense.”
WCA also returns three offensive line, two wingbacks and quarterback Janssen Lacour. The offense will likely be more dynamic than it was in the last year because of the improvement of the passing game.
“We’re still going to be Wing-T, but we’re going to do some variations of it,” Clarkston said. “We’re going to do some stuff in the (shotgun). We’re going to do some stuff under center. Under center is where we feel most comfortable at. Being in the gun, since our quarterbacks are short, it kind of helps them see the passing lanes to be able to get the ball out a lot faster.”
“We’re going to throw the ball more effectively. I don’t know if we’re going to throw it more, but it’s going to be more effective. Whenever we pass, we definitely want first downs or touchdowns.”
Both sides of the line of scrimmage are led by junior Evan Bergeron, a second-team all-district selection in 2018. Bergeron is a high-motor, vocal leader, and Clarkston believes he’ll be a tough matchup for opposing centers when he’s playing nose guard.
“I think the line is our strength,” Clarkston said. “I tell this to everybody, even starting from last year, our line is our strength. Offensive line and defensive line, that’s where our older kids are. Our seniors are on there. We got a junior, Evan Bergeron, on there. He is the strongest kid in the weight room. So I feel that our offensive line is really going to open up a lot more holes.”
Bergeron and the Crusaders’ line will attempt to open holes for WCA’s biggest offensive weapon, wingback Landon Devillier. The senior also earned second-team all-district honors as a junior.
“Landon’s our firecracker. Landon’s our home-run guy. He’s the fastest kid we’ve got on the team, probably one of the fastest kids that’s going to be on the field every Friday night. Whenever he touches the ball, he’s definitely going to make some good gains. He’s got nice little subtle moves. He can roll.”
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 DELCAMBRE
13 Houma Christian
20 HANSON MEMORIAL
27 Ascension Christian
October
4 HIGHLAND BAPTIST
10 NORTH CENTRAL*
18 SACRED HEART*
24 CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE*
November
1 St. Edmund*
8 Opelousas Catholic*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS