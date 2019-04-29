LAFAYETTE — Three teams stand within one shot of the lead and four teams are within three shots entering Tuesday’s final round in the Division III boys segment of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Catholic-New Iberia and University High (Baton Rouge) carded 20-over-par 308 scores in Monday’s first round in Division III boys over the par-72 The Wetlands course.
Defending Division III champion Ascension Episcopal is one shot back at 309 and Loyola Prep, which had the best scores in the division in the regional round, was two more shots back at 311.
Holden Webb of Loyola Prep and Clayton Brown of University High each carded 72s scores lead the individual chase. Webb had three birdies on the final nine and Brown had three birdies for the day, and both hold a one-stroke lead over Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal and Boyd Owens of Episcopal-Baton Rouge, who both carded one-over 73.
Five other players — Luke Haskew of University, Max Rathle and Miles Merlin of Newman, Ryan Dupuy of Dunham and Asa Tibbs of Catholic-New Iberia — are all two shots off the lead with 74s.
Division IV
ESA'S NICKEL LEADS BY FIVE SHOTS: In Carencro, Episcopal of Acadiana’s Oliver Nickel, last year’s runner-up in boys Division IV, posted three birdies in an even-par 72 round Monday.
Nickel carded a 36-36—72 score to build a five-shot advantage over Harry West of St. Edmund going into Tuesday’s final round. Those were the only players in the division to break 80 on a tough scoring day at The Farm layout.
Hathaway claimed the first-day team lead with a 370 score, with Jace LeJeune’s 81 good for fourth place individually to lead that squad. St. Mary’s stands four shots back with a 374 score, followed by Ouachita Christian and defending boys Division IV champion St. Frederick’s at 384 and 2018 runner-up Episcopal of Acadiana at 385.
Trailing Nickel and West was Cedar Creek’s Hayden Ginn in third place with an 80 and LeJeune at 81.