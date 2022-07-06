Doug Dotson finally feels at home again.
For the first time since he coached freshman ball in Scott in the early 1990s, Dotson will be coaching on the home side at the stadium named after his father Bill Dotson this fall.
The 1987 graduate of Acadiana High is already running the weight room this summer and will be coaching the quarterbacks and special teams for the Wreckin’ Rams in the 2022 season.
“Acadiana has always been home to me,” Dotson said. “Some people say it, but I definitely bleed Green and Gold. When you grow up and you’re entrenched and engrained in Acadiana Wreckin’ Ram football, which I grew up on, that doesn’t go away.”
Since resigning as Comeaux High’s head coach after seven years leading the Spartans, Dotson commuted to Walker High in Livingston Parish since January of 2021.
“That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had working for (principal) Jason St. Pierre and coach with Chad Mahaffey,” Dotson said. “I can’t say enough good things about the way Jason St. Pierre runs Walker High School. I think he’s a tremendous visionary guy doing some ground-breaking stuff at that school. That’s what makes it good. I was willing to do it, but then gas goes up to near $5 a gallon and I just couldn’t.”
Finally, the opportunity Dotson longed for arrived.
“We had a coach who went into private business at the beginning of last year, so Doug just filled that spot,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “I know Doug wanted to come back to Acadiana one day and it just ended up working out.”
Like McCullough, whose father Scott coached under Bill Dotson, Willard Hanks and Ted Davidson over three decades, Dotson grew up as a coach’s son at Acadiana High.
“Matt and I are very close,” Dotson said. “We had very similar upbringings. We both grew up at Acadiana High. We’ve always had a very close relationship. I appreciate Matt and (principal) Mrs. (Layne) Edelman giving me this opportunity.
“It’s exciting. I’ve gotten calls from some of my old teammates, but I don’t think anybody is more excited than (school board member and longtime announcer) Britt Latiolais. Now there’s a McCullough, a Dotson and a Hanks … Monty’s going to be doing radio this year. He said, ‘I’ve been waiting a long time to get those three names back together again at Acadiana.’”
During his numerous career stops - including Central, Redemptorist and Plaquemine in the Baton Rouge area and Erath, Port Barre, Breaux Bridge and St. Thomas More in the Acadiana area – Dotson coached against the Rams numerous times and did come away with one win at Central and one during his stint at Comeaux.
The Spartans defeated Acadiana 31-30 in 2018. In the past seven seasons, the only other district game the Rams lost was a 38-28 decision to Sulphur in 2017.
“It's not that I didn’t want to go (back to Acadiana),” Dotson said. “It just never really presented itself.
“It was fun competing against them, but it’s going to be good to be on the home side of the stadium again.”
Dotson joins a program coming off a 43-36 state semifinals loss at Ponchatoula last season after winning the 5A state title the previous two seasons.
“It always helps to have good coaches,” McCullough said. “The more you can get, the better. We’ve now got at least two coaches at every spot. The more eyes on the practice field always helps.”
Other new assistant coaches for the Rams this fall will be Dylan Langlinais in the secondary and Reggie Francis at linebacker.
So far this summer, Dotson has had no issues hitting the ground running.
“The kids have been working really hard,” he said. “The kids have accepted every challenge we’ve thrown their way. There’s a reason they’ve been winning state championships, because of how hard they’re willing to work.”