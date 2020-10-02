BREAUX BRIDGE - It wasn't pretty, but Vincent DeRouen will take it.
That was how the St. Martinville coach felt after his team defeated Breaux Bridge 26-14 in the season opener.
The Tigers (1-0) surged to a quick 13-0 lead and appeared to be on the verge of putting Breaux Bridge away at different times, but the hosts hung tough and didn't go away quietly.
After St. Martinville extended its lead to 26-6 on a one-yard plunge by Mandrel Butler in the third quarter, Breaux Bridge climbed back into contention.
Breaux Bridge (0-1) advanced deep into St. Martinville territory and was on the cusp of making it a one-score game but Lakavon James came up with a huge interception with 4:40 remaining.
"He's a quiet storm that's been doing a good job," DeRouen said of the sophomore cornerback. "That interception was huge because they were about to make it a one-score game. It was huge."
St. Martinville also benefited from a touchdown-saving tackle in the second half by kicker Kane Mitchell, who was singled out for praise by his coaches during the post-game team meeting.
"The kicker made a big play on a return," Derouen said. "It should have been a touchdown and he made the tackle that shut it down. "He showed a lot of grit and got in there."
On the opening drive, St. Martinville quarterback Tanner Harrison kept around the left end for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth-and-six.
"I thought Tanner played solid," DeRouen said. "I know he threw an interception, but he was going after the big play. And I was getting greedy. I should have kept mixing it up and doing what I was doing, so I take the blame for that one. I got greedy and put him in some bad situations."
Butler scored twice on scampers covering one and 56 yards for St. Martinville.
"Mandrel has been working hard," DeRouen said. "He's a workout fiend. We hope he can get in better shape because he cramped up a little bit and that hampered us on defense."
At cornerback, Butler helped the St. Martinville secondary limit Breaux Bridge quarterback Tanner Reed to 11-of-28 passing for 138 yards with two interceptions.
"Defensively, I thought (nose tackle) Billy Ray Williams did a good job in the middle," DeRouen said. "I thought (junior end) Quinton Butler, until he got tired and started cramping, did an outstanding job.
"We need to work on football IQ. A lot times, it was third and forever and we were coming up to stop the quarterback and letting the receivers run free."
In the second quarter, Breaux Bridge cut the deficit to 13-6 when Cole Fuselier scooped up a Mandrel Butler fumble on a punt return and brought the football back 28 yards.
"Mandrel kept cutting and cutting and faking and just dropped the ball," DeRouen said. "That was a good hustling play by their kid."
In the fourth quarter, a four-yard run by Kohen Boyd brought Breaux Bridge within 26-14.
"At one time we thought we were going to blow it open, but we knew they were going to fight because they're a rival," DeRouen said. "I was displeased that our kids didn't have that killer instinct.
"But we're happy to win. It's a feather in our cap. At times we ran the ball well and that's what I really enjoyed. I thought, defensively, we stopped the run when we needed to. I just want us to be a little more consistent, and I was displeased with the penalties."
Steven Blanco scored St. Martinville's final touchdown when he carried from the Breaux Bridge five-yard line, fumbled, and then recovered the errant football in the end zone.
"I thought the little freshman, Steven Blanco, ran it well at times," DeRouen said. "He put the ball on the ground, but he went after it and got it. He gained some good, tough yards.
"Our receiving corps can do a better job of blocking. I thought our offensive line did a real good job. Breaux Bridge's defense was kind of cutting us and slanting different ways, but I thought our line did a good job of maintaining and doing what we want to do."